A day 20 years in the making: Levi LaVallee on living out his dream day

It absolutely lived up to my expectations. It was so cool throughout the entire day, to just step outside of myself and think about what I was accomplishing. I was all smiles, all day long.

My favorite thing about this project was that I wasn’t necessarily out there trying to break a record, but that I was out there doing these three disciplines that I love for the joy of doing them. And that was so rewarding to me… like these three sports have been staples in my life, where I find joy and where I find happiness, and I’ve learned so much from each of them. It was really rewarding and special to get to do them all in the same day, knowing what each has meant to me throughout my life.

In my head, I’m checking off the boxes like here are these three things I’ve been passionate about for the majority of my life, and I’m doing them one after the other all in the same day. Usually, I ride snowmobile in the winter. I get out and ride dirt bike in the spring and fall, and my summer is all about wakeboarding and being on the lake. I literally went through all the seasons in one day. It was an incredible experience, to think that my entire life these things have been constrained to a given season and finally I combined them all. It’s mind boggling to think about what we achieved.