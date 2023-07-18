Lethal Shooter and a robot shooter: Technology meets basketball

Next, I'd like to make it capable of running.

We have to change the legs, so if we want to make it run, the things we've been able to do so far would have to be redone. For instance, with shooting, Cue uses a chest camera to determine the goal's position. Since its legs are wheels, it basically faces the goal directly and just measures the distance. Whether it's at 0 degrees or 45 degrees, once you've aligned the angle, you just measure the distance and consider how to move the body to throw that distance. But if it becomes bipedal, it can't always face the goal directly, the way of throwing changes, and if the legs go up and down, it's not just about understanding the horizontal direction but also the vertical one. There are quite a few things that can be done with the current Cue that would not be possible in the current state, so that part presents a major technical challenge. It would be like creating an entirely new robot.