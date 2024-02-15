Meet Lil Zoo, the b-boy who left home in pursuit of a dream

What brought about your decision to leave Morocco?
The idea of living as a dancer, because I think that if I stayed in Morocco I wouldn't be a b-boy anymore, I'm very sure of this. In Morocco there's a completely different vision of how you see a breaker. People see you like you're nothing, have achieved nothing, and that you have no rights. You don't feel like you're an artist or someone doing something good. It's like you're just a kid doing nothing and everyone says, 'What is this guy doing, are you cleaning the floor?'
7 min
Lil Zoo vs Lil Kev – quarter-finals
France's Lil Kev and Austria's Lil Zoo face off for a chance to make it to the last four.
Why did you choose to live in Innsbruck in Austria?
It's really chilled. Before, I tried to live in Berlin, but Berlin isn't for me. Austria is really one of my favorite countries and Innsbruck is one of my favorite cities. I like the nature, I like the weather, I like everything. I feel inspired when I'm in Austria.
How was it for you when you first moved?
It was hard for me because I stopped battling in this time and I even stopped breaking a little bit, so I was just trying to get back in shape, doing some street shows and any job I got. It was just a tough time. But I was getting to know Europe and Austria and the best way of doing things.
The way I grew up in Morocco, and the way that I live now, I can say both really made me who I am now.
Did moving to Austria help you achieve your goals as a b-boy?
Of course, that's why this year I'm really proud to represent Austria because this country has given me everything. Since moving to Europe I've won more stuff and I've done more big things in my career, which means I've found the right place. In Morocco, I had the fire but now I've come to a place where I've found everything I want, so I just keep working and working. And the beautiful thing for me is that whenever I feel lazy or something I remember how it was and this gives me more encouragement. The way I grew up in Morocco, and the way that I live now, I can say both really made me who I am now.
What do you miss most about your home country?
My Family. I miss my mother, my father and my brother.
Do you plan to move back home after you've achieved certain goals?
I'll be honest, I love Morocco and it's what made me, but I'm not going back to live there.
4 min
Lil Zoo vs Alkolil – semi-final 2
B-Boys Lil Zoo and Alkolil compete for their spot in the final of the Red Bull BC One World Final 2020.
Do you have any advice for breakers thinking of moving to help advance their dance careers?
If you feel that your mother home doesn't give you what you need, or doesn't give you the respect that you deserve, then move out and search for somewhere where you can gain respect. But if you feel you have everything you need in your country then just stay in your home country.
Do you have any regrets about leaving?
No, nothing, really. Sometimes I'm down and missing my home country, but I'm not sad. I miss it but I'm very happy with where I am now.
Part of this story