Photographer and Director Lloyd Pursall is Morphing Storytelling

You’ve been directing music videos for a while, but I think it really started to kick off last year when you started working with Kelly Rowland. Now, you’ve just directed a buzzy video for Tinashe. How would you describe the transition from photographer to in-demand music video director working with some of the biggest names in pop?
Well, it’s not giving up, honestly. Directing is patience. It’s not an overnight thing. I feel like, with photography, you can move quickly because you can work alone in a lot of ways—you can go out by yourself with a camera and create something. But with directing, to really create the work that you want to create, it requires so many more people. It’s a team effort, which is something that I really love. People often ask me if I prefer photography or directing, but it’s not a preference—it’s two completely different parts of my brain. I just feel like, with directing, you can branch out so much further creatively. I love to collaborate, and when you’re directing, you get to work with so many amazing people. I really take pride in taking time to pick the people that I work with and will connect with. I think you can tell if you’re going to vibe with someone.
How do you select your collaborators? How can you tell that you’ll vibe with someone?
Well, I think energy on set is really important. Obviously, talent is one of the main things you’re looking for. But beyond that, I just want people who really want to work together to create something great, people that realize we’re lucky to be there doing what we do and are ready to work hard.
I really appreciate each element of filmmaking. As a director, you’re almost like the captain of the ship. But the ship’s not going to run without the crew, and it’s never a stress-free sail, so you want a team that can make sense of the whole stressful process and support each other. It's important that everyone feels like their voice is heard—that’s part of my job as a director, is to make sure everyone is heard creatively and not let anyone feel like they’re just hired help.
In terms of your photography, are you looking for that same kind of connection with your subjects?
I think, as a photographer, you kind of always have to go in knowing the person in a way—especially in portrait photography. You're going in to create a portrait of this person and tell their story; you’re a storyteller, as a photographer. So if you’re set in your ways too much about taking someone’s portrait, you’re closing them off as a subject, when you really want them to be as comfortable as possible. Strong portrait photography is about connection. I sometimes still get nervous [when shooting portraits] because it’s a challenge. I want to try and capture those complexities in the photo. I really try to connect with my subjects, and that’s something that keeps me on my toes. It’s what excites me about portrait photography.
You’ve photographed A-List celebrities like Ashton Sanders and Billie Eilish, before they had their big breaks. If photographers are storytellers, how does it feel to tell someone’s story at a pivotal moment and then watch as their careers skyrocket in the years to come?
I feel very lucky. Shooting Ashton on the day of the Oscars, before “Moonlight” went on to win Best Picture, it was just a very memorable moment. I was very happy to be there and be a part of that because I knew his world was about to change. It’s the same feeling I had with Billie. Actually, I believe I was the first person to photograph Billie by herself. She did a showcase at [her record label’s] office and they set up this small little stepladder where her and her brother performed. It’s so exciting when you can see the potential of somebody who has been completely untouched by the industry. It’s almost like you grow with them.
There’s something very special and beautiful about sharing that moment with them and then watching them blossom into these superstars, because once they get to that superstar level, everything becomes very production-heavy and you lose a lot of that rawness that you get from these people at the beginning of their careers. It’s just magical when you can see the potential, see the star that’s about to fall, but it hasn’t quite burst into full flames yet.
I know that a lot of your photography inspiration comes from living in LA and a lot of what you explore thematically is about the lore surrounding LA—what LA represents as this city for dreamers where the possibilities are endless. How do you think your upbringing in London and South Wales has impacted your view of LA?
Well, it’s exactly that. It's being a dreamer and having dreams. Being from a small town, dreams are not encouraged—you either don’t have dreams or are told that your dreams are ridiculous and ludicrous. I think that’s where my obsession with America, as a place, started. Especially Los Angeles because, you know, you go there and it’s meant to be this land of dreams. You go there with dreams and see the dreams come true. For me, it was all about that journey. I always think that if more kids had their dreams acknowledged or were made to believe that their dreams were actually valid, then we’d have some much more interesting people.
You obviously were able to move to LA and achieve your dreams. But since the pandemic started in 2020, I think many people, across industries, have been forced to reconsider where they stand. Do you think the pandemic shifted your own perspective?
I think it was very essential, actually. It was by no means easy. Being a British artist in America during the pandemic equaled nothing—no benefits, no work. I had three shoots canceled in the beginning. I was just left hung out to dry. But making it anywhere is all about learning how to adapt—especially as an artist, since there’s nothing certain. We don't have regular paychecks or health insurance or anything that comes with a contracted job. So, in a lot of ways, artists were already trained for something like this.
But for me, I just minimized everything. It wasn’t even about trying to do anything creative — it was about taking this time to strip everything away and have no distractions so I could look inside myself. And I’ve come out the other side feeling free of pressure. Everything was such a rush before — you know, “I have to get this done and I need to do this.” Now, I have this much more healthy balance of work and also just living life, spending time in places where I want to spend time, finding inspiration again. I had to learn that you don’t have to get up every day at the crack of dawn and be on your laptop just to tell yourself you’re doing something. That was the unhealthy cycle that I was in before, just always thinking that you’re falling behind and everyone else is getting ahead of you. That mentality is wrong. It’s not about the beauty of being an artist.
One of your biggest personal projects is To Live and Try in LA, which started as a one-off show in 2017 but has since become an annual tradition. Why do you think people resonated with the concept of this exhibit so much?
I think the connection with the project came down to [the fact that LA is a] melting pot of people that are all chasing success, but without [many people] having a light shined on them because of it. So instead of saying, “Here’s a bunch of successful people,” [my exhibit] was like, “Here’s a bunch of people that are all working really hard to create a career.”
I connected with so many people for those photographs, and I think it’s just one of those projects that connects other people together because they can see themselves in all these other people. It tied together people from all different areas—from film, sport, music, and art—and you saw these similarities. You know, an athlete and an actor — they have all these crossovers in the challenges that they come up against when chasing their final goals of success. That journey of chasing your goals can be such an isolating and lonely feeling, so when you have this sudden realization that a lot of people are in that same space after seeing a photo exhibit, it can feel empowering. It can make people feel like part of the same movement.
What can we expect from you moving forward?
I think there are stories back home that I really want to tell. Looking forward, I really want to focus on the UK more. There’s some incredible talent here that’s already on my radar. Then, I want to start telling my own stories, using my own life experiences to start writing scripts to create shorts and feature films. Anything I do will come back to telling a story, and I think I’ve already told the story of LA. I’m ready to put my lens on other places and tell stories for myself.