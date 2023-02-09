‘Life of Kai’ is back! Sneak peek Q&A with Kai Lenny

So that's the biggest change. But I think from a sporting standpoint, it would probably just be that the culmination of everything that I've been working on is starting to pay off now. The confidence to do exactly what I want to do, like big maneuvers on big waves… Sometimes it feels like it takes a lifetime to get to a certain point. And what I mean by that is, you know, you can start a goal and have all these lofty ambitions, but that goal, that dream can wear out from training fatigue. Then just when you start feeling like, "Oh, I don't know if this is the right path forward, should I shift gears?" You almost get thrown a bone and maybe you land a trick or maybe big waves now don't seem as scary as they once did. So, I think that's just due to the fact that it's been 13, 14 seasons of surfing big waves for me. You start looking at them just a little different. So that’s what I mean by a “fresher outlook.”