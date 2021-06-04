Grammy nominated artist Lil Uzi Vert flaunts a vision and fashion sense just as loud as his “futuristic trap” sound and dynamic voice. The Philadelphia native first began to set the internet on fire with his explosive appearance on Carnage’s single “WDYW” alongside A$AP Ferg and Rich The Kid and later his turn on “Big Racks” for Young Thug’s Slime Season 2. Lil Uzi Vert later went on to rock the world with his highly acclaimed debut album, LUV IS RAGE 2, which quickly struck #1 on the Billboard 200 and became RIAA certified gold in less than two months following its release—now 2x platinum. One of the album’s hit singles “XO Tour Llif3” also went on to earn 7x platinum certification in addition to being recognized as the “Song of the Summer” at the 2017 Video Music Awards. In addition to Lil Uzi Vert’s 2018 Grammy nominations as “Best New Artist” and “Best Rap Performance”, he’s also received the “Breakout Artist of the Year Award” and the “Breakthrough Artist” award during Billboard’s 2017 Touring Awards. The rap superstar has also been featured on a number of record-breaking tracks including Migos’ RIAA 4X platinum certified and Grammy nominated “Bad and Boujee” along with DJ Esco’s platinum-certified “Too Much Sauce” with Future, to name a few. Lil Uzi Vert has notably graced the cover of Billboard’s 2017 “The Year In Music” issue, XXL’s 20th Anniversary Issue and THE FADER’s “Sex Issue.”
2018 marked a new era for the superstar, with a number of honorable nominations, including “Favorite Album” at the 2018 American Music Awards, “Issa Wave” at the BET Social Awards, “Best New Hip-Hop Artist” and “Hip-Hop Song of The Year” at the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards. In addition, the talented artist was nominated in 3 categories at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards: “Top Rap Artist,” “Top Rap Performance” and “Top Streaming Song.” Lil Uzi Vert has obtained a number of certifications for his ground-breaking tracks and features, including gold-certified “Neon Guts (Feat. Pharrell Williams),” platinum-certified “Sauce It Up,” and guest verses on Playboi Carti’s “Shoota” (platinum), Lil Baby’s “Life Goes On” (gold) and Travis Scott’s “Watch” (platinum). His earlier singles are also certified-hits: “Money Longer”(2x platinum), “You Was Right” (2x platinum), “Dark Queen” (platinum), “Do What I Want” (platinum), “Ps & Qs” (platinum), “The Way Life Goes” (platinum); in addition to his breakthrough project, LIL UZI VERT VS. THE WORLD (platinum).
In 2020 Lil Uzi Vert's eagerly awaited ETERNAL ATAKE made an historic #1 debut on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 upon its March 2020 release. With over 400 million combined audio and video streams in its first week alone, and the second-biggest week of 2020 for any album.
As if that weren’t enough, Uzi shocked the world one week later by quickly dropping ETERNAL ATAKE: DELUXE: LUV VS. THE WORLD 2, adding 14 additional tracks and features from Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Durk, Young Nudy, and NAV.
Along with its phenomenal popular success, ETERNAL ATAKE has received wide-ranging critical applause around the globe, with Pitchfork raving, “ETERNAL ATAKE is Uzi’s greatest album to date, a scope-defying hour-long epic that couldn’t be made by anyone else.” “ETERNAL ATAKE is Lil Uzi Vert’s best album yet,” agreed Rolling Stone, “with a cohesiveness, slick concept, and performance that justifies every ounce of hype.”