Lil O is trying to make big moves

Virgil “ Lil O ” Gadson knows exactly who he is. Now 33, he’s been dancing for three full decades, surviving and thriving in an environment that changes by the hour. In doing research on the multifaceted dancer, we noticed a common thread: his consistency comes from never being the same. Every video is different, every move varied - as the musical genre changes, so does Lil O’s entire dance persona. He’s water, adapting constantly to the medium he’s been given. We caught up with him during lockdown to get to know him a bit and see how he stays ahead of the fast-moving current that is the entertainment industry and came away even more impressed with this intentional versatility.

Red Bull: When and where did you get your start and your real love for dancing?

Lil O: Yeah man, I’ve been dancing since I was like three years old. Barbecues, cookouts, I was the one - well, it was me and my cousin. (Laughing) We were the ones to start it up, like set the party off when we were kids, like ‘go ahead do your thing!’ It basically started there, watching music videos - Michael Jackson, MC Hammer, imitating then. That’s where it began.

Lil O © Jordan Nicholson / Red Bull Content Pool

So, you started dancing with your family, but you have classical training. Talk to us a little bit about that.

It started with a talent show here in Philly. Me and my cousin were in this little group called Hip And Hop (laughs). We won the talent show and we got free scholarships to be part of a theater program called Freedom Theater here in Philly. Once we joined the theater company, that’s when I started to learn the different styles, genres and types of movement. That’s where the ballet, the jazz, and those types of movements started to come into play.

From a lot of the dance trends we’re seeing now, many dancers are clearly classically trained. Many elements of ballet and other more traditional styles of dance have been incorporated into hip hop, like Pointe. How has your training helped you thrive and be versatile through all types of dance?

Yeah! The classical training helped me to be more aware of my body and my movement. Because with hip hop, you don’t necessarily totally understand what your body is doing. You’re just moving, off feeling and emotion. But with the technical training and techniques, I was more aware of what my body could do. With muscles, muscle memory, how to hold myself up, how to stay in certain positions. And they teach you that, how to, I guess, build that muscle memory with whichever movement or style you’re using. So if I need to point my feet, I understand that ‘Oh, I need to arch. I need to point and I need to do this’, or in order to hold and stand on one leg in a Passé, I have to hold my core, you know, tighten my abs or life from under my thigh - those types of things help me to understand that if I incorporate that into my hip hop movement, now I can hold freezes longer, or I can stand on my hands on this side because I understand the muscle on this side.

Lil O and OPM at Dance Your Style DC © Colin Kerrigan / Red Bull Content Pool

Now you have the classical dance training, but you’ve also talked about your research into older dance styles from the 1920, 30s, etc. and exploring the history of the art. Did that come from the formal training or did you have that interest before that?

Yeah as I got a little bit older into my teens, and from Freedom Theater and everything, I was introduced to those different jazz styles like tap dancing. And I was also always interested in the history. My mentors in hip hop (all shout outs to Clyde Evans (Jr.)) helped me with the history behind the movements. And being told by other classical training dancers like Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire, Sammy Davis, Jr., the Nicholas Brothers, and that’s what really sparked it. Seeing them, and understanding where the movement was coming from, and how I incorporate it into my movement. Even with Michael Jackson. He would use inspiration from those older dancers. Like James Brown, for instance. James Brown started, or helped pioneer breaking, break dancing, with his music. So, for sure, a lot of that was inspirational for me.

Dance is such a competitive arena, constantly evolving and changing, and everyone doing something different every day, how do you continue to stay ahead of the curve and continue to be the inspiration?

Just sticking to who I am, MY style, MY movement, and believing in what I do as a performer, or entertainer. It’s about learning to grasp the entertainment aspect. A lot of the dancers come up with crazy styles and crazy things, but I can see - like it’s great to have those things, but where some of them lack is the performance quality, and how to entertain someone. Like when you’re not dancing as much, how can you entertain someone just by standing there? With your emotion?

Moves are great, but how can you move someone without movement? Lil O

Lil O poses with the trophy after winning Dance Your Style DC © Colin Kerrigan / Red Bull Content Pool

You do have such a wide range of versatility and it seems you’re able to adapt to anything. But if you had to define your style in a phrase, how would you best do that?

I would say a hybrid? A hybrid of many different elements. I was trying to think of the word a while ago actually of my style. [Pauses to think] But yeah, another word for hybrid.

We’re in a really interesting moment when it comes to protests. Dance has historically always played a massive part in expression. Where do you see your role right now with dance as a protest element?