Maui surfing community wins 2024 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

True leaders, let alone humanitarians, show us the stuff they’re truly made of not necessarily when things are going well and there’s time for it — but rather, when the world around them is collapsing. When folks are in need and help is required immediately, it’s the ones with confidence and conviction, who are cool under extreme pressure, that rise above calamity and are most effective.

Of course, a little secret weapon called “aloha spirit” helps too...

Perhaps it’s no surprise then, that during last year’s tragic wildfires that razed the historic seaside town of Lahaina, Maui (devastating other island towns, as well) — the deadliest United States wildfire in more than a century that would take the lives of 101 people and displace over 8,000 — it was the community of Maui surfers and water safety teams that were the first to respond to the harrowing situation.

Indeed, their lightening-quick responses and ongoing relief efforts proved to be critical in keeping people alive, as the fires had cut thousands of people off from escape routes or emergency aid. Surfers like Kai Lenny, for example, immediately dropped off food, water and other supplies to coastal hubs via JetSki and rushed to fellow islanders’ aid at first light the following morning.

Hawaiian surfing legend Archie Kalepa used his front yard to establish a communication hub and supply depot. Archie also led a volunteer army to get these supplies to the survivors that needed them most.

Dozens of other local surfers and watermen served on the front lines as firefighters and EMTs, while others made and served meals (for months after) to help those who were displaced.

It is for this incredible work and mobilization that the community of Maui surfers (as a unit) have won this year’s Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award, an honor that recognizes athletes and sports figures who are using the power of sports to make a difference in communities across the globe.

According to Kai Lenny , though, this award shines light on the aloha spirit and the Hawaiian way of life.

“When you're trying to help other people, you're not thinking about yourself or the recognition you might get from it,” said Kai. “I just did the best I could to help and so many people on Maui turned up. The award is for the entire Maui community because everyone dropped what they were doing and turned up.”

“With the aloha spirit you're not necessarily thinking of the future or the past, you're just living in the moment. When you live that way It's easy to do the right thing. The right thing in this situation was to turn up for your neighbors, turn up for your friends, family, and try to be there when it's the most critical moments of people's lives. At the end of the day, if you just let the Aloha spirit guide you, you'll always be making the right decision.”

For the surfers, watermen, and waterwomen of the Maui community to win this award is monumental. The list of iconic humans to have won over the years is impressive, to say the least. Two-time World Series champion Albert Pujols, for instance, won the award in 2022 for helping the impoverished in his native Dominican Republic and aiding those living with Down syndrome in the United States. Retired NFL player Chris Long won it in 2018, donating his entire salary in 2017 to benefit educational equality, as well as creating the Waterboys initiative which helped hundreds of thousands of people in East Africa gain get clean drinking water with dozens of newly built wells.

According to Maui’s big-wave surfers, though, they’re not only more than willing to help, they’re uniquely equipped for it, as shown in action during Season 4’s episodes of “Life of Kai.” “We as a people have been voyaging for thousands of years,” said Archie Kalepa. “We as a people — we know how to sail through a storm.”

“Through all of that dedication and preparation for big-wave rescue, big-wave riding...I think they realize there's a greater value in what they do. The rescue guys’ action was super important and a critical role to the ongoing success that is happening and needs to continue to happen right now in this community of Lahaina.”

“We couldn't get there by trucks or vehicles; we needed to go by sea, and in some way, that's where we are the most comfortable,” recalled Kai Lenny.

“Our everyday practice of what we train for all year long is water safety, and being the most efficient people in the ocean. We’re used to assembling really quick because big waves can happen fast. We land some place in the world and need to be operating in six hours and in this case, in a matter of hours we were able to assemble and pretty much run our same big-wave program — but for a much more important reason.”

A giant congratulations goes out to the community on Maui and their well-deserved Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY award win. For a deeper look at the scale of their work on the island, check out Episode 1 of this season's "Life of Kai" on Red Bull TV.