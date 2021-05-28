Log In w/ Logistx and Sorah Yang

Hi, I’m Logistx , Red Bull BC One All Star based in the United States! "Log In with Logistx" is my new column, where I catch up with leaders and icons in the world of dance who have been inspirations to my own journey. My first guest is the iconic Sorah Yang !

Sorah Yang is a dancer, choreographer, entrepreneur, and a leader in the Southern California dance community. I met her about four years ago in Los Angeles at a dance studio and, since then, have been privileged to work with her on a few amazing performances and projects over the years.

I remember performing with Sorah at the Australia wildfire benefit show by Project Home in San Diego in 2020. That whole process of creating and rehearsing it in less than a week. Driving down together from LA. Catching up during the moments where we weren’t dancing... I realized that a world-class dancer whom I used to just watch on YouTube all the time had now become my big sister. Being able to vent to her about my own personal struggles, female empowerment and intersectional issues in each of our generations—and ultimately performing a piece that really symbolized our bond, connection, and purposes as individuals—was absolutely fulfilling and empowering.

For Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month, I knew I had to interview Sorah: she’s an Asian American woman that’s not only making a name for herself as a creative artist and entrepreneur, but also continuing to support, lift up, and fight for marginalized lives and communities despite the potential backlash of going against the grain. It is not an understatement to say she’s a hero, and I was excited to catch up with her to talk about her recent work and what she has planned next.

Swapping stories. © Red Bull

How did you start dancing and what does it mean to you?

I actually grew up singing and playing basketball. In high school, I signed up for my first dance class as a release from school and sports, and didn’t really expect anything from it except to have fun. But it quickly became that escape that I needed—like if I had a really bad [basketball] game, or felt stressed from school, I’d take a dance class and would immediately feel better.

Those were the cues that I had to listen to, especially since I was on this one path for such a long time and didn’t really question what I was doing anymore. But then something new, like dance, got introduced to my life and I realized, “Hey, I like this more.” In the middle of high school I started to take dance more seriously, and ended up having to choose one—and here we are! 15 years later I’m out here still dancing, so I think I made a good choice. Dance has taught me so many lessons and helped me find myself in so many ways—and find my power.

How would you describe yourself to someone who doesn’t know you, especially as an Asian American woman?

To be honest, I’ve always had trouble doing this without a sense of imposter syndrome. Even when I was more focused on basketball or singing, people would often make assumptions about me when I’d tell them I sing or play sports, which made me shy about telling people I did either of these things. I’d be met with surprised reactions because of my outward appearance as a smaller Asian woman. I had similar difficulty telling people I dance because people would often assume that I do ballet, or something graceful and delicate, which isn’t how I dance at all. But expressing what I do confidently is something I've gotten better at as I've gotten older.

I view myself as a human, a woman first, who is always figuring it out. I’m really sensitive, caring, and have always been really hard-working. I just want to make a positive contribution to the world around me in my own unique way.

I feel a bit limited when I just describe myself as a dancer and choreographer, because that’s not who I am, but what I do. And while what I've learned and experienced through dance contributes to who I am, it's not my complete identity.

I remember when we first met, I’d seen you performing a lot with GRV and really shining as “that girl killing it front and center in the guy’s pieces.” How significant were they to you and the dance community?

I was so drawn to GRV because when I first saw them dance, they were so powerful, fast, technical, and there was just something that resonated with my soul and how I like to express myself.

My journey as a person through that organization is so important to me. GRV was recognized as such a hard-hitting group, and I felt determined because all the guys in there were seen as super strong and all the other main choreographers and dancers in the center were usually men, even for our femme pieces. But there was always this desire in me to be like, I don't want to be the strongest girl on this team, I want to be the strongest person on this team (as a dancer). That was my motivation, and it made me realize how important it is to dismantle those norms and those ceilings that are set for girls in so many spaces, both in and out of dance. Stepping into my full powerful expression on GRV helped me prove to myself, and others, that strength can look like anyone and anything—even a five-foot tall Asian girl.

Why is AAPI, Female, and AAPI Female representation in and out of the dance/entertainment world important?

