On October 11, the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final is coming to the US for the first time ever. The city where it’s all going down? Los Angeles.

“It’s more than a competition—it’s a cultural moment,” says David “The Crown” Stalter Jr., one of today’s most admired freestylers. “L.A. is the epicenter of so much dance and creativity, and now the world’s best dancers are pulling up to one stage. It’s gonna be explosive, inspiring, and unforgettable. If you love street dance and raw freestyle energy, you gotta be there.” This year, Stalter will be there as a competitor.

01 Limited-Edition Red Bull can

To celebrate the debut of the World Final in the US, Stalter will be featured on a limited-edition Red Bull can alongside Marlee Hightower, another legendary dancer who will be competing at the National Final in San Francisco on August 23. This special Red Bull Dance Your Style can is available starting June 30.

“Seeing myself on the can was incredibly surreal,” Hightower says. “David and I saw it together, and I was taken aback. I realized the magnitude of this—just how special it is for dancers to be given a platform of this scale.”

Marlee Hightower appears on limited edition Red Bull can. © Vibrvncy I realized the magnitude of this—just how special it is for dancers to be given a platform of this scale. Marlee Hightower

Stalter agrees. “I was holding the can in my hand, thinking, ‘Wait, this is real?’ Growing up, I never imagined something like that. It’s more than a can—it’s a symbol of the work, the late nights, the faith. The moment reminded me why I keep going.”

Both dancers are seasoned veterans when it comes to competitions—and making a splash. For Stalter, his participation in Red Bull Dance Your Style became a major turning point for his career. At the 2022 National Final in New Orleans, Stalter’s final-round victory to a Lil Wayne track went viral. “Going viral for battling is super rare,” Stalter recently told The Red Bulletin , where he was featured on the cover of the magazine alongside Hightower. These days, Stalter frequently sets the internet ablaze.

For Hightower, her brushes with virality began at an early age. When she was just 10 years old, she was the youngest member of a dance group that made it all the way to the finals of America’s Got Talent, which jumpstarted her career as a performer and choreographer. Now she’s honing her skills as a freestyler, which she’ll put to the test at this year’s National Final. “Freestyle helps me find my personal voice in choreography,” she told The Red Bulletin for her cover story.

David "The Crown" Stalter Jr. appears on limited edition Red Bull. © Vibrvncy It’s more than a can—it’s a symbol of the work, the late nights, the faith. The moment reminded me why I keep going.” David "The Crown" Stalter Jr.

When it comes to inspiring the next generation of dancers, Hightower and Stalter offer some sage, battle-worn advice for those who want to rule the dance floor. “Train as much as you can,” Hightower stresses, and “try as may new things as you can. Inspiration comes from pulling from multiple sources.”

“Be yourself—fully,” Stalter adds. “Don’t chase trends, chase truth. Take your time, stay consistent, and never forget why you started. Surround yourself with people who push you and love you enough to keep it real.”

At select retailers nationwide, the limited-edition can featuring David “The Crown” Stalter Jr. and Marlee Hightower is available with and without sugar in 8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz sizes starting Monday, June 30, 2025. Dance Your Way to LA will run from that date through August 31, 2025.

The Crown & Marlee Hightower appear on limited edition Red Bull can. © Vibrvncy Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final comes to Los Angeles. © Vibrvncy Available in both full sugar & sugarfree. © Vibrvncy

02 Ready to dance your way to LA?

For those who wish to witness the action instead, show off your moves for a chance to win a VIP experience at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final on October 11 in Los Angeles.*

Visit www.redbull.com/DanceYourWayToLA select one of two dance modes, Dance Your Style or Dance Their Style. In Dance Their Style, use a routine taught by Marlee or David to hold your own in a dance battle against the other side. While Dance Your Style lets you do your own thing then see how your moves stack up in a dance battle. No matter the outcome, submit your video through the form for a chance to win.*

Follow These Steps: Pick A Mode Dance Your Style or Dance Their Style: Decide between freestyling or following a guided routine from a pro dancer, Marlee or David. Show Your Moves Pick Red or Blue. Record your moves. Then watch a Dance Battle showdown against your opponent. Enter For A Chance To Win No matter the outcome, submit your info for a shot at a VIP experience to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in LA!*

*NO PURCH. NEC. 6/30/25–8/31/25. US; 18+. Click above to play game and complete entry form. Odds vary. Sponsor: Red Bull North America, Inc., 1740 Stewart St., Santa Monica, CA 90404.

For dance fans who’d like to attend other Red Bull Dance Your Style events leading up to the World Final in Los Angeles, there’s still time to catch the qualifiers in Salt Lake City, Kansas City, Phoenix, Boston, and San Francisco.

Red Bull Dance Your Style 2025 World Final Los Angeles © Red Bull