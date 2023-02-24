Surfing
Red Bull Magnitude Swell 2 & 3 Recap:
Get caught up with what's been happening during 2023 Red Bull Magnitude so far.
Inspiration filled the air following The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational performances, as surfers flocked to Waimea Bay lineup the next morning to enjoy leftovers of the historic swell that skyrocketed the big wave community to new heights.
Red Bull Magnitude called a green light for swell #2 on January 23rd at the Bay. Several of the brave wahine who made their debuts in The Eddie (the first women ever to compete in the event deeply rooted in Hawaiian tradition) were given a round-of-applause by their peers as they paddled out to the peak of Waimea, specifically North Shore locals Makani Adric and Emi Erickson. Excited to get some waves in more manageable conditions, these pioneers were joined by more than 15 additional wahine, balancing out the scales in the water with nearly 50% female chargers in the mix. Sunny skies, light winds and plenty of party waves were on offer.
Red Bull Magnitude 2022/2023 Swells 2+3 Recap
Stand-out surfers included: California’s Delia Bense-Kang going steep and deep on a beautiful wave all to herself, Brazil’s Michaela Fregonese surfing one of the largest waves of the day, Kauai’s Kaya Waldman gliding into a few gems on her backside, and Australian friends Laura Enever and Felicity Palmateer trading off on some bombs. Emi Erickson had the highest wave count charging with style on her 10’6 triple-stringer single-fin, proving why she was an obvious choice for The Eddie invitation. Sixteen year old Half Moon Bay grom, Zoe Chait, paddled out on one of Bianca Valenti’s pink Pearson Arrow boards, as the veteran Mavericks charger showed Zoe the ropes, helping her surf her first waves at Waimea Bay. Bianca also caught a handful of the biggest waves of the day, knifing into a lurching section from deep in the pit. Contest director and Pipeline specialist, Rochelle Ballard even borrowed a board to get in the mix on a couple Waimea waves, and had the best view of the show from the channel.
One of the heaviest moments of the swell took place when Kauai’s Kelta O’Rourke paddled for the wave of the day but was stopped short in her tracks after take-off when a surfer caught on the inside ditched his board, hitting Kelta in the head and cutting her knee requiring stitches and medical attention. Tough as nails, she brushed it off and paddled out again for Red Bull Magnitude’s swell #3.
The third green light of the season was given just two days later on January 2th as an active North Pacific Ocean sent yet another XXL swell to the Hawaiian Islands. This swell with even more westerly direction, which meant consistent surf at Waimea, but super tricky at Pe’ahi with mostly just the west bowl on offer. Most of the Red Bull Magnitude wahine opted to paddle out to Waimea Bay. As a storm brewed overhead, the wind and rain kept the crowd light. Conditions were glassy in the morning as the buoy readings kept climbing throughout the day, showing up with proper size on the fabled North Shore. Some of the best Waimea waves of the event thus far were ridden by stand-outs Raquel Heckert, Polly Ralda, Emi Erickson and Katie O’Connell securing entries for their top waves of the season.
