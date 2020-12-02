Mavericks surfing - mastering the big waves

California is one of the world's top surfing destinations. While its coastline is shorter than Alaska and Florida , surfing conditions in California are leaps and bounds above both. Waves on the Pacific coast are much more impressive than the flat, sandy beaches in Florida and much warmer (and closer for most of the lower 48) than those in Alaska. If you're looking for a place in California to surf massive waves, there is a stretch of California coast about 30 miles south of San Francisco that produces huge waves that surfers crave. Get to know Mavericks surfing and check out a few of our top pointers for you to master these impressive waves.

What Is Mavericks Surfing?

North of Half Moon Bay is a peninsula named Pillar Point. This area is home to an air force station and steep cliffs with a narrow beach at the bottom. Just offshore is a stretch of ocean known as Mavericks that, with the right conditions, produces some of the best and biggest waves in California. This is due to an underwater rock ledge that acts as a ramp for incoming waves. Winter storms in the Pacific Ocean produce some of the best waves at Mavericks . These waves are some of the trickiest to surf, but the reward is a truly spectacular experience.

Jeff Clark and Justine Dupont in front of his shop in Half Moon Bay © Dom Daher/Red Bull Content Pool

Jeff Clark is the man to thank for the popularity of Mavericks. He grew up near Pillar Point, where he could watch the waves that were thought to be too dangerous to surf. In a way, that prevailing wisdom was right. Maverick waves can crest at 25 feet and reach heights of over 50 feet. Their breaking pattern is also highly irregular due to the shape of the underwater rock formation. If that isn't enough, the waves often break close to the rocky shoreline. Clark is the first person recorded to surf these waves, and for years did it as a solo effort.

By 1999, interest in Mavericks had grown to the point where an annual surfing contest was held in the winter. This competition, later named Titans of Mavericks and occasionally broadcasted at San Francisco's AT&T Stadium, drew large crowds to view the world's best big wave surfers taking on the massive winter waves at Mavericks. It produced some great shots but was erratic due to the nature of the waves. It was last held in 2016. Some of the great big wave surfers to compete include Peter Mel and Darryl “Flea” Virostko.

Surfing the Mavericks

While the Titans of Maverick competition doesn't happen anymore, it is still possible to surf the Mavericks. However, there are some things you need to know before attempting to surf the west coast's wave mecca.

The Mavericks are definitely not waves for beginners. Even experienced surfers can have trouble with these high winter waves. The left breaks are much more unpredictable than the right breaks and aren't recommended unless you are exceptionally knowledgeable and experienced. Even the right breaks are challenging due to their sheer size. Seasoned big wave surfers shouldn't have any problems with them, but if this is your first time surfing big waves, you should be wary and aim for a season where the waves aren't very high.

What Gear Do You Need?

Part of Jeff Clark's legacy at Mavericks is the development of his own line of surfboards specifically tailored to these waves. If you plan to make Mavericks a frequent stop, one of his boards is a great investment. If not, a board suited for big wave surfing is highly recommended. A good quick-detach leash is also recommended.

As with most surfing on the California coast, a good wetsuit is necessary in the summer, with a dry suit being useful for the winter months when the Mavericks peak. You also don't want to surf the Mavericks alone. Bring a friend who can film your efforts and intervene in the event that you get into trouble.

When to Go

Generally, the best surfing at Mavericks is between November and March, but conditions vary year to year. Some years don't see enough storm action to generate the legendary Mavericks waves, which is the reason for the sporadic nature of the surfing competitions held there.

However, a down year also means there will be smaller crowds and tamer waves, which could be good for people who are just getting into big wave surfing. You'll have more space to learn and less intense waves to practice on.

Practice Makes Perfect

The best way to build confidence at a location like Mavericks is to practice. If you aren't used to cold water surfing, your first step needs to be acclimation. Surfing with a wetsuit isn't hard, but it's very different from surfing in your swim trunks.

The other major concern at Mavericks is the rocky coastline. This mandates long paddling distances and requires increased awareness while you're riding the waves. You need to be ready to end a ride early if the big wave carries you too close to shore.

While Mavericks may seem risky, it's only during the winter months after the large Pacific storms that the waves reach daunting sizes. During the off season, the waves aren't as intense.

Access to the Mavericks

The City of Half Moon Bay is located 25 miles south of San Francisco, and you can easily get there by driving from the airport. Princeton, a town located south of Half Moon Airport, is right next to Mavericks. To access the beach itself, park in one of the parking lots nearby. Parking should be free but is limited and can easily fill up during peak season. The parking lots do not allow overnight parking, so plan to get a hotel or campsite while you're there.

The good news is there's plenty of other things to do in the area. If you've never been to the west coast, check out Purisima Creek Redwoods Preserve , where you can get up close with some of the largest trees in the world. Rancho Corral de Tierra makes for a great upland hike with its abundant views of the Pacific Ocean.

Mavericks is one of America's most legendary surf spots. While this can be daunting to many, anybody can surf here as long as they have the necessary skills. Mavericks also makes a great vacation destination, with the mix of San Francisco's culture and the natural beauty of the California coast contained in one small area. Besides surfing, there's great hiking, whale watching, restaurants, and scenic drives to be had in this area.