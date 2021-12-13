Maame Biney Is Ready for the World Stage

The formula for every athlete is different.

When looking at Maame Biney , you see her ingredients consist of raw natural talent, speed, and strength. With the uncoachable gift of height, standing at 5’6, Maame has a commanding presence on the ice and is said to tower above most of her competition. But with all the elements that make Maame a powerful athlete, she continues to work on her performance and ways to improve her technique. According to her longtime Coach Simon Cho, if Maame can focus efforts on improving and developing her technique, she has a chance to make it to the next level.

To improve her technique, Red Bull worked with FKB to create technology that has never before been leveraged for the sport of speed skating. The goal was simple: to help Maame understand her movements on the ice when skating, which would improve her technique. By improving her technique, Maame will become faster.

Let’s be clear, Maame is already fast. Very fast in fact. At just 21 years old, her list of accolades is growing with the 2019 National Champion at 500M and the 1500M. She also was the 2018 World Junior Short Track Champion. Reaching speeds up to 25 miles per hour, Maame effortlessly skates across the ice, almost as if time is frozen and she is at warp speed, gliding over the silvery barrier of ice. Her eyes are focused, narrowing the ‘line’ ahead that she must hit to reach optimum speed. For her, being on the ice is natural, and it's a sport that she fell in love with.

Skating at my best feels nothing, everything feels supernatural. Step-by-step, it's like crossing off a to-do list. Maame Biney

The way Maame carries herself on and off the ice is impressive because short track speed skating is a very tough sport. Though classified as ‘sprint’ races, short track is unique as each race is two laps and times average above 40 seconds. That's right, a 40-second sprint is tough! With this, there is no starting block like other sports with sprint disciplines such as track and swimming. On top of that, you have to balance your competition and focus not just on time, but on the other competitors trying to beat you.

To receive an edge leading into qualifications, Red Bull and Maame worked together to analyze her movements on ice through this technology. Simon Cho, her longtime coach, mentioned, “If we can use science with her raw power, I think her potential is virtually limitless.”

The first piece of technology used was placing sensors on Maame’s suit to have a motion capture of her on the ice. This would allow her to see a psychological representation of her and the body movements on ice. With the ability to virtually analyze her technique at every angle, Maame would see herself in never before imagined ways.

The second piece of technology used was pressure sensors in her ice skates. This would allow Maame to understand the force on what she exerts on the ice, and give her the ability to analyze each skate's pressure on curves versus straightaways to see her body position.

The third piece of technology used was Lidar, which stands for Light Detection and Ranging. This gives a 3D representation of the ice and her movement to see how technical changes are made. Being able to compare and overlay each lap’s speed and technique to another lap’s speed and technique has never been done with Maame, and would thus allow her to directly compare runs.

So what was the final result? For starters, a lot of laughs. Using new technology was a first for Maame and there was a learning curve. But soon enough, and more importantly, Red Bull was able to track her body movement and the technical changes she can make, and to what extent. Maame was able to compare laps with new changes and understand how the angle of her body would affect her speed. Small changes, such as twisting a shoulder, would cause her to lose velocity on corners.

Being able to see the instant result is amazing. I could have carved the corner a lot faster. That very slight adjustment on the shoulder and pressure on the boot. Maame Biney

As Maame enters the world stage in 2022, she now has an ‘edge’ above the competition.

“It means a lot that Red Bull is putting in this effort to make me better,” Maame said. “I’ve tried so many things but being able to actually use technology is amazing. In skating, your technique is a lot.”