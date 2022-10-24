Wintersports
© Brinson + Banks
Speed Skating
Breaking new ground with short track speed skater, Maame Biney
As Maame Biney continues to grow in her speed skating career, she hopes to inspire female athletes to not be afraid to use their voices.
It’s unfair to reduce Maame Biney to one word, but if there was one that summed the 22-year-old speed skater up, it would be ‘groundbreaking.’ The first African American woman to qualify for the US short-track speed skating team and a full-time undergrad at the University of Utah, Biney could also be described as passionate, energetic, and relatable. Like any professional athlete, Biney’s drive to be the best in her sport is impressive. What sets her apart isn’t her gender or the color of her skin, but her approach to being an athlete and how she hopes to inspire others.
Born in Ghana, Biney made a trip to the US to visit her dad at five years old. What was supposed to be a two-week vacation turned into Biney staying in the US indefinitely. Several months later, she and her dad passed a sign for a skating program. She picked up figure skating after her dad encouraged her to and fell in love with being on the ice. Biney excelled on skates and within six months, her coach noticed the incredible speed she carried while skating. He told her dad that Biney was more suited for speed skating, so she traded in her sparkles for a speed suit. She spent her childhood competing and winning races. Biney then relocated from Virginia to Salt Lake City in 2017 to train and skate for the US National Team.
Like many female athletes, Biney didn’t have many role models in her sport to look up to. Olympic speed skater Shani Davis was always an inspiration to her as the first Black athlete to win an individual Winter Games Olympic medal. “But because he was a male it was different,” Biney said of watching Davis as a kid, “I didn't get to see a female represent that type of success.” So, she looked to women in other sports to be her role models. Venus and Serena Williams helped her to see Black women breaking down barriers in sports. Having other Black women in sports to look up to has allowed Biney to see the ways in which she can act as a role model for younger athletes. “To be able to be that person [for younger athletes], it's like, oh my God, no way,” she said. Although she has many fans, she thinks of them more as friends and is always excited to meet them at races.
Biney’s competitive yet easy-going personality is one of the things that helps her not only to be an inspiration to the younger generation, but to excel in speed skating as well. For a sport she describes as ‘strong, fast, and unexpected,’ winning a race can come down to the smallest movement or moment on the ice. Biney enters the rink laser focused and out to perform her best, but when she steps off the ice she has the unique ability to let it go. “Enough is enough for me,” she said, “Athletes, like amazing athletes, also do need time to chill, you know? They're also human.” Like many other college students, Biney’s favorite way to decompress is by binge watching Game of Thrones and spending time with her friends.
This attitude not only keeps her in a mental space to perform her best, but also to train hard. Biney trains all year round, six days a week. June and July mark some of the most physically challenging months of the year as summers are spent in endurance training. Winter marks the more competitive part of the year race-specific training or months spent traveling for races. This winter, she hopes to be able to harness her competitive nature and use it to her advantage. “I just want to be way more aggressive and think I'm on the line and I'm the only person on the line and I don't care what other achievements these other people have, I'm just gonna try to be first,” she said describing her goals. Biney recalls feeling a bit lost leading up to her previous Olympics due to her competitive nature on the ice and nonchalant attitude away from her sport. But understanding how to shift her focus and having athletes like Simone Biles to look up to as advocates for mental health have helped to create a path for her to grow.
As Biney continues to grow in her career, she hopes to inspire female athletes to not be afraid to use their voices. Her position in the sport has made her feel empowered as ‘the first,’ and ‘the only.’ “I feel like us Black women have this representation or this stereotype that we’re loud and we're annoying and blah blah blah. But be loud and be annoying because we deserve to be seen, you know, we deserve to be heard,” she said. Biney only feels like she was really able to find her voice in the last two years. A big part of that for her has been the support of Red Bull. Over the last two years, Red Bull has helped give Biney wings on the ice, but also supported her in all facets of being an athlete. Whether a nutritionist, a physical therapist, or a trainer, Red Bull has helped to provide the tools for Biney to perform and live her best. As a full-time student, a cold Red Bull Winter Edition Fig Apple before her 8am classes doesn’t hurt either.