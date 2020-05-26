Margie Didal's passion keeps growing, "skating is everything"

Experienced photographers often get asked to talk about their work or teach concepts behind their work to others. One of the questions asked most is how to approach people to model for portraits or action photos. In those moments, what's talked about is vulnerability and putting yourself out there to make that effort as it often ends in a personal connection as well as a photograph.

When we got to interview and talk with Margie Didal , we tried to approach it that same way - through a personal intimate lens. Margie is currently located in a different time zone in Cebu, Philippines so we exchanged questions and answers that actually turned into late night conversations via audio messages the past few weeks. While she's a part of the Red Bull family, these conversations really showed us more of Margie’s heart as well as her drive and passion as a skater.

Red Bull: Hey! We're excited to talk to you about everything going on in the world today as well as your personal adventures. You recently joined the Red Bull team, congrats!

Margie: They actually surprised me! They invited me to go skydiving on the Bantayan Islands! After we landed on the ground after skydiving, Red Bull gave me my hat and welcomed me to the team. It was one of the most amazing experiences of my life, I was so excited. I’m looking forward to going on more adventures with Red Bull!

Margielyn Didal

When did you first start skating and what inspired you to pick up a board for the first time?

I started skating when I was 12 years old! That was back in 2012. I was curious about how it felt to ride on a board.

We know you are currently home in Cebu. Are you enjoying this time at home?

I’m not used to it. I have been traveling a lot but with most competitions postponed, I get to stay home and hang with my family. It’s been cool, we’ve had more time to hang with each other. But it’s also been hard for me having to stay inside, I can’t skate much but I’ve been trying to skate inside my house!

A lot of people have been trying to keep creatively busy with projects. How have you been passing the time at home?

I wake up and eat breakfast or sometimes lunch depending on what time I wake up. I don’t have much to do, so sometimes I go to bed late and wake up late. I usually do some stretching, workout, and hang with my family. Sometimes I go live on my Instagram or Facebook just to let everyone know we’re safe and everything will be fine soon. Everything is going to be okay. It’s been inspiring me more because I’ve been hanging with my family for two months straight without leaving the house. It inspires me more to do good in the future and to do well next year.

What have you been eating the most while stuck at home?

Rice! But anything my mom cooks is amazing. She’s been doing all of the cooking for us.

For anyone that hasn’t been to Cebu, the rice is a key element to most meals. We really enjoyed experiencing the traditional rice cooking methods and just seeing the island and meeting your crew last year. What's the first thing you would show a friend visiting Cebu City for the first time?

First thing I would do is probably take them to eat Lechon (pork slow roasted on a spit) and check out the city. If they have a lot of time here in the Philippines, we could go to the islands, beaches, and waterfalls. You can also swim with whale sharks. There’s really a lot to do here in Cebu, one week here isn’t enough!

Speaking of food and Cebu, during our visit we marked the occasion with a tattoo of Pusô (hanging rice). Tattoos often mark important memories, do you have any upcoming tattoo ideas?

I’ll probably wait until next year because there’s not much space on my right arm for new tattoos. I already have a half sleeve and a portrait of my parents on my arm. I still have space for the Olympic rings though. I’m going wait until 2021 and get that tattoo!

Margie Didal gets new ink © Zorah Olivia

Skate events have been postponed until 2021, how did you feel and what are you going to do with the extra time to prepare for 2021?

When I heard about the events being moved to 2021 I was kinda hyped because I’ll have extra time to train and skate more. It also gives me more time to work on my ankles and knees. But also at the same time, it’s hard to skate here in Cebu because we don’t have a skatepark here in the city, we can’t really go skate, we can’t go outside. We don’t know when we can travel again. If we had a budget or someone to support us (skate community) we could build a warehouse to skate in. Our rainy season starts in June and ends in December, Cebu needs an indoor park!

You recently won two gold medals at the 2019 SouthEast Asian Games! What are some of your favorite memories with the Philippines team?

Skating with them is the best because all of my friends are on the team. We all have the same vibe. The most memorable thing was after the SEA games, after we won the contest we celebrated in our hotel room...but we celebrated too much. We kinda wrecked our hotel..we used the fire extinguisher in our room. The next day we had to pay 66,000 pesos, so I mean, it was kinda fun but not really cus we had to pay more for the hotel room.

Margie Didal portrait © Zorah Olivia

You mentioned that Cebu does not have an indoor skate park and currently you are skating in your home. Until that indoor skate facility becomes a reality, out of all the places around the world, where is your favorite place to skate?

Woodward Camp (Pennsylvania). They have everything! It’s the best place to train and practice new tricks.

Woodward camp is amazing. What is your favorite memory there?

My favorite memory at camp Woodward was experiencing the best skate camp in the world and meeting some new friends, learning some stuff, and also s’mores! I think it was every Tuesday night, they made a campfire and had s'mores. I had never tried s’mores before Woodward.

How do you use skateboarding to share your own message of strength and positivity?