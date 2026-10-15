Max Verstappen joins GT World Challenge in Portimão: How to watch live

Max Verstappen will swap Formula One for GT3 racing this weekend when he returns to Verstappen Racing for the GT World Challenge Europe season finale in Portimão, Portugal on Saturday, October 17.

Verstappen – who is set to make his GTWC debut – will complement the driver lineup for the Verstappen Racing GT3 in Portimão with Chris Lulham and Ben Barnicoat, replacing Dani Juncadella and Jules Gounon after the event’s rescheduled date created a clash with their World Endurance Championship commitments in Barcelona.

01 From Nürburgring to Portimão: Verstappen's GT3 journey continues

Having competed in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring earlier this year , Verstappen already has some solid experience in GT3 racing – in this exact same car. Now, with a window in his F1 schedule opening up, the 29-year-old will once again get the chance to jump behind the wheel of the Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Max Verstappen will once again buckle up in the #3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Just like in the 24h race, flying starts and driver changes under time pressure will be in operation – something Verstappen has plenty of experience of from Nürburgring – along with different strategies for different drivers.

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02 When is Max Verstappen competing in the GT World Challenge Europe?

The GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup season finale takes place at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

The main race gets underway at 18:00 CEST (17:00 BST), with Verstappen and his team-mates sharing driving duties throughout the event.

Fans will get to see Verstappen flying around a GT3 circuit again © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

03 How to watch Max Verstappen live on Red Bull TV and YouTube

Fans can follow Verstappen's GT World Challenge Europe debut live on Red Bull TV and the Red Bull Motorsports YouTube channel , with coverage of the main race on Saturday, October 17.

For an even closer look at the action, an exclusive Max Verstappen onboard feed will also be available on YouTube, offering a second-screen experience as the Dutchman takes on the Portimão circuit.

The livestreams will be available in most countries, apart from Germany, Italy, Australia, the Netherlands and the UK.