Kai Lenny, on why the “Proving Ground” keeps proving it

A fair query for a guy like Kai Lenny — a man that’s pushed the limits of what’s both rideable and humanly possible at the gnarliest big-wave spot on Earth (Jaws) — is: Does the North Shore still blow your hair back at all? Indeed, the North Shore of Oahu is unanimously known as the surf world’s “Proving Ground”… but is it so for Mr. Lenny?

In the newest episode of “ Life of Kai ,” Season 3, Kai shows us that there’s certainly a reason why he keeps coming back to the Seven Mile Miracle. And this winter, what with the largest Eddie Aikau event to run, well, ever, and an insanely epic Backdoor Shootout event (both, in which he competed), the North Shore surely proved it.

Kai Lenny surfs during The Eddie at Waimea Bay in Haleiwa, Hawaii © Trevor Moran / Red Bull Content Pool

We caught up with Kai and got some backstories about some particularly radical moments featured in the newest episode aptly named: “Proving Ground.”

Why the North Shore’s still the “Proving Ground”…

Kai Lenny : I think what makes the North Shore the “Proving Ground” is the fact that one of the most dangerous waves on earth is there, which is Pipeline. Then you have Waimea Bay, one of the most iconic big-wave breaks — kind of the original big-wave spot — so, you just have so many breaks that have made so many legends and world champions. The waves aren’t necessarily heavier than a place like Jaws, it’s more that it’s where all the heaviest guys go to. So, if you’re going to prove yourself in the surfing tribe, you go to the North Shore and you can actually get some real recognition. I think if you want to be considered one of the best within surfing, you can’t not go to the North Shore. It’s good, though, because I think it’s the most consistent place in terms of big waves. It’s relatively big all the time and heavy. It continually tests you.

Surfing in this year’s Eddie Aikau event…

I’ve been invited to the Eddie for some years now and it’s like, you never think it’s actually going to happen…until it does. So, when it happened, it was almost surreal. It felt like being in a dream. It was almost like I couldn’t process it for a couple days just because it turned out to be one of the best big-wave events of all time. All this close-out sets, this Eddie was just SO big. So, that was pretty unique and exceptional to be a part of, and I ended up coming away fifth, but there’s a lot of lessons that I learned. It’s only made me a better athlete. I just hope that the event will run again — not in 10 more years — but in the next year or two, you know?

Kai Lenny at The Eddie at Waimea Bay in Haleiwa, Hawaii © Trevor Moran / Red Bull Content Pool

My best waves during the Eddie…

I had a couple rides in my very first heat. One of my favorite rides was dropping in and then hitting a big backwash and doing a chop-hop. Then right as I landed, the wave exploded around me and it kind of enveloped me, but I was able to ride out of it and take it all the way into the shorebreak. That was a long ride and very enjoyable.

Gnarliest thing I witnessed during this year’s Eddie…

During the Eddie, you know, there were some wipe outs that were just horrific carnage. Everyone’s just pushing the limits so hard because it’s the Eddie Aikau. It’s THE premiere big-wave event, and that being said, I think one of the heaviest moments and gnarliest wipeouts was seeing Keala Kennelly drop from a five-story building on that one. It was pretty heavy. She came up fine, of course, because she’s gnarly, but that was pretty intense. Most of my heats were all done by the morning, but by the end of the day, it seemed like there were full closeout sets every few minutes. That was pretty gnarly to witness.

About A New Earth Project…

Peter King was the guy behind organizing the whole team. When I was asked to do it, I was like, ‘Yeah I’ll do it for sure,” and then when I read off the list of names I was kind of baffled. Two multiple world champions, Pipe and Teahupoo specialists…I was like, ‘You want me to be in there with them? All right. I’m super down. This is gonna be sick!’ It was just really cool because the vibe was awesome, everybody is so good and has had their iconic moment at Pipeline at one point or another. So, I felt like it was my time to go out there and get my iconic moment at that wave. Everyone has one at Pipe, but it takes a long time and many years of being out there to earn it.

My best wave during the Backdoor Shootout…

My favorite wave was in the second heat. The heat had just started, and I actually was paddling out ahead of both Carissa and Kelly . A wave came to me and it was really wedged up. It was almost a 2nd Reef wave it was standing up so early. But I remember turning around and going and not being sure if I should go because it looked like it was just a close-out and not necessarily barreling, but I heard Kelly yell, ‘Go!’ from the water, and that was a green light.

The crew at the Da Hui Backdoor Shoutout © Peter King

I actually didn’t know if he said ‘no’ or ‘go’ but I’m glad I went because it came into the section over the sand bar going so fast that I was running over all the photographers that were inside of me and it was a really cool moment because it was the best one I’d ever gotten out there. So, that just gives you a lot of confidence in yourself for when a bigger one does come. You know you can ride that thing.

Gnarliest moment from the Backdoor Shootout…

The gnarliest moment for sure was when Kala Grace came up after that wipeout and the next wave exploded on him. That day the swell was just maxing out and there was a lot of water moving and the tide was extremely low. Kala’s helmet ended up getting blown off, and he pretty much drowned. He cut up his face really bad on the bottom and it was close enough where he could have easily just died, but he survived. He lived.

I was sitting there just wondering if he was going to make it or not and it’s just proof you can have such a high moment, like when I got my wave, but then you could be a local Pipe specialist like him and it's very possible to nearly meet your Maker. So, clearly that wave just demands a huge amount of respect.

Goals for next season on the North Shore…

I think my goals for next season out there are instead of getting one insane ride, I’d like to get a couple. But the only way to do that is actually just go out there and put the time in. I’ve yet to get a crazy Backdoor wave, so it’d be nice to go out there and just scoop into a huge Backdoor barrel. It’s of one of those things where when you’re out there it’s such a heavy crowd, one of the heaviest in the world, so you sort of end up just taking whatever comes to you and hope you’re in the right place at the right time. But the more time you’re out there…those odds increase.