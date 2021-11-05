Photographer and Director Lloyd Pursall is Morphing Storytelling

I think it was very essential, actually. It was by no means easy. Being a British artist in America during the pandemic equaled nothing—no benefits, no work. I had three shoots canceled in the beginning. I was just left hung out to dry. But making it anywhere is all about learning how to adapt—especially as an artist, since there’s nothing certain. We don't have regular paychecks or health insurance or anything that comes with a contracted job. So, in a lot of ways, artists were already trained for something like this.

But for me, I just minimized everything. It wasn’t even about trying to do anything creative — it was about taking this time to strip everything away and have no distractions so I could look inside myself. And I’ve come out the other side feeling free of pressure. Everything was such a rush before — you know, “I have to get this done and I need to do this.” Now, I have this much more healthy balance of work and also just living life, spending time in places where I want to spend time, finding inspiration again. I had to learn that you don’t have to get up every day at the crack of dawn and be on your laptop just to tell yourself you’re doing something. That was the unhealthy cycle that I was in before, just always thinking that you’re falling behind and everyone else is getting ahead of you. That mentality is wrong. It’s not about the beauty of being an artist.