Meet Lil Zoo, the b-boy who left home in pursuit of a dream

Of course, that's why this year I'm really proud to represent Austria because this country has given me everything. Since moving to Europe I've won more stuff and I've done more big things in my career, which means I've found the right place. In Morocco, I had the fire but now I've come to a place where I've found everything I want, so I just keep working and working. And the beautiful thing for me is that whenever I feel lazy or something I remember how it was and this gives me more encouragement. The way I grew up in Morocco, and the way that I live now, I can say both really made me who I am now.