"Life of Kai" Season 4 Episode 3: Hustle and flow (but, mostly flow)

I think the physical is obviously extremely important, but at the same time, I think the mind is even more so. The power of the mind can pretty much do anything, and after doing a lot of endurance stand-up paddle racing and big-wave surfing, I’d actually say you're better off being undertrained than overtrained. Maybe by “overtrained,” I mean over-exhausted. But being over-exhausted isn’t just a physical thing — that also means mental fatigue.

You just can’t have one without the other. You can't be just physically strong to overcompensate on being mentally weak. And believe me, it's a lot harder to work on the mental than the physical. Physical's quite easy; that just takes time and persistence, but the mind is quite the challenge. But what I’ve learned it that if you have a little bit more gas left in the tank for your brain, your brain can pretty much make your body go to levels you didn't think was possible. I think a lot of people talk about it being belief...and it is that. It is belief, but I think it's on a deeper level.

But back to the flow state and all of this — you just don't know what you don't know. And I didn't know that I was missing out on entering that flow state. I didn't really realize it, and it took a bigger injury, something that was compounding, to be like: Oh my gosh; for some time now, I actually haven't been reaching my full potential. My brain was not allowing me to go into this flow state that had once allowed me to ride unrestrained on the water. And if you're not in a flow state, you pretty much feel held back because you're always trying to mitigate and take in all sorts of situations, rather than just allowing it to flow through you.