Local breaking legends give it up to the towns that raised them

In the best circumstances, a sport like breaking builds relationships that make an entire community stronger. Countless breaking crews around the world have already created these impossibly strong bonds, ones that bring dancers toward common goals and excellence — both in life and in their sport. And as those communities and crews grow, they put their cities on the map as havens for B-Boys and B-Girls who will go on to compete at the global level. Even dancers who approach the work of learning how to break on their own, in more isolated areas, can find a way to rise to the top. The Red Bull BC One Local Heroes tour showcases dancers who made their own way in smaller, remote cities.

Across several stops during May 2022, the tour will host free workshops, exhibitions and parties in Seattle, Anchorage, Honolulu, Sacramento, Oakland, and San Jose. To spotlight these smaller scenes, world class talent will partner with underground crews and regional breaking scenes of each city. On tour will be breakers like HiJack , from Honolulu, Hawaii, Icey Ives from the admittedly icy climes of Anchorage, Alaska, and B-Boy Morris from Sacramento, California. All three of these dancers have found their way to the upper echelon of the sport, even if their hometowns aren’t exactly hotspots for hip-hop culture and everything that comes along with it.

B-Boy Hijack competes at the BC One Cypher in Boston, MA © Yana Yatsuk / Red Bull Content Pool

HiJack - Honolulu, HI

Jack Rabanal, aka HiJack, was born and raised in Honolulu and grew up dancing there, first as a third-grader fascinated with popping, and later pursuing breaking after a run-in with some older B-Boys led to a lifelong fascination. After a brief stint in the Bay area, Rabanal moved home and has been working to rebuild the breaking community in Hawaii through mentorship. “When I moved back to Honolulu from San Francisco in 2016, not much was really happening,” he remembered. “I started teaching and doing things like working in after school programs. Within the past year or two, things have started to come into fruition; we’ve locked down ten solid kids who are coming consistently to practice, and fifteen little ones learning the craft and the art.”

While Hawaii might not necessarily be the spot most people think of when it comes to breaking, there actually was a more robust scene when Jack himself was growing up. “In Hawaii history, there was a huge breaking community and a lot of families were involved,” he explained. “B-Boy City was thrown here in 2010, and it was huge at the time I got involved with it. When I moved back, I realized if I couldn’t get the old dancers to come out, I could start a new batch of kids who would carry the torch. Now, the families are starting to get involved, and are coming to the events to support their kids. It’s become a beautiful, uplifting scene here in Hawaii.”

Icey Ives performs during the Last Chance Cypher at BC One Camp © Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool

Icey Ives - Anchorage, AK

Up in Alaska, Icey Ives, aka Jeremy Ives Viray, was facing a similar problem: Even if dancers his age had mentors when they were first coming up, the older breakers were splitting off to focus on their families. That meant that dancers like Ives also needed to step up at a young age to create visibility for their sport. “Anchorage is a place where there’s limited opportunities,” Ives shared. “Breaking is not really a hot commodity out here — I was one of the only ones for a long time. As time went by, all the older heads began to start families and step away from the dance. At that moment, it was up to us to be the mentors in our community. Here in Alaska there’s not a big appreciation for arts, so having opportunities like this Local Hero tour is amazing.”

Representing his current crew, Rock Force, Ives noted that there’s not really a local Alaskan style as much as dancers who are influenced by where they’re originally from, or nearby regional hubs like California and Las Vegas. Instead, his own teaching style is derived from studying the history of breaking, and hip-hop in general. “The style that I teach is basically just knowing the timeline and history of how hip-hop came to be,” he said. “All the moves and stuff like that, that’s a plus. That’s really how every dancer wants to approach it. In Alaska, it’s mainly about finding that freedom to be yourself, because arts aren’t really appreciated out here. Arts are needed here and that’s what I’m trying to encourage in this city.”

B-Boy Morris competes at the Last Chance Cypher in Shakespeare theatre © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

Morris - Sacramento, CA

Even for a dancer like B-Boy Morris, who grew up in Sacramento, arguably much closer to a big hub like San Francisco, the regional rivalry between these cities made dancers in his neighborhood feel like they were constant underdogs. Not that those obstacles slowed him down — recently, Morris won two awards for his work in breaking, the first from the city of Sacramento itself and the second from the state of California at large. As one of the most veteran dancers in his space, and a breaker who has been dancing for over two decades, Morris has an appreciation for how he came up, along with a vision for the future of his city.

“San Francisco has always been kind of a rival to us,” Morris said. “The Bay Area would all team up to go against Sacramento. Coming from that underdog status, a lot of us want to take the dance a little more seriously. It was more about pride, and respect, and not everybody would give that to you until you went and proved it on the dancefloor. Sacramento hasn’t had the best relationship with hip-hop, but it’s well overdue for us to showcase the great things about hip-hop — unity, community, and career-building.”

With this new Red Bull tour focused on off-the-beaten-path cities like his hometown, Morris is confident that the experience will help younger dancers in the area learn that they don’t have to leave to make their own way in breaking – or whatever it is they might want to pursue. “The environment I want to bring back to Sacramento is that pride and respect, while also making it a little more stylish — bring something new to this next generation,” Morris said. “I also want to know that you don’t have to be from these major cities to get an opportunity. Everything we need is right here.”

On this tour, the emphasis on mentorship is just as much a part of the culture of breaking as any of the moves or hip-hop knowledge is — and that’s something that none of these dancers take lightly. For young dancers, the confidence to pursue a passion for breaking — no matter where they are — often comes down to the mentorship and guidance of more established breakers like Hijack, Ives, and Morris. “I can only imagine how far the next generation of dancers will go with proper resources and support from dancers worldwide,” Hijack said. “It’s so humbling, to be back and sharing knowledge because it’s like seeing yourself in a young Ives or a young Morris. Years later, these young dancers might come back and tell us about how our workshop influenced them.”

For its 19th edition, the Red Bull BC One World Final returns to New York City in 2022, the birthplace of hip-hop, to celebrate breaking heritage and crown this year’s world champions.