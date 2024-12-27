"A perfect start": Lindsey Vonn isn't done just yet!

When Lindsey Vonn joked on November 14, “Well, it’s off to Colorado…. I hope the US Ski Team uniform still fits,” the world listened with a mix of curiosity and confusion. After all, this was the same athlete who had retired in 2019, her career seemingly curtailed by years of injuries that had left her body battered, but her legacy intact. Was she really planning a comeback, or just having a joke? Skeptics called her remark a bluff, even branding her “crazy” for hinting at a return to competitive skiing. Who decides to dive back into competitive skiing at 40, with a knee held together by titanium?

Well, Lindsey Vonn, that’s who. Exceptional, relentless and maybe just a little extreme in all the best ways. And on Saturday, in St Moritz, she proved that her return wasn’t just her little joke or a wild idea. It was the real deal.

In her first FIS Alpine World Cup race in nearly six years, Vonn lined up for the super-G in St Moritz on Saturday with all eyes on her. She approached the course with a mixture of caution and confidence, showing both respect for the challenge and flashes of the speed that made her a legend. Crossing the finish line in 1m 16.36s, she placed 14th – just 1.18s behind the eventual winner, Cornelia Hütter of Austria.

01 A perfect day for Lindsey Vonn

For someone who spent the past few years in retirement, and just eight months ago was recovering from knee-replacement surgery, the result was nothing short of remarkable. But Vonn, true to form, downplayed the drama.

Vonn competes at her final World Championships back in 2019 © Erich Spiess/ASP/Red Bull Content Pool There’s definitely a lot that I have left to give. Lindsey Vonn

“Today was the perfect start,” she said. “I had a solid run and got to the finish. The first one is the hardest. I felt really good. The course was a little bit bumpy when I went, so in some sections I was a little more conservative with my lines. But in some sections, I was really fast. There’s definitely a lot that I have left to give.”

This isn’t just a return from retirement; it’s Lindsey Vonn being Lindsey Vonn – exceptional, relentless and clearly having the time of her life doing what most people would never dream of.

02 Not just a return – it's Lindsey Vonn doing Lindsey Vonn things

Vonn soft-launched her comeback at the FIS Fall Festival in Copper Mountain © Gabriele Facciotti/Red Bull Content Pool

While Vonn’s next planned race in St Moritz on Sunday was canceled due to the weather conditions, she is eyeing her next opportunity in St Anton, Austria, set for January. Fans and competitors alike will no doubt be watching as she continues to write a new chapter in her storied career.

03 A legacy of excellence

Lindsey Vonn was back in World Cup action for the first time since 2019 © Sebastian Marko/Red Bull Content Pool

Vonn’s return is a testament to her enduring spirit and the legacy she has built since her World Cup debut as a 16-year-old in 2000. Over nearly two decades, she amassed 82 World Cup wins, 20 World Cup titles – including four overall Crystal Globes – and eight World Championship medals.