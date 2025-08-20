Team Emily Crowned Champions of Ludwig's 2025 Streamer Games

It was a beautiful, cool afternoon at Leuzinger High School as hundreds of fans began to swarm the football stands. Each fan had their eyes wide open and dead set on the football field. In the center of the field stood Ludwig Ahgren , amidst a sea of streamers ready to compete.

Casual murmurs filled the field as Ludwig walked past the crowd and momentarily paused. Both the live audience and viewers at home were ready for a weekend brimming with fun and exciting competition as well as an onslaught of wacky events.

Competitors at the first day of Ludwig's Streamer Games © Marv Watson / Red Bull Content Pool

“Hey everybody,” Ludwig enthusiastically shouted to the crowd. “Welcome to Streamer Games 2025!”

The crowd’s once casual murmurs turned into an uproar of applause as Ludwig went on to introduce the eight teams of five competing in the second iteration of Streamer Games. Each team took its moment to greet the crowd and let everyone understand how they would dominate the competition. One of those people included Emiru , who revealed that same day that she had joined Red Bull as their newest player.

Emily 'Emiru' Schunk serves the volleyball at Streamer Games © Marv Watson / Red Bull Content Pool

Many of the introductions included fun bits of playing to the crowd’s hype, as well as banter between teams.

As Ludwig introduced every team, eyes were drawn towards the Green Team, who were without Team Captain, Jacksepticeye. When asked about the reasoning behind this, team member Slimecicle stepped in to relay an important message to Ludwig and the crowd in attendance.

“What matters isn’t where he is, but that he is still with us,” Slimecicle confidently relayed.

While laughter and claps briefly followed that statement, it appeared that the Team Jacksepticeye was onto something as they pieced together a strong showing on day one. Their highlight moment as a team happened during the Pretty Derby event. The event was a wacky relay race of sorts where several members of each team had to race against their competitors. Team Jacksepticeye made a miraculous comeback where their subbed team member, Foolish Gamers, sprinted past a tumbling iiTzTimmy and Adapt and crossed the finish line.

The attention wasn’t just on Team Jack. Day one also saw Cinna handing out kisses to fellow streamers, LilyPichu performing with her puffy pomeranian, Temmie, and NiceWigg sinking a half-court basket.

Charlie 'Slimecicle' Dalgleish and Noah 'Foolish' Brown at Streamer Games © Marv Watson / Red Bull Content Pool Cinna takes aim during the archery event at Streamer Games © Natalia Martinez / Red Bull Content Pool

01 Day 1: Team Jack Sub-ticeye and Team Jason Fly High

Day one saw Team Jason and Team Jack atop the Streamer Game leaderboards with 38 and 37 points respectively. Meanwhile, Team Emily and Team Toast followed closely behind.

Each team gathered its set amount of points in various ways. While some teams like Team Jason gathered consistent top-three placements, other teams struggled to match that consistency, as Team Cinna and Team Fuslie ended towards the bottom of the standings.

Despite shaky performances, every team was within striking distance of securing a top-four spot. Team Fuslie, who stood in eighth place with 26 points, showcased their potential with first-place finishes in Slippery Servers and Gymnastics. With an entire second day left to be played, there was no telling which teams would make the top four to compete in the Pentathlon final.

Michael Reeves during his gymnastics routine at Streamer Games © Natalia Martinez / Red Bull Content Pool

02 Day 2: The push for the pentathlon final

Day two saw numerous teams step up their game to make a late push for one of the four coveted spots in the Pentathlon. One of the strongest showings on day two came in the form of Team Vanilla, who made a resounding jump from sixth place to second. However, it was Team Emily who truly soared as iiTzTimmy proved that he could aim in archery just as well as he can aim in any game. His skills helped the team catapult to a first-place finish.

Meanwhile, Team Jason, who started day two in first place, was in danger of losing a spot in the top four due to a poor performance in the Tablecloth Pull. It wasn’t until Team Jason’s Sakura clutched out a significant victory in Simon Says against Team Agent’s Maya Higa to ultimately secure the fourth and final spot in the Pentathlon.

After thirteen games, the top four teams were left to battle it out in the podium-deciding Pentathlon. Whichever team could complete the Pentathlon first would be crowned as the official winner of Streamer Games 2025. The final four teams competing for glory were Team Emily, Team Vanilla, Team Jacksepticeye, and Team Jason.

Jason 'jasontheween' Nguyen and Sam 'Sambucha' Beres at Streamer Games © Marv Watson / Red Bull Content Pool Team Vanilla compete in the Pentathlon on the second day of Streamer Games © Marv Watson / Red Bull Content Pool

Team Vanilla continued their day two dominance as they nabbed an early lead in the Pentathlon. When it came down to the final stretch, a race where teams had to navigate across the field while only stepping on mats, Team Emily made an incredible comeback. They soared past the finish line and were named the newest Streamer Games champions!

While many creators hung around to meet the audience, an onslaught of hilarity took place when Team Jason’s StableRonaldo pulled off a legendary heist and left with a duffel bag filled with Red Bull.

When the event finally ended, Ludwig jumped to X.com to thank everyone for tuning in to the event and promised Streamer Games would be back in 2026.