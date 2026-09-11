Red Bull Motorsports
Who is Verstappen up against? First drivers for Max vs 100 revealed
- What: Max Verstappen takes on 100 drivers in a karting challenge.
- Who: Four-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen versus a mixed field of professional drivers, athletes, creators, streamers and personalities.
- Where: Silverstone, UK.
- When: September 16, 2026. Live coverage begins at 5pm UK time (12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT), with the race starting at 6pm UK time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT).
- The challenge: Max starts at the back of the grid and must try to overtake all 100 competitors before the time runs out.
- The field: The 100 drivers come from a wide range of backgrounds, making it much more than a conventional racing event.
- How to watch: The event will be broadcast live globally via Disney+, and via ESPN in the US.
Drivers confirmed so far
Driver
From
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
Germany 🇩🇪
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
André da Silva Montoito
Portugal 🇵🇹
Germany 🇩🇪
United States 🇺🇸
Austria 🇦🇹
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
Spain 🇪🇸
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
Brian Manuel Otero
Mexico 🇲🇽
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
France 🇫🇷
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
Finland 🇫🇮
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
United States 🇺🇸
Ireland 🇮🇪
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
Portugal 🇵🇹
Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦
United States 🇺🇸
Türkiye 🇹🇷
Netherlands 🇳🇱
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
Costa Rica 🇨🇷
United States 🇺🇸
United States 🇺🇸
France 🇫🇷
Italy 🇮🇹
Ireland 🇮🇪
Slovenia 🇸🇮
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
South Africa 🇿🇦
India 🇮🇳
United States 🇺🇸
United States 🇺🇸
Mexico 🇲🇽
Switzerland 🇨🇭
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
Poland 🇵🇱
United States 🇺🇸
Germany 🇩🇪
United States 🇺🇸
Brazil 🇧🇷
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
China 🇨🇳
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
France 🇫🇷
Greece 🇬🇷
Canada 🇨🇦
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
Australia 🇦🇺
Hong Kong 🇭🇰
Kazakhstan 🇰🇿
Croatia 🇭🇷
Nuri Amiraslan
Chile 🇨🇱
Italy 🇮🇹
Hungary 🇭🇺
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
Spain 🇪🇸
Netherlands 🇳🇱
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
Dominican Republic 🇩🇴
Latvia 🇱🇻
France 🇫🇷
Czech Republic 🇨🇿
India 🇮🇳
South Korea 🇰🇷
Sweden 🇸🇪
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
New Zealand 🇳🇿
India 🇮🇳
Brazil 🇧🇷
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
Venezuela 🇻🇪
Spain 🇪🇸
United States 🇺🇸
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
Uruguay 🇺🇾
Norway 🇳🇴
United Kingdom 🇬🇧