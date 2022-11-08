Watch Video5 min
Leticia Bufoni takes to the air to grind a rail in the sky

Watch the fearless Brazilian superstar combine skateboarding with skydiving to grind a rail 2,750m above the ground – find out how she did it right here.
By Niall Neeson
2 min readPublished on

Letícia Bufoni

Brazilian icon Letícia Bufoni is a five-time X …

BrazilBrazil
View Profile
Leticia Bufoni has spent her life breaking boundaries. In her endless search for skateboarding thrills, she recently spent an intensive few months of training in order to combine her love of skating with her second passion: skydiving!
Leticia Bufoni approaches the point of no return in Merced, California, USA on August 30, 2022.
Composure
© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool
Leticia Bufoni warms up before the biggest trick of her skateboarding life so far at 2.75km above Merced, California, USA on August 30, 2022.
Leticia Bufoni - Tailslide
© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool
Leticia Bufoni digs deep before skateboarding out of an aeroplane at 2.75km above Merced, California, USA on August 30, 2022.
Psyching herself up
© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool
Brazilian skateboarder Leticia Bufoni arrives for the trick of a lifetime in Merced, California, on August 30, 2022.
Striking a pose
© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool
That was one of the greatest days of my life.
Letícia Bufoni
Her Sky Grind project involved 2,750m (9,000ft) of altitude, an aircraft from the Fast And Furious movie franchise, a skydiving expert from the Mission Impossible film series, skate obstacles, parachutes – and potentially the most hair-raising skateboard trick ever recorded.
Leticia Bufoni considers the logistics of the highest-altitude grind of her life at 2.75km above Merced, California, USA on August 30, 2022.
Look before you leap
© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool
Brazilian skate superstar Leticia Bufoni Feeble Grinds out of an aircraft at 2,750m in Merced, California, USA on August 30, 2022 (Note: Digital composite of 5 images ).
Bufoni grinds her way to freefall
© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool
Leticia Bufoni plummets toward earth after her Sky Grind stunt above Merced, California, USA on August 30, 2022.
Freefalling
© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool
Leticia Bufoni's board returns to earth after being put through a Sky Grind in Merced, California, USA on August 30, 2022.
A parachuting skateboard
© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool
Flypast
© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool
“It's crazy to think that I'm the first person to skateboard inside an aeroplane and do a feeble in the air. That’s something I didn’t know if it was possible or not,” said Bufoni. “I still don't believe that it happened. I’m dreaming. It looks like it hasn't hit me yet. It happened and was much better than I imagined. That was one of the greatest days of my life.”
As a skydiver, she's amazing.
Jeffrey Provenzano
Bufoni was trained for the skydive aspect of the project by none other than legendary Red Bull Air Force member Jeffrey Provenzano, who was extremely impressed by her aptitude: “As a skydiver, she's amazing," he explained. "I was surprised. Athletes tend to learn fast, but she was beyond expectations. She gave 100 percent of attention to all of the details."
Enjoy Bufoni’s fearless, record-breaking grind high above the earth and ask yourself: could you make your skate legs work at more than 2.5km above terra firma?
