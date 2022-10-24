Breaking new ground with short track speed skater, Maame Biney

and a full-time undergrad at the University of Utah, Biney could also be described as passionate, energetic, and relatable. Like any professional athlete, Biney’s drive to be the best in her sport is impressive. What sets her apart isn’t her gender or the color of her skin, but her approach to being an athlete and how she hopes to inspire others.

. Biney excelled on skates and within six months, her coach noticed the incredible speed she carried while skating. He told her dad that Biney was more suited for speed skating, so she traded in her sparkles for a speed suit. She spent her childhood competing and winning races. Biney then relocated from Virginia to Salt Lake City in 2017 to train and skate for the US National Team.

Born in Ghana, Biney made a trip to the US to visit her dad at five years old. What was supposed to be a two-week vacation turned into Biney staying in the US indefinitely. Several months later, she and her dad passed a sign for a skating program. She picked up figure skating after her dad encouraged her to and

Like many female athletes, Biney didn’t have many role models in her sport to look up to. Olympic speed skater Shani Davis was always an inspiration to her as the first Black athlete to win an individual Winter Games Olympic medal. “But because he was a male it was different,” Biney said of watching Davis as a kid, “I didn't get to see a female represent that type of success.” So, she looked to women in other sports to be her role models. Venus and Serena Williams helped her to see Black women breaking down barriers in sports. Having other Black women in sports to look up to has allowed Biney to see the ways in which she can act as a role model for younger athletes. “To be able to be that person [for younger athletes], it's like, oh my God, no way,” she said. Although she has many fans, she thinks of them more as friends and is always excited to meet them at races.

Biney’s competitive yet easy-going personality is one of the things that helps her not only to be an inspiration to the younger generation, but to excel in speed skating as well. For a sport she describes as ‘strong, fast, and unexpected,’ winning a race can come down to the smallest movement or moment on the ice. Biney enters the rink laser focused and out to perform her best, but when she steps off the ice she has the unique ability to let it go. “Enough is enough for me,” she said, “Athletes, like amazing athletes, also do need time to chill, you know? They're also human.” Like many other college students, Biney’s favorite way to decompress is by binge watching Game of Thrones and spending time with her friends.

