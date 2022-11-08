Skateboarding
Leticia Bufoni takes to the air to grind a rail in the sky
Watch the fearless Brazilian superstar combine skateboarding with skydiving to grind a rail 2,750m above the ground – find out how she did it right here.
Leticia Bufoni has spent her life breaking boundaries. In her endless search for skateboarding thrills, she recently spent an intensive few months of training in order to combine her love of skating with her second passion: skydiving!
That was one of the greatest days of my life.
Her Sky Grind project involved 2,750m (9,000ft) of altitude, an aircraft from the Fast And Furious movie franchise, a skydiving expert from the Mission Impossible film series, skate obstacles, parachutes – and potentially the most hair-raising skateboard trick ever recorded.
“It's crazy to think that I'm the first person to skateboard inside an aeroplane and do a feeble in the air. That’s something I didn’t know if it was possible or not,” said Bufoni. “I still don't believe that it happened. I’m dreaming. It looks like it hasn't hit me yet. It happened and was much better than I imagined. That was one of the greatest days of my life.”
As a skydiver, she's amazing.
Bufoni was trained for the skydive aspect of the project by none other than legendary Red Bull Air Force member Jeffrey Provenzano, who was extremely impressed by her aptitude: “As a skydiver, she's amazing," he explained. "I was surprised. Athletes tend to learn fast, but she was beyond expectations. She gave 100 percent of attention to all of the details."
Enjoy Bufoni’s fearless, record-breaking grind high above the earth and ask yourself: could you make your skate legs work at more than 2.5km above terra firma?
