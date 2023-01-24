Red Bull Magnitude Swell 1 Recap

After a slow start to the winter, the North Pacific has turned on with a fury and given women big-wave surfers their chance to shine at Red Bull Magnitude. A video contest, Magnitude runs from 1 December through 28 February. With the winter big-wave season on, the world’s best women big-wave surfers are in hot pursuit of massive waves at three Hawaiian breaks: Waimea Bay, Outer Reefs, and Pe’ahi.

So far this winter, the women of Magnitude have posted clips from Pe’ahi and Waimea, as a series have notable swells have awakened these monumental waves. Not sure what’s happening? Don’t worry, we’ve got you. Here’s a recap of all the action at Magnitude so far.

3 min Red Bull Magnitude 2022/2023 Swell 1 Recap

In December a pair swells lit up Pe’ahi and gave a few women the chance to get their winter season started. Skyler Lickle who won last year’s Magnitude overall award described the season opener on 17 December as a nice warm-up session with uniquely clean conditions. On 24 December, bigger, windier conditions gave the famous wave some teeth.

Paige Alms, Izzi Gomez, Felicity Palmateer, Michaela Fregonese, and Lickle were among the women to post clips from these first two swells. Katie McConnell who won the Rookie of the Year Award last year also scored a wave at Pe’ahi to start her season. Alms and Lickle looked especially solid on Pe’ahi’s bigger day.

After missing last year’s big-wave season, Gomez was especially happy to get a wave during Pe’ahi’s opener on 17 December. In summer 2021 she had hip surgery which required a lengthy recovery. “I felt like I needed that wave to really break the ice being back out at Jaws,” she said. “I’m an emotional person, and you can see how stoked I was after completing the ride.” She credited Alms with encouraging her to go for it.

A few weeks later, the first green-lit swell for Magnitude arrived in style at Waimea Bay on 11 January. While surfers can submit clips from any of the three Hawaiian big-wave breaks, Red Bull provides video and safety teams for green-lit swells. The swell drew some of big-wave surfing’s top women to Waimea.

“A bunch of friends in the lineup, some fun conditions to play around with — I just had a really great day with everyone in the water,” said McConnell. “Waimea has so much history and culture and natural beauty, there’s almost a spiritual nectar in the air and it’s always a privilege to surf there.”

Surfline provided a live stream of the Waimea session. The stream is part of “20ft+” where Surfline showcases big-wave surfing around the world. If you missed the live feed, there’s a replay available below.

Stand-outs at Waimea included California charger Bianca Valenti, Waimea specialist Emi Erickson, and Keala Kennelly, one of the pioneers of women’s big-wave surfing. Surfing on her backhand, Kennelly found a solid one and rode down the steep face smoothly as the white water detonated behind her. Valenti hit some of the deepest drops of the day, while Erickson completed a stylish ride on her signature single-fin. Talented Kauai surfer Kelta O’Rourke also scored a bomb.

The swell brought monumental waves to Pe’ahi, too. “The swell was pretty crazy — probably the biggest and best Pe’ahi we’ve seen in a few years,” says Alms. “It was really nice to see it come to life again.” Gomez and Lickle were among the surfers in the lineup that morning, too.

Known as “The Marcio Swell,” the session served as a tribute from the big-wave community to Brazilian surfer and Pe’ahi paddle-surfing pioneer Marcio Friere. He passed away at Nazaré on 8 January. “Marcio definitely brought us those waves,” says Alms. “It was a wild, wild day.”

As she navigated the challenging conditions, Alms showed why she is one of the world’s best big-wave surfers. In 2022 she won Magnitude’s best ride and best paddle awards. Alms started the season with the goal of riding a barrel at Pe’ahi and came close to achieving it. She pulled into a translucent blue clam-shell barrel only to have it clamp shut.

“I’ve been eyeing a wave like this for a while,” wrote Alms on Instagram. “A few mistakes and a bit too big of board, but the vision was insane.”

RB Magnitude, Paige Alms © what-is--magnitude?

Looking ahead, the surf forecasts increasingly agree that something special is headed toward the Hawaiian islands on 22-23 January. That means all three of Magnitude’s beautiful Hawaiian venues could light up. While the forecasts look promising, we’ll just have to wait and see what the ocean delivers on the day.

Red Bull Magnitude runs until 28 February, so there’s still plenty of time big-wave surfing’s best women to test their skills in some of the world’s most intense waves. As they pursue their passion, they’ll draw on all their experience and knowledge as they search for that one unforgettable wave. And along the way, they just might find a little extra magic out there.

“I think a lot of us are searching for this greater connection with nature and it can become almost spiritual,” said McConnell. “The more I keep surfing big waves, the more I’m convinced the ocean is a kind of living being or spirit. I just try to make a kind of peace with the place before I go surf.”