A love letter to Trollhaugen

On the charming perimeter of Wisconsin’s Midwest, there lies a small yet influential resort called Trollhaugen . Outfitted with iconic yellow rails and frequented by the height of Midwest and global talent alike– what Trollhaugen does, people pay attention to. It’s essential to note that this resort is in its third generation of ownership from the same family, because by all accounts, it seems they like to extend their family by making their modest resort feel like a home to all who pass through.

© Ashley Rosemeyer

“The Rochford family is amazing, born and raised in rural Wisconsin, and they want skiing and snowboarding to be accessible for the local community,” said Marsha Hovey, Trollhaugen’s Marketing Director. “We’re really not that far outside of Minneapolis, and the income of this area is not super high, so it’s really important for them to not only create a place where local community can come and enjoy themselves but a wider community as well.” In addition to the weekly specials that run from Monday-Thursday with options for affordable lift tickets and rentals, Trollhaugen has played host to a variety of industry-leading events. This season already, they’ve extended their welcome mat beyond their tried-and-true locals by hosting two prodigious events designed for inclusivity and creating space.

The first of the two was Take The Rake, brainchild of Marsha Hovey herself. Take The Rake is an operationally-focused event, so unlike most snowboard events, the snowboarding that comes out of it is not the focus; but rather the women are the focus, the women who are building terrain parks and operating snowcats and wielding rakes and maintaining features.

© Ashley Rosemeyer

“Since I moved here, I just noticed that there wasn’t a huge female population in the parks in this area. It was still very much a boys club. As a female marketing director, I felt a sense of responsibility to make an effort to move the needle,” said Marsha. And move the needle she did. In the first year of this event, 11 women from all over the country came to participate, and this year, results were almost double with 20 women from the U.S. and Canada in attendance. Not only that, but after last year’s Take The Rake, Troll saw an immediate impact in their employment diversity. Two women applied to snowmaking, four applied to park crew, and many more applied for their lift operations. “It’s such a cool thing to have representation smack you in the face right at the beginning of the season, and that’s the impact that I wanted,” said Marsha. “Hopefully other ski areas are asking themselves what they can do and what we can do industry-wide to not just get women on snowboards, but to get women in every department of our ski areas and our brands.”

Egan Wint and Haley Boucot © Ashley Rosemeyer

In addition to Trollhaugen’s efforts with Take The Rake, the following week was devoted to hosting a community space for LGBTQIA2S+ snowboarders. DUH: The Event, a collaboration between Snowboy Productions and Pink Dollar Possy, was the first of its kind.

Event organizers at DUH: The event © Stephan Jende

Casey Pflipsen and Elias Lamm of the Pink Dollar Possy spearheaded this event with Krush Kulesza from Snowboy, and they chose Trollhaugen to lay the groundwork. When asked why, Casey said, “I think it’s because I personally feel like I have a lot of snowboard family at Troll that are great allies and have always supported me and the Possy and Elias and what we’re doing. I think it was the perfect fit. It’s the number one option in Minnesota.” With riders from all different backgrounds showing up to snowboard and support, the event was a smash success. Casey described it as “magical.” And with literal rainbow rails and boarders dressed to the nines, how could it not be?

J. DeForge at DUH: The event © Stephan Jende

“This is literally what I always dreamed of; the reason that Elias and I started the Pink Dollar Possy. I started dreaming of being a pro snowboarder then I realized like, would I even fit in on a pro snowboard team if all of them were straight?” The Pink Dollar Possy was created a couple of years ago, sparked by Torment Magazine’s Pride Week, which told the stories of queer snowboarders and industry folk. Casey and Elias were actually formulating something before any mention of that, but Torment Pride Week was the catalyst to make it into a tangible crew. And now, the Possy is making full edits and putting on events. “This weekend, all the queers came. We all just snowboarded all day together as a queer group, then at night we went out to the bars together and did gay stuff like go to the gay clubs and dance,“ said Casey.

Tony Wagner at DUH: The event © Stephan Jende

The lesson is to be yourself, because chances are there are other people like you waiting to be a part of a bigger family and places like Trollhaugen eager to be somewhere you can call home. “I want to do everything I possibly can to make people feel welcome in this sport that has had history of being exclusive,” said Marsha. The notoriety that Trollhaugen possesses is, in my opinion, a strong testament to the ever-living heartbeat that exists loudly within the snowboard community and shines through with events like Duh and Take The Rake. People just want to have fun and feel good being themselves. People just want to snowboard and feel like they belong.

Laura Rogoski at Take the Rake © Ashley Rosemeyer Addi Strum at Take the Rake © Ashley Rosemeyer Take the Rake © Ashley Rosemeyer Mandy Christians at Take the Rake © Ashley Rosemeyer Emily O’Connor at Take the Rake © Ashley Rosemeyer Take the Rake © Mary Walsh Chloe Butel at Take the Rake © Mary Walsh Elias Lamm at DUH: The event © Stephan Jende Laura Rogoski at DUH: The event © Stephan Jende Jesse Paul at DUH: The event © Stephan Jende Casey Pflipsen at DUH: The event © Stephan Jende