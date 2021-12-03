Watch Now: Wingspan by Luke Winkelmann and Drew Hastings

Luke Winkelmann: It also ties into Wingspan because the caterpillar blossoms… we were trying to blossom, too!

Drew Hastings: And it has nothing to do with butterflies, but when we were thinking about it and it came to that, it reminded me of the Michael Jordan photo where his arms are out. There's a little cut of that in the movie, too, where it just pans across. Luke grew up in North Carolina. Didn't your dad ball with MJ?

Luke Winkelmann: Yeah. In college my dad played a pick-up game with MJ. Both my parents went to UNC. When MJ broke his ankle, I think it was the first or second year with the Bulls, he didn't want to stay up there because they wouldn't let him play basketball. So he went home to North Carolina to rehab. He was hurt and practicing at the gym, and my dad always hooped at the gym. I guess they played pickup and even with a hurt foot Michael was just balling on everyone.