Marco Odermatt: How he gets sharp for the demands of downhill skiing

Downhill ski racing not only requires nerves of steel, but a body like one too. Few sports in the world require the combination of strength, power and stability that the fastest sport on snow does – and no one knows that better right now than the defending World Cup champion Marco Odermatt .

One of the greatest all round ski racers to ever do it, the Swiss hero not only won the downhill World Cup overall during the 2024-25, but also Super-G World Cup and World Championships double, the GS World Cup title and an incredible fourth-straight FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup overall crown as well.

The star of the action-packed new ski racing film Downhill Skiiers: Ain't No Mountain Steep Enough is now already deep into his preparations to defend those titles during the 2026 season, which kicks-off on October 25–26 with the opening GS event in Sölden, Austria, and below are the five exercises he swears by to get downhill strong. Follow these is you want to impress on the slopes this winter.

01 Ice Skater Jumps

Ice Skater Jumps © Irene Sackmann

These lateral jumps are a great way to build explosive strength and coordination. Start in a lateral lunge position with one leg bent and the other straight. Jump explosively to the other side, straightening the bent leg and bending the straight leg. Clean technique is key in this exercise. Marco performs sets of six jumps in each rep and the lower the starting and landing positions, the better.

02 Muscle-ups

Muscle-ups © Irene Sackmann

Muscle-ups combine pull-ups and dips into one seriously tough exercise. Grasp the bar with a false grip, palms facing away from your body. First perform a pull-up, but instead of dropping back down again, then push your body upwards until your arms are almost fully extended. Muscle-ups aren't easy, but deliver a total upper body workout and build incredible strength. First they engage the upper back muscles and the biceps during the pull-up portion, then the dips engage the chest muscles and triceps.

03 Good Mornings

Good Mornings © Irene Sackmann

The name sounds friendly, but this back exercise isn't! Stand with your feet hip-width apart, grasp the barbell (with or without weight depending on your level) behind your head with both hands, remove it from the holder and then straighten your back. From there, with a slight arch in your back, bend your upper body forward in a controlled manner until you reach a horizontal position. Difficulty level: high - as is the risk of injury if not performed correctly, so it's best to start under professional supervision.

04 The Clean

The Clean © Irene Sackmann

Marco Odermatt performs this classic exercise from the floor. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, grasp the barbell with both hands, straighten your back and look straight ahead. Then, straighten your legs while pulling the barbell upwards in one smooth movement. At shoulder height, 'fold' your wrists and shift the weight toward your body, coming to rest against your upper chest. Odermatt lifts 125kg toward the end of his training cycle, but we advise you start at much lower weights - and start slowly.

Nordic Hamstring Curls

Nordic Hamstring Curls © Irene Sackmann

For these curls, the legs must be secured at the ankles or lower calves. Odermatt hangs himself from a wall bar if you want to follow his lead. The starting position is kneeling (don't forget a mat or pad under your knees for comfort) with an upright torso and a slight arch in your back. You can cross your arms in front of your chest or pressed against your sides, looking forward. Then, lower your torso until it forms a horizontal line with your thighs. Exhale as you lower, inhale as you return to your normal position. It'll burn, but you'll end up with legs strong enough to tackle any ski slope.

Downhill Skiers: Ain’t No Mountain Steep Enough is directed by Award-winning Gerald Salmina and documents the emotional and psychological worlds of elite alpine skiers during the 2024–25 season, culminating in the World Championship in Saalbach Hinterglemm. Watch it on Red Bull TV in January 2026 .