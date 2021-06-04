Grammy nominated artist Lil Uzi Vert flaunts a vision and fashion sense just as loud as his “futuristic trap” sound and dynamic voice. The Philadelphia native first began to set the internet on fire with his explosive appearance on Carnage’s single “WDYW” alongside A$AP Ferg and Rich The Kid and later his turn on “Big Racks” for Young Thug’s Slime Season 2. Lil Uzi Vert later went on to rock the world with his highly acclaimed debut album, LUV IS RAGE 2, which quickly struck #1 on the Billboard 200 and became RIAA certified gold in less than two months following its release—now 2x platinum. One of the album’s hit singles “XO Tour Llif3” also went on to earn 7x platinum certification in addition to being recognized as the “Song of the Summer” at the 2017 Video Music Awards. In addition to Lil Uzi Vert’s 2018 Grammy nominations as “Best New Artist” and “Best Rap Performance”, he’s also received the “Breakout Artist of the Year Award” and the “Breakthrough Artist” award during Billboard’s 2017 Touring Awards. The rap superstar has also been featured on a number of record-breaking tracks including Migos’ RIAA 4X platinum certified and Grammy nominated “Bad and Boujee” along with DJ Esco’s platinum-certified “Too Much Sauce” with Future, to name a few. Lil Uzi Vert has notably graced the cover of Billboard’s 2017 “The Year In Music” issue, XXL’s 20th Anniversary Issue and THE FADER’s “Sex Issue.”