Big, big question… If we’re looking at all of these groups, they are historically marginalized groups. Not in the same, homogenous way, but they are still very much the minority in so many spaces. Looking at representation of AAPI folks and AAPI women in media and entertainment alone, those numbers are still ghastly low in America. The stereotypes we are reduced to, and the lack of exposure to our true, lived experiences all feed into greater complex issues and harmful systems of oppression.

I think all people should have the ability to share their truth and lived experiences. Through people speaking up about their experiences in their respective communities, that’s when we are truly able to dig and understand where these issues actually stem from. Then we can ask ourselves, what is the solution? How can we as a community work together and contribute to the solution? And then beyond that, how can we help support other communities who are also trying to fight similar issues and heal? Learning about other people’s experiences contributes to intersectional solutions. It means so much to be given a platform to speak and to be represented by the media because of this.

Thank you for sharing that. I know for you, it’s been such a journey being an Asian woman and representing yourself in many different circles and communities. Seeing your recent project “Yellow Rage” was so moving and brought a lot of emotions to the surface. The way you combined a clear and powerful message with the movements of three powerful AAPI dancers in the scene. What made you want to create this piece and how did you approach your creative process?

Recently, there has been a huge wave of conversations within the AAPI community about the anti-Asian hate crimes over the past year—particularly the tragedy in Georgia, where the women at the spa/massage parlor were killed. And one thing I really took notice of was that there was one intersectional layer that wasn’t not being addressed in these discussions of racism: misogyny. The idea that Asian women are often treated as disposable and invisible, particularly working-class, immigrant women in these situations. Because of that, through my emotions of heartbreak and helplessness, I had to go back and ask myself like I always try to do: “What can I do, with what I have?”

So I started with the idea of highlighting Asian women through dance, and ended up working with Dassy Lee & Kat Cheng. I chose them because they are both so strong and so talented, but the three of us are very different in our movement. I wanted to reflect the diverse dynamics within our community to represent how Asian people, and Asian women, are not a monolith. Then, beyond that, I made sure that behind the scenes was an all-AAPI women crew, because it’s one thing to think about the representation on screen, but another thing to ask: Whose vision is this? Who’s funding this? Who’s behind the lens? And ultimately, who is benefiting this from putting this out in the world? I wanted to capture that idea for every aspect of this project. So this was my way of doing my part, to show what it looks like when Asian women tell our own stories.

What advice do you have for young aspiring artists and athletes?

Always go back to your ‘why.’ I know that's a bit cliche, but I think if you are truly doing the work to figure out what the ‘why’ is, it might be one of the hardest but most important things to do in your life. I truly believe in pursuing whatever feels meaningful to you, but you can’t do that if you don’t know why you’re drawn to certain things. I would also say that your journey can and probably will look different than those around you, but as long as it's paved with intention and with your genuine passion, then that’s what success looks like.

I don't know what it's like growing up as a kid in this generation where social media is so prevalent, but I can tell that the comparisons that happen online really affect the mental health of young dancers. It holds people back from discovering who they are and how they express themselves because they are so caught up in how to just ‘keep up.’ I would encourage people to take their time and to just follow what they truly enjoy - those are the things that lead to longevity.

And finally, don't let anyone tell you what you're capable of and don't let anyone tell you who you are, because only you can decide that for yourself. I’ve let that happen to me so many times, where people tried to tell me what my limits are or what spaces I deserve to be in. I’ve learned that I am most in tune with my own identity and potential -- not someone outside of my body or some random person on the internet.

I love how your form leadership has respect for people and their own individuality. We both have seen a lot of that form of leadership where ‘you have to be this or do that’ versus understanding someone’s identity and guiding them with that.

You know what it is, Logan? It’s like when people are crazy dance parents or overly intense soccer moms… like, there is something about adults who are looking to live vicariously through the next generation to selfishly fulfill something in themselves. That might mean trying to make someone fit their vision, so they can say ‘I created that.’ It’s like, are you playing or [is] your kid playing? Instead of letting the child figure it out themselves through their own path.

That all being said, I am so proud of you. It’s so amazing to see how far you’ve come, how strong you are and how smart you are. You are what the future and the present needs. You give me hope!

What an honor! It’s so mutual, thinking about how many videos I’ve watched of you on repeat… and then to be able to know you… It’s just insane. Thank you!