Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers shares the road to Red Bull Symphonic Atlanta

“It’s like a puzzle,” replied Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers , founder and head conductor of Orchestra Noir , fresh from rehearsal. His mind is on their latest puzzle, one that involves a multi-platinum rap superstar, a genre-blending French violinist, and a music choir that pays homage to the southern Black church through trap, soul, old school funk, gospel and new age hip-hop. All performing their music reimagined by Orchestra Noir in the first-ever Red Bull Symphonic to happen on North American soil.

Jason Ikeem Rodgers, Maestro for Orchestra Noir © Stephanie Eley

Tickets for Red Bull Symphonic Atlanta sold out a week after the announcement was made. Which means, at most, Atlanta Symphony Hall will hold a crowd with more than 1800 well-dressed attendees all to experience a hip-hop phenom backed by an award-winning, Atlanta-based, all-Black 50-piece symphony, for one night only.

The original question — how do you synchronize all the moving parts of a 50-piece orchestra? — is one The Maestro has learned to answer since six years ago when the idea for an all-Black orchestra struck him. “We started off with 10 players and it started to grow,” he told one interviewer ahead of Orchestra Noir’s “’90s Vibes: The Best of Hip-Hop and R&B” concert at the Lyric Theatre in Birmingham, Alabama.

Orchestra Noir © Orchestra Noir

Their live show, one that collages classical and contemporary music, has earned them reverence throughout the Southeast for trailblazing concert halls with their orchestral arrangements of rap and R&B anthems. Red Bull discovered them through their “Beethoven Meets 90s Vibe” and from there built a rapport that led Orchestra Noir being chosen as the best candidate for their Symphonic series.

When it came time to select a headliner, everyone gathered in the Red Bull Atlanta office, meeting at one of those large round tables, and threw out names. They wanted someone that would show the South, the American South, the Dirty South. “Who represents that?” he asked, mimicking the table discourse before arriving at their answer: “ Rick Ross .”

Rick Ross and Orchestra Noir © Stephanie Eley

“We’ve been on the phone going back and forth with his DJ, Sam Sneak, who’s a very important part of his musical recipe and a legend in his own right,” shared the Maestro on the process of picking what songs that will be played on stage come November 4. “Does this lend itself well to a big string section? Or a big horn section? We're talking instrumentation, tempos, biggest songs and Rozay’s premiere verses."

And it doesn't stop there. "It's one thing to have [the/an] orchestra play,” he continued, “But I have to arrange the songs to make them fit for violin, cello, viola, to fit trumpets and trombones so I been doing micro rehearsals. Let me rehearse with my string section this day. Let me rehearse with my brass section, try this thing out. Does this work on his song “Hustlin’?”

Rick Ross and Orchestra Noir © Stephanie Eley

Usually, three rehearsals would be a enough for one of Orchestra Noir original concerts like their “Beethoven Meets 90s Vibe” or “R&B Evolutions,” but the Red Bull Symphonic preparation has required a deeper dedication to honor all the extra elements at play. “For instance,” The Maestro revealed, “On this concert, we have a wonderful guest violinist by the name of Mapy. An awesome violinists, like, I mean, just amazing originally from France.”

“For the first part of the concert, she’s bringing us Afro Caribbean, reggae, as well as R&B vibes, things that really highlight different parts of African diaspora. Also, we have this awesome choir, named SAINTED, they sing gospel style to hardcore hip-hop and R&B. We're gonna orchestrate all their songs as well. You see, all these parts are like a puzzle, so I’m working now to fit all these pieces together.”

The act of solving musical puzzles, for Maestro Jason, started early. Dating back to his childhood in North Philadelphia, the same North Philly that raised rapper Meek Mill. Although most of his family, mom, aunts and uncles all played instruments, he owes his performance techniques and theatrical elements to middle school music teacher Virginia T. Lam to be exact, who taught him the piano, but also staging and theater.

Jason Ikeem Rodgers, Maestro for Orchestra Noir © Stephanie Eley

“She made me participate in plays at the school at ten years old,” he reminisced. “When I was in high school, I would go back to the middle school and give her support. She would have me directing the plays, arranging the music, doing it just like Broadway. I went to college, graduated from college, got a Bachelors and two Masters degrees and she has been there the entire time. She’s even part of the orchestra now as our production manager. She will be at the Red Bull Symphonic concert, backstage, in her 70s.”

Together, on stage, is where Maestro Jason believes he’s able to give the gift of his art. “You don’t feel whole as an artist when you can’t give it to a crowd, to an audience, to another person who can participate in the act of sharing.” He paused. “Being able to go to live concerts, I think it's helped the world. We've been through so much, the pandemic has been taxing, so tragic and burdensome, but being able to come back into the concert hall, and hear live music again, hear the symphony again, hear hip-hop again, it’s not only helping the artists, but I think it helps the audience heal in a very special way.”