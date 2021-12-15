The Old World was memorable to Matthias Dandois for all the right reasons

Matthias Dandois: For many years, I've been kicked out of almost every spot in town I've tried to ride. Authorizations are needed to ride. Even for shoots with big sponsors, it's difficult to get one. Obtaining permits for a shoot in a city like Paris can take months.

Working with a big, ultra-professional filming team [The Old World Crew] made this kind of thing easier. And we had a lot more time on each spot. There was no need to do anything quickly, which you do have if there's the pressure of the security guard, or whoever comes to move you on.

This project has also been as frustrating as it's been exciting. Usually on a 'basic' shoot, when you've got the shot, you have it and you don't do it again. On a big shoot like this, we have to have the perfect shot. Even if it means starting over again, dozens and dozens of times.

This was the case in a spot near my parents' house. We filmed the sequence more than 70 times. Andi [Tillmann, one of the filmmakers], who was filming with a stabilizer, was just as cooked as me by the end. The filmed bit had to be successful both in terms of the trick and the cinematography. The aesthetic requirements of Andi and his team had to be met. If the trick was successful but everything else wasn't, we would start over!