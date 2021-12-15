Watch Video14 min
The Old World was memorable to Matthias Dandois for all the right reasons

French BMX Flatland star Matthias Dandois was among a select group of bike athletes that filmed for The Old World. Here he tells us about his participation in this spectacular movie.
By Alexis Bulteau
Released to much acclaim in December 2020, The Old World bought together Europe's best bike athletes to tell a story that went beyond the usual narrative of bike movies. That film could be watched for a short time on Red Bull TV last year and now returns to the platform for a more permanent stay. It can be watched on-demand, anytime you like. Watch it below:
The Old World
The Old World follows a bike rider, Bless Amada, on a trip through a world of imagination that opens up to the wildest dreams of biking. The film highlights diverse biking disciplines including BMX Flatland and BMX Street. The filmmakers, the Tillmann brothers, chose Matthias Dandois as the athlete to showcase those particular disciplines for the film with locations in Paris the basis for his segment. Read on to see how Dandois found the whole experience of riding and shooting for such a big production.

The filming of your sequences for The Old World weren't without problems...

Matthias Dandois: Yes, we shot at Noisy-Le-Grand in Paris. This area has some magnificent architecture and buildings that have been seen in a lot of movies, like The Hunger Games. Though it is a great filming location, it is also a place with a bad reputation. We had to explain to people hanging around there that we were not filming something that was about them. We made the decision to move in the end. It's the kind of spot where I wouldn't necessarily go alone to ride, but we were a big team so it was fine.

Did documenting street riding in Paris and its surrounding regions bring its share of surprises?

Matthias Dandois: Yes, filming can be special; in some neighborhoods you meet colorful characters. They always show up at one point or another. You'll meet a drunk guy trying to give you riding tips.

BMX rider Matthias Dandois performs under a rail network in Paris during the filming of The Old World.
The Old World allowed Dandois to shoot in places he previously couldn't
For The Old World you had a big team filming you. How was that?

Matthias Dandois: For many years, I've been kicked out of almost every spot in town I've tried to ride. Authorizations are needed to ride. Even for shoots with big sponsors, it's difficult to get one. Obtaining permits for a shoot in a city like Paris can take months.

Working with a big, ultra-professional filming team [The Old World Crew] made this kind of thing easier. And we had a lot more time on each spot. There was no need to do anything quickly, which you do have if there's the pressure of the security guard, or whoever comes to move you on.

This project has also been as frustrating as it's been exciting. Usually on a 'basic' shoot, when you've got the shot, you have it and you don't do it again. On a big shoot like this, we have to have the perfect shot. Even if it means starting over again, dozens and dozens of times.

This was the case in a spot near my parents' house. We filmed the sequence more than 70 times. Andi [Tillmann, one of the filmmakers], who was filming with a stabilizer, was just as cooked as me by the end. The filmed bit had to be successful both in terms of the trick and the cinematography. The aesthetic requirements of Andi and his team had to be met. If the trick was successful but everything else wasn't, we would start over!

Matthias Dandois poses for a portrait during the filming for The Old World Movie in Paris, France.
Having permits to shoot locations had its advantages and disadvantages
Was this shoot more satisfying than your previous filming experiences?

Matthias Dandois: It was different. I prefer a basic shoot, for instance with a smartphone. For The Old World, we were doing something that was several levels above. It was a cinematographic approach. For top results and top riding, you need top moving images.

How did you prepare for your segment?

Matthias Dandois: A month before the start of filming, I went to the Chelles skatepark in the Eastern suburbs of Paris, with one of the most inspiring people around me, Alexis Desolneux. He started riding BMX Street more than 20 years ago, before specializing in Flatland. A rider of that level, who is older than me, really motivated me.

Matthias Dandois as seen during the filming for The Old World Movie in Paris, France.
Shooting The Old World was a memorable experience for Dandois
Was there any tricks in The Old World that you had not done on film before?

Matthias Dandois: Yes, there's a few in there. Two with a street influence at the Mappemonde spot in Porte d'Italie, and one where it was just pure flatland. After gaining some confidence at the Chelles skatepark, I felt good and was ready to take on riding edgy stuff. When you have confidence in yourself, that you tell yourself that you are going to succeed, there is a 99 percent chance that it will happen.

Among the spots where you filmed is the Paris housing project that was designed by the architect Emile Aillaud, and specifically the big sculptured snake. How did it feel riding on that?

Matthias Dandois: You cannot be more urban than the Tours Aillaud in Nanterre. And yes, there is this big snake. It's funny because I have a real phobia of snakes. And I had never seen one in real life before this year. I was hiking in the United States and a huge one passed in front of me. Symbolically, it was fun riding this big snake.

Will this film be memorable for you alongside your other work?

Matthias Dandois: It's been a real artistic and sporting collaboration, a happy medium with unusual moving images. For me, it will be one of the greatest moments of that year. I am very honoured to have been chosen to be a part of it, to be part of the European cycling community that is featured in The Old World.

