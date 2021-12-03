Watch Now: Wingspan by Luke Winkelmann and Drew Hastings
What's it like to have a movie premiere in New York after everything that has been going on the past year?
Insane. COVID was super tough on getting people together. It separated everybody, but I'm very honored to have a good crew here, and we're stoked to be able to show it safely. Honestly, we didn't think we would be able to have premieres, so we are hyped to get one out in New York. For my first hands-on project, filming a full part to put in a video. It feels awesome to do this. The process was not easy.
What was the hardest part about the project?
So it took you guys 30 days to film the project?
Nope, only three weeks, 21 days. There were a couple contests canceled. Usually, during that time I would be running around to events all February. But this year was nothing, so that was super chill.
I think 20 days with the camera rolling. It's a 20-minute movie. Pretty action based, so I wouldn't say there's a whole lot of fluff.
Why title Wingspan? Why not Wink-span? Is this attached to butterflies you are always running? (Luke shows the butterfly tattoo on his wrist)
What's up with you and butterflies? I've never asked.
Honestly, it has been ever since I was young, I just loved the feeling of something intense about to happen. The butterflies in your stomach. That feeling is when you're most alive. I definitely live for those moments, because you're so in it, and it's just ... when you overcome those, it's feels crazy.
That ties into your most recent board graphic with Burton nicely.
It also ties into Wingspan because the caterpillar blossoms… we were trying to blossom, too!
And it has nothing to do with butterflies, but when we were thinking about it and it came to that, it reminded me of the Michael Jordan photo where his arms are out. There's a little cut of that in the movie, too, where it just pans across. Luke grew up in North Carolina. Didn't your dad ball with MJ?
Yeah. In college my dad played a pick-up game with MJ. Both my parents went to UNC. When MJ broke his ankle, I think it was the first or second year with the Bulls, he didn't want to stay up there because they wouldn't let him play basketball. So he went home to North Carolina to rehab. He was hurt and practicing at the gym, and my dad always hooped at the gym. I guess they played pickup and even with a hurt foot Michael was just balling on everyone.
What's more nerve-wracking, showing your project or dropping in on your final run at the U.S. Open?
Dude, it lines up pretty similar. That's the butterflies again. That feeling is pretty indescribable. I'm a little more confident in the moment when I'm doing a contest, just because I'm way more focused. I've prepared for that a lot versus movie premiers. Definitely weird when you're watching your clips in a room full of people. But it's fun. It's sick. I'm stoked. North Carolina definitely made me feel better because I got a lot of love there when we showed it.
What about diet on a contest day compared to diet on a film day? What was the difference?
Diet on a contest day, I'm probably eating avocado toast in the morning. Maybe a Cliff bar lunch… I'm not eating much at lunch. I like to stay light through the day. Food tires me out. But if I did good, then a nice meal that night. On the street trips, we reward ourselves with a nice Chick-fil-A or whatever is around.
What about you, Drew? Is there a difference between a filmer's diet, filming a contest versus filming in the streets?
Did you have a pretty solid path for the 20 days, or were you floating around… dare I say, like a butterfly?
It would have been nice to be floating around a little more, but the whole movie is just a good trip to Minnesota, and three consecutive days in North Carolina. Not fooling around a whole lot. Ethan showing us some zones that aren't quite as tapped in Minnesota which helped us out a lot.
We didn’t really even get busted at any spots. People weren't very motivated to come out there, trudge through a foot of snow, and tell us to leave. It was a polar vortex or something.
I would do unnecessary physical movements just to get a sweat going. It was like negative eight on an average day. But we worked pretty quick. The whole crew pitched in. I had a few cameras with me. I was handing them off to Luke, Judd, Ethan, and my friend Louie.
Why were you so driven to do this?
Just because I've always had so much inspiration from street projects, and some of my favorite styles are from street films. Tommy Gesme, number one. That's my dawg. He's number one inspo. And I don't know, I just love the vision of picking spots, and doing whatever you want, and making your own video. It's really sick. It's a good way to show your craft, and your vision.
For sure. Everyone was pretty driven. Judd's whole mission for the trip was to find a roof spot every single morning. He just said, "Take me to a roof spot."
Did he find one?
We found his roof spot. I think he was hyped on that. You will see it in the movie.
How are you feeling?
I'm feeling good. I'm very excited. It should be a good adventure. I'm not putting everything on it, but... It would be a huge dream, but it's not going to be the end of the world if I don't make it. I'm going to put 100% of my effort in, and that's my goal right now. I'm definitely feeling the best I have on my snowboard. I'm stoked going into it, and feeling good. Just focusing on my own riding.
Maybe Drew will join you out there and you can hit some Beijing spots.
That would dope if they got snow. We will see what happens this year!