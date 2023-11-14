Going upside down with Mac Forehand

Coming up with wild ideas and turning them into reality has proven to be Mac Forehand’s signature in skiing. Whether it was winning the 2019 overall FIS Freestyle World Cup at age 17, or stomping a world’s-first 2160 Cuban to take Gold at the 2023 Aspen X Games, the Connecticut-born, Vermont-bred skier already has a long list of accolades cementing his reputation as a force to be reckoned with, and he’s only 21. Never one to rest on his laurels, Forehand is constantly looking for ways to progress his riding, whether it’s adding more difficult grabs to spins over big air jumps, working on technical rail combos on a slopestyle course, or envisioning entirely new features to jib for film parts.

Mac Forehand © Christian Pondella

Forehand’s latest project was born from that boundless desire for progression nearly two years ago, and began with a trip to the stationery store to buy a sketchbook. He began filling the pages of the sketchbook with drawings of a park constructed with features from his dreams. Each page contained a different hit from this fantasy slopestyle course. “Some were realistic, some not so much,” jokes Forehand, “but one of them really stood out - it was actually inspired by a video I saw on the Red Bull feed of Luc Ackermann backflipping his dirt bike under a suspended shipping container and riding upside-down.”

With a massive jump and a rail suspended in mid-air, the pencil sketch looked like something out of a children’s cartoon. That’s exactly what Forehand wanted - to try something so out of the ordinary that it would take some serious planning and practice to pull off. “I think it’s hard for people to appreciate the amount of time and energy that goes into creating projects like this,” says Forehand about his project that was literally years in the making.

Mac Forehand © Christian Pondella

Teaming up with the park crew at Maine’s Sunday River Resort, who helped freestyle skiing pioneer Simon Dumont make history back in 2008 with a world record 35-foot air out of a quarterpipe, Forehand set out to bring the feature to life. “The crew at Sunday River was so good at what they do,” Forehand says. Taking a sketchbook drawing and engineering it into a real feature for someone to ride is no easy feat.

The first step was building the massive scaffolding to suspend the rail in mid-air. Normally, rails are static objects firmly anchored into the snow, but this one was suspended from cables nearly 30 feet off the ground. Then came the challenge of positioning the take off and landing relative to the rail. “The hardest part was figuring out the exact position for the rail,” he says, “We could change the height and angle, since it was on an adjustable pulley system, but we couldn’t change the length of it.”

Mac Forehand © Christian Pondella

On the first day, a large airbag stood in place of the landing, giving Forehand the opportunity to get acquainted with and fine-tune the takeoff safely and position of the rail exactly where he wanted it. After a few runs and tweaks, he felt ready, and asked the park crew to remove the airbag and build up the snow landing.

The next day, standing atop the run-in for his first lap, Forehand wasn’t quite sure it would work. The landing looked impossibly small and far away, and conditions weren’t ideal. Some of Maine’s notoriously socked-in winter weather had rolled in, shutting down visibility. “It was actually pretty spooky up there, I had no idea what would happen,” says Forehand. However, the second he dropped in and went into the hyper-focused state of mind that has earned him podium after podium, he felt confident in his ability and let gravity take over.

Mac Forehand © Christian Pondella

“On that first hit, I came up like 10 feet short and decked really hard,” remembers Forehand, “it really hurt!” The landing was not where he wanted it to be, and after some deliberating and measuring, the crew decided to re-shape it and return the next day to try again.

The morning of Day 3, with the landing finally dialed in, Forehand started warming up by floating a giant underflip off the lip. It allowed him to get his feet over his head, compress into the rail while upside-down, and then carry that momentum off the end to land switch. It was clear that his vision would work.

That initial process taught him a few things, mainly that gravity wasn’t working in his favor, so every ounce of pop he could find would help him slide another foot further on the rail. “You have to hit the rail really hard upside down to actually stay stuck to it, there’s no skimming it like a regular rail,” he says.

Mac Forehand © Christian Pondella

After a few attempts with the underflip, Forehand decided to reach further into his bottomless bag of tricks and try something new. He thought it might be better to hit the feature with a Switch 540, learning from the first few runs that it would actually be easier to spot the rail and landing if he dropped in backwards. “I even tried going Switch 7 a few times, and on the last run I actually set for 7, but I hit the rail really hard at 5 and that gave me the boost I needed to slide the furthest,” says Forehand. That was the shot he had been working for.

“I wish that I had a few more days to hit it, it was actually really fun,” Forehand says, seeing the potential for bigger tricks and more creativity down the road on unorthodox features like this one. “My vision is to build an entire park full of features like this that nobody has ever hit,” he says. With one page of the sketchbook already brought to life, what else will there be?