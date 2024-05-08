Why Kai Lenny is developing a new helmet after Pipeline

Kai Lenny: The craziest thing is the whole thing just seems like a weird dream. Like I was separated from reality. Since then, I’ve been trying to coming back to some normalcy. Basically, I had entered the Backdoor Shootout and I was also in the Standup portion of the event. The swell was rapidly increasing, maybe 4-to-6-feet, and I remember just being by the sand and contemplating whether I should wear my helmet or not. Molly, my wife, heavily suggested it just based on so many people we know who’ve been getting severely injured out there.

I was really trying to psych myself up on wearing the helmet because I felt like, it’s just not worth losing your life or going through all that trauma. So, everything was pushing me towards that. I ended up starting to work on my own carbon fiber custom helmet with a buddy where we took similar specs from how the layout is done on Formula One helmets.

But, I ended up going on this wave and pumping down the line, and I went to grab my rail, but I flipped off the front of the board right before I got to where it was really going to Pipe-out. I fell inside of the barrel, and as soon as I touched the water, I went black. Then, all of a sudden, I was sitting at Ehukai Beach Park with the life guards, and they were just saying, ‘Sit down, Kai, sit down.’ And I had no idea how I’d gotten there or what was going on.