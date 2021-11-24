Lethal Shooter returns to Washington, D.C. to give back to his community

Normally traveling the globe to work with top NBA and WNBA clients, Lethal Shooter aka Chris Matthews returned to his hometown to give back right before the holidays.

The fact is, Washington D.C. helped shape who Chris is as a person. From coaches, mentors, friends, and family Chris bodaciously credits D.C. and the impact it had on his life.

"This is where it all started for me. I owe everything to this city from the way I play to how I carry myself. D.C. made me the person I am today," he said.

Chris continues to bolster the memories of D.C. like a badge of honor. But, more importantly, Chris is obliged and compelled to make sure D.C. has the same impact on a new generation of hoopers. As a result, Chris wanted to share this impact and chose to make a difference at his home court, Langdon Park Rec Center.

Lethal Shooter gives back at D.C.'s Langdon Park Rec Center © Rob Tringali

Chris moved to Langdon Park when he was in Middle school, where he quickly became a regular at the Rec Center. Here is where he fell in love with the sport that gave him everything, along with those that helped guide him.

“Delonte “Nutt” Taylor would spend hours and hours in the gym with me shooting at Langdon Park Rec. Most of those times the Rec was supposed to be closed, but Mr. Daryl Tyson would give me an extra 30 minutes to shoot after closing hours. At the time 30 minutes didn’t seem very long, but looking back those moments made me into the shooter I am today. Me, Lee, Delonte, Rob, Trey, Daniel, Chris Best, Rome, and the list goes on would get up shots every day at the Rec - which helped us all become elite high school athletes and some of us even going PRO. We were passionate about the game and support from people like Coach Nut and Mr. Tyson allowed us to use the game of basketball to become better young men," Chris said.

And today, Chris had the chance to give back to Langdon Rec Center.

Lethal Shooter puts finishing touches on a refurbished hoop © Rob Tringali Lethal Shooter and a volunteer load up turkeys for the giveaway © Rob Tringali The Jeffrey Winslow Foundation was founded in honor of Chris' late father © Rob Tringali Lethal Shooter hauls the last of the turkeys to give away © Rob Tringali

For starters, Chris partnered with Red Bull, Washington D.C.’s Parks and Recreation , and Events DC to upgrade the hoops at Langdon Park Rec Center where he honed his shooting skills at a young age, as well as at the nearby Walter Pierce Park. Six new backboards and rims were installed in total which will ensure everyone can enjoy quality runs at the parks for years to come.

Not only did Chris upgrade the hoops on his hometown courts, he also led a turkey drive for the community, donating and distributing 250 turkeys to families in need this Thanksgiving.

One of the refurbished hoops at Langdon Park Rec Center in Washington, D.C. © Rob Tringali

After unveiling the hoops and finishing the turkey drive, Chris honored members of the local community with plaques on behalf of the newly founded Jeffrey Winslow Foundation , an organization set up by Chris in 2021 in honor of his late father, with the mission to inspire the next generation of community leaders by providing access to resources and opportunities. Capping the day full of activities, Chris ran a basketball clinic for local kids and gifted all attendees basketballs, shirts, and backpacks along with equipment for those that could not attend.

Lethal Shooter honors members of the local community © Rob Tringali

“This meant so much to me. From seeing ‘Stay Locked In’ on the court and giving 250 turkeys to the community. This was a dream come true and I couldn’t be happier.”

The community couldn’t be happier either, Chris.