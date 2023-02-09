‘Life of Kai’ is back! Sneak peek Q&A with Kai Lenny
So, Kai, big-wave winter is now in full effect and new “Life of Kai” episodes are in motion… What have you been up to since last winter?
Since last winter, a lot has changed, and I think my focus now and my goals have become much clearer within my career. And that's definitely due to the fact that I have my twin girls who changed my perspective on life for the better. I think it just allowed me to take that final step to growing up, but not in the way that I would be slowing down. If anything, I've just become far more... I don’t know, I've had a far clearer outlook on how to achieve everything that I want to do, all while living the best life with my two baby girls and my wife.
Wow. That’s amazing to hear…
So that's the biggest change. But I think from a sporting standpoint, it would probably just be that the culmination of everything that I've been working on is starting to pay off now. The confidence to do exactly what I want to do, like big maneuvers on big waves… Sometimes it feels like it takes a lifetime to get to a certain point. And what I mean by that is, you know, you can start a goal and have all these lofty ambitions, but that goal, that dream can wear out from training fatigue. Then just when you start feeling like, "Oh, I don't know if this is the right path forward, should I shift gears?" You almost get thrown a bone and maybe you land a trick or maybe big waves now don't seem as scary as they once did. So, I think that's just due to the fact that it's been 13, 14 seasons of surfing big waves for me. You start looking at them just a little different. So that’s what I mean by a “fresher outlook.”
Interesting. So as far as goals that you've been working on, at least in the water, you said it's primarily big maneuvers in big waves?
Yeah. I took a trip to the Pacific Northwest to go snowboarding, which seemed super random, but the whole purpose behind it was to learn how to do double flips. So, this winter, the goal is to do a double flip on a big wave. The chase is on for that. Now we just wait on conditions because unlike a mountain with snow, it's not static and you don't get to practice as much in big surf. It's like: when it happens, best be ready for it. I don't know if most people might notice across all my social media, everything's gone quite flip-oriented. [laughs] And that is just because that's what I'm focusing on now, like in every sport, doing some sort of double is just preparing me to do it on the ultimate canvas, which is a large wave.
Unreal. Any other goals for this coming winter or plans for this winter?
I mean, the same goals apply from the last season. I want to win the Nazaré Challenge, I want to win the Jaws Challenge, I want to surf Pipeline more. Those are just kind of the normal stuff that I'm doing. On top of all that, I would love to go explore some different big waves that I've never surfed or maybe are infrequently surfed.
Any ones specifically that you've kind of had your eyes on?
Actually, what blew my mind was seeing that huge swell hit Canary Islands recently. I don't know if you saw that. It looked like Jaws. I was like... I already kind of had that zone in the back of my mind, but that just sort of sealed it. I'm always feeling like, God, there has to be more big waves than just the three that we surf every winter, right? I'm sure everyone's quite bored with seeing the same few waves fairly repetitively. Plus, a place like that… no crowds.
You mentioned something about “growing up but not slowing down” earlier. Talk to me about that…
Yeah, I think there's no more procrastination. I mean there was already not that much procrastination, but any little bit that exists, it's like: "Okay, let's get it done." There's no emotion attached to simple tasks. If it needs to get done, it gets done. And I'm learning so much even just from my girls as well. You can see they're taking in all this information they're seeing. I can learn as much from them as I need to teach them in a way. Like, there's nothing blocking them from evolving or moving forward. So, I got to have a similar mindset. But I love working hard because it just means that I get to do more of it, in a way. I just need to organize my time precisely.
Right. So, more episodes of “Life of Kai” are in motion…what should we expect from future episodes?
It's going to kick off where we stopped, which was definitely fulfilling maneuver goals on giant waves, doing stuff that no one's done yet. Hopefully, conditions-dependent, exploration on different types of waves, different types of zones. And then I think you could look forward to just finding new approaches to riding waves and wind. Which is what I’m all about. It’s answering the questions: What is the next new exciting thing that can be done out there? What could we possibly do? So, I'm always seeking that, and I think there's definitely some exciting stuff to explore in the next little while.
We can’t wait. And weren’t you just in a windsurfing contest a little while ago, speaking of riding wind?
That's right, I was. I ended up getting third place. And that’s another thing I really want to do, I want to get back to competition. I want to get back to winning, you know? I mean, there just hasn't been that many events for what I do, but I love competing. And if I can win the two big-wave events that maybe could happen this year — which is the Jaws Challenge and Nazaré Tow Challenge — then I'll be super stoked.
Yeah, hope they run! Anything else we can expect from upcoming “Life of Kai” episodes?
I think the way the episodes are going to be this time will truly be a different perspective and a different approach. We actually have a little different crew working on it, too, so the feel will be different. But I think this different feel will actually make everything feel more fresh. I just don’t want to give viewers the same template every time, you know? That’s what I’m really excited about by this.
One thing we’re going to focus on is how I find a balance between all these different ocean sports when, often, I’m competing against someone who’s only focused on one thing. Like pro surfing, for instance. I doubt anyone expected me to keep chipping away at that and going for the positions that I’m trying to get into. But with every opportunity, regardless, you just got to take it with humility and do my very best to be worthy of that level.