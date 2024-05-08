Why Kai Lenny is developing a new helmet after Pipeline
Episode 2 of the new season shows you going through the scary ordeal of a serious head injury… What exactly happened out there at Pipeline that day?
The craziest thing is the whole thing just seems like a weird dream. Like I was separated from reality. Since then, I’ve been trying to coming back to some normalcy. Basically, I had entered the Backdoor Shootout and I was also in the Standup portion of the event. The swell was rapidly increasing, maybe 4-to-6-feet, and I remember just being by the sand and contemplating whether I should wear my helmet or not. Molly, my wife, heavily suggested it just based on so many people we know who’ve been getting severely injured out there.
I was really trying to psych myself up on wearing the helmet because I felt like, it’s just not worth losing your life or going through all that trauma. So, everything was pushing me towards that. I ended up starting to work on my own carbon fiber custom helmet with a buddy where we took similar specs from how the layout is done on Formula One helmets.
But, I ended up going on this wave and pumping down the line, and I went to grab my rail, but I flipped off the front of the board right before I got to where it was really going to Pipe-out. I fell inside of the barrel, and as soon as I touched the water, I went black. Then, all of a sudden, I was sitting at Ehukai Beach Park with the life guards, and they were just saying, ‘Sit down, Kai, sit down.’ And I had no idea how I’d gotten there or what was going on.
Whoa. So, somehow you came in on your own and didn’t remember?
Yeah, I watched a video and I was conscious, and I had gotten myself in. But the scariest thing was the fact that I hit my head but I still was able to hold my breath, come up, get on my board, ride my board in, and then walk up the beach, talk with the life guards and still have no idea how it happened. I saw this all on video and watching, it was like I wasn’t even in control of my body.
And then recovery, what was that like?
I went to a clinic called Brain Health Hawaii and it was actually a life-changer. It helped me to completely rewire myself, and it was massive. I’m really happy I did that. I heavily suggest everyone get — even if you haven’t had a head injury or a recent one — go get an EEG scan wherever you can. These Brain Health Hawaii clinics are really convenient though, because it’s here in Hawaii, but I’m sure everyone could do some research to find it in their area. It’s just great because you can see if your brain is optimized or not and this head injury for me was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
Basically, you’re remapping your brain, getting it to work optimized. Right after the accident, my brain was working at 7 to 8 hertz. Apparently, mine’s wired to be at 11 to 12 hertz or that range. So, my brain wasn’t working all the way (laughs).
But getting an EEG scan is amazing because there’s so much potential to get out of a bad place in your head or even depression, simply by going through some treatments. Again, even if someone doesn’t have a head injury or anything, I think it should be standard practice on every checkup.
Awesome. So, as far as to wear or not wear a helmet out at Pipe, why is that such a big question for so many people?
It’s like…when you’re surfing, you’re so intertwined with Mother Nature, and having something like a helmet on feels…it can take away from the experience a little bit.
And yeah, you’re on the North Shore, you’re at Pipeline, it’s the Proving Ground, and there’s so many people you respect, so many heavy hitters, and the last thing you want to do is look like a kook, right? But after seeing so many people that I really respect and could never imagine them getting injured out there, I just said, ‘You know what, I’ll wear one.’ Even though it wasn’t even that big out there.
So, you did wear one?
Yeah, I had one on and I split it in half! It absolutely split it right down the middle, and I think I would’ve died if I hadn’t had one on. It was only a 6-foot wave at Pipe. But Pipeline, even at three-foot, you don’t take it lightly. That place is more dangerous than most big waves that I surf because at least most big waves have a lot of water beneath them. So, you normally know what you’re impacting. But, 2-feet and up, I’m wearing a helmet out at Pipe now.
Crazy! You mentioned developing a different type of helmet. Talk to us about that.
Yeah, so a Gath helmet, for example, they’ve been around for 40 years and they’ve changed a little bit in design, but it’s a PVC shell. What people should understand is that helmets are meant to break. It’s actually a good thing when they get cracked because it means the helmet absorbed all of the impact, not your skull.
That being said, based on what I’ve learned working with a few really smart people is that you can actually design these helmets where the crash structure is carbon fiber, which won’t break, even if all the fibers will break internally. You wouldn’t want to use the helmet again after another big impact, but what it does is it takes all of the force and it spreads it across the helmet. The way the carbon is laid out, it’s going to basically diffuse that impact across the helmet, so that internally, the fibers break. But on the surface level it will probably look fine as if nothing happened.
So, I’m just developing a new one with my buddy, Aidan Mobley. It’s cool because I went to SailGP over at San Francisco Bay. It was actually me and Jamie O’Brien that went to go sail, and I’ve always been so curious about how these boats are built because it’s the best designers building these carbon fiber boats, and the best builders are there at SailGP.
But there was this kid that was working on this boat and I ended up talking to him and picking his brain. We ended up sparking a friendship and I connected him with some good friends over at Maverick’s. Then he ended up coming back and forth to Hawaii and we started working on some fun projects. One of them being this new type of helmet. He’s such a great person to work with because he builds these carbon structures and has connections through America’s Cup. We gelled perfectly.
As far as recovery, is there anything else you’d recommend once you’re getting back at it?
Take it slow and don’t force your comeback too early. In some sort of way this accident was a real gift. It just means that I can become the ultimate athlete I’ve always dreamt of being. But for anyone that ever gets a head injury, I highly recommend that the first thing you do is try to get an EEG scan. What I’ve also noticed is my body tightened up a lot. I lost some flexibility right after. So, that took a couple of weeks, maybe three weeks of stretching and trying to loosen up. Not just stretching, but going to ART (Active Release Techniques), doing massages, doing specific stuff around my neck. Those things helped me come back really quickly as well, or at least faster. It’s been over a month and I wouldn’t say I’m 100 percent, but I’m back to where I was, and I can continue to get better.