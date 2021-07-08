Logistx on the Importance of Training Like an Athlete

If you’ve ever seen Logan Edra toprock or windmill, then you may find it hard to believe that she got into dance by accident. Known by many today as Logistx, her 8-year-old self thought that she was going to take a drawing class when her dad dropped her off at a dance studio. And well, the rest is history. Her first teacher, a B-Girl, inspired her to give it her all, showing that it’s possible for a female to thrive in a male-dominated space.

Today, she provides that same inspiration to others as a huge player in the space, with major accomplishments including winning the 2018 Silverback Open B-Girl solo competition, the junior breaking 7-to-Smoke battle at the 2019 Radikal Forze Jam, and Season 2 of NBC’s “World of Dance” with The Lab . And when the lights go on, that’s when she really feels like her truest self. To be her best self, though, she makes sure to train hard and take care of both her body and mind.

“When I was growing up, I was a competitive gymnast,” she says over the phone. “I did that to supplement my dancing so that I could get stronger, and from a young age always treated myself like an athlete. My sport may not be conventional, but it can be both draining and taxing on my body, and it’s up to me to take care of me and put myself in the best possible position to perform my best.”

As the 2021 Red Bull BC One World Final and the debut of breaking in the 2024 Paris Games both approach, breakers continue to uplevel their training and workout regimens to maximize their stamina, explosiveness, flexibility, and mental fortitude to compete on the biggest stages. Red Bull caught up with Logan to share her new approach to training through a few exercises she consistently has in her regimen.

Knee Tuck Burpees

Do it: Start in the standing position. Squat down with your hands on the ground inside your feet, kick back into a pushup position with your feet wide and lower down. Leap your feet forward to return to stand, then really explode upward, tucking your knees in toward the chest before landing back to start.

Logan says: “I love that I can do a quick set of these anywhere to get some HIIT training in. I make sure that my knees are really tucked, and I’m focused on both height and speed to really get my heart rate up. Make sure you’re doing your quick breath at the top of the movement in the tuck, and inhale when you’re about to hit the ground.”

Free Styling

Do it: This is entirely up to you. There’s no wrong way to freestyle dance. This is based on improvisation rather than choreography.

Logan says: “I use freestyling often to warm up. It’s no secret that breaking isn’t the same as other sports. It’s very much a dance first—and has a level of creativity and musicality that other sports don’t have. Free styling is all about having zero judgement. Switch your brain to ‘no rules’ mode, and embrace the opportunity to do anything you want and be yourself through dance.”

Handstand

Do it: Start in a lunge. Your arms should be overhead with your dominant leg in front slightly bent. Kick up into your handstand, engaging your core and shoulders. Hold for as long as you feel comfortable, extending through the feet, and return to your starting position. Not at the place where you feel comfortable doing this without support? No problem. Kicking up to a wall can be a great jumping off point.

Logan says: “The more you practice your handstands, the easier they’ll be. Try to do it with locking and without locking, then hold it as long as you can, make a straight line, tuck your head in, and squeeze your core. Play around with variations, like scissoring or tucking your legs, or an L side-kick.”

Beast Hold

Do it: Start in a quadruped position with your hands at shoulder-width distance and your glutes directly stacked over your knees. Engage your abs, squeeze your glutes, and raise your knees an inch above the ground. Hold for as long as you feel comfortable.

Logan says: “This is really an amazing warm-up exercise for floor work, because it activates all the right muscles. Make sure you keep your shoulders engaged, really pushing through your arms to support your body weight.”

Logan in action © Will McKay

Quick-Fire Questions:

Favorite move: Belly Mills

Favorite post-battle meal: Acai bowl

Favorite artist: It changes constantly, right now I’m into Kaylin Arnold.

Favorite mantra: “Even though things may not feel OK right now, everything happens for a reason.”