The Old World was memorable to Matthias Dandois for all the right reasons
The filming of your sequences for The Old World weren't without problems...
Yes, we shot at Noisy-Le-Grand in Paris. This area has some magnificent architecture and buildings that have been seen in a lot of movies, like The Hunger Games. Though it is a great filming location, it is also a place with a bad reputation. We had to explain to people hanging around there that we were not filming something that was about them. We made the decision to move in the end. It's the kind of spot where I wouldn't necessarily go alone to ride, but we were a big team so it was fine.
For The Old World you had a big team filming you. How was that?
For many years, I've been kicked out of almost every spot in town I've tried to ride. Authorizations are needed to ride. Even for shoots with big sponsors, it's difficult to get one. Obtaining permits for a shoot in a city like Paris can take months.
Working with a big, ultra-professional filming team [The Old World Crew] made this kind of thing easier. And we had a lot more time on each spot. There was no need to do anything quickly, which you do have if there's the pressure of the security guard, or whoever comes to move you on.
This project has also been as frustrating as it's been exciting. Usually on a 'basic' shoot, when you've got the shot, you have it and you don't do it again. On a big shoot like this, we have to have the perfect shot. Even if it means starting over again, dozens and dozens of times.
This was the case in a spot near my parents' house. We filmed the sequence more than 70 times. Andi [Tillmann, one of the filmmakers], who was filming with a stabilizer, was just as cooked as me by the end. The filmed bit had to be successful both in terms of the trick and the cinematography. The aesthetic requirements of Andi and his team had to be met. If the trick was successful but everything else wasn't, we would start over!
Was this shoot more satisfying than your previous filming experiences?
How did you prepare for your segment?
A month before the start of filming, I went to the Chelles skatepark in the Eastern suburbs of Paris, with one of the most inspiring people around me, Alexis Desolneux. He started riding BMX Street more than 20 years ago, before specializing in Flatland. A rider of that level, who is older than me, really motivated me.
Was there any tricks in The Old World that you had not done on film before?
Yes, there's a few in there. Two with a street influence at the Mappemonde spot in Porte d'Italie, and one where it was just pure flatland. After gaining some confidence at the Chelles skatepark, I felt good and was ready to take on riding edgy stuff. When you have confidence in yourself, that you tell yourself that you are going to succeed, there is a 99 percent chance that it will happen.
Among the spots where you filmed is the Paris housing project that was designed by the architect Emile Aillaud, and specifically the big sculptured snake. How did it feel riding on that?
You cannot be more urban than the Tours Aillaud in Nanterre. And yes, there is this big snake. It's funny because I have a real phobia of snakes. And I had never seen one in real life before this year. I was hiking in the United States and a huge one passed in front of me. Symbolically, it was fun riding this big snake.