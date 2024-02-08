Mathilde Gremaud conquers snowstorms to claim Mammoth Mountain victory

UNCUT: Full-length interview with Kelly Sildaru Have you ever ignored your intuition, only to regret it? A big part of being able to let your gut feeling guide you during stressful situations is to have a cool head and remain calm. X Games freestyle skiing gold medallist Kelly Sildaru is no stranger to the pressures that come with competitions, and she's learned to not only override her stress response, but also clear her head to allow for a rational approach to dangerous situations. The Estonian skier can follow her gut feeling and make intuitively sound decisions that are not based on external or internal pressure. Of course, she has experience of what happens when she hasn't done this, so can relate all too well to the importance of letting your intuition dictate your response to fear.