Competitors seen during the Max vs 100 in Silverstone, Great Britain on July 22, 2026.
© Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool
F1

Who is Verstappen up against? First drivers for Max vs 100 revealed

Max vs 100 will see Dutch F1 star Max Verstappen attempt to overtake 100 other drivers in a massive karting challenge - but who will those other drivers be?
By Thomas Peeters
2 min readPublished on

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Max Verstappen

Already considered one of the greatest drivers in the sport's history, Dutch ace Max Verstappen is now a four-time Formula One world champion.

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Summary

  1. 1
    Drivers confirmed so far
Four-time Formula One World Champion Max Verstappen will face a very different kind of grid when he takes on 100 drivers at Silverstone. The field for Max vs 100 - a special one-off karting race taking place on September 16 - will feature a colourful mix of sports stars, streamers, content creators, personalities and racing fans from around the world, all with the same mission: to keep the four-time Formula One world champion behind them.
Max vs 100 at a glance
  • What: Max Verstappen takes on 100 drivers in a karting challenge.
  • Who: Four-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen versus a mixed field of professional drivers, athletes, creators, streamers and personalities.
  • Where: Silverstone, UK.
  • When: September 16, 2026. Live coverage begins at 5pm UK time (12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT), with the race starting at 6pm UK time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT).
  • The challenge: Max starts at the back of the grid and must try to overtake all 100 competitors before the time runs out.
  • The field: The 100 drivers come from a wide range of backgrounds, making it much more than a conventional racing event.
  • How to watch: The event will be broadcast live globally via Disney+, and via ESPN in the US.
01

Drivers confirmed so far

Sebastian Job seen during the Max vs 100 in Silverstone, Great Britain on July 22, 2026.

The 100 drivers will also be racing for their own position

© Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Driver

From

Aidan Heslop

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Amar (Amar Al Naimi)

Germany 🇩🇪

Amber Gill

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

André da Silva Montoito

Portugal 🇵🇹

Arda Saatci

Germany 🇩🇪

Austin Sprinz

United States 🇺🇸

AustrianKiwi (Jonathan Balchin)

Austria 🇦🇹

Bash The Entertainer (Bachala Mbunzama)

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Bea Eguiraun

Spain 🇪🇸

Bella James

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Billy Bolt

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Brian Manuel Otero

Mexico 🇲🇽

Caedrel (Marc Lamont)

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Charles André Alexandre

France 🇫🇷

Daily Mail (Henry Robert Williams)

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Daniel Ahola

Finland 🇫🇮

Dantic (Daniel Moss)

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Dave Rosenburg

United States 🇺🇸

David Egan (Drift Games)

Ireland 🇮🇪

Developer Adam (Adam Powell)

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Diogo 'Move_Mind' Silva

Portugal 🇵🇹

Dyler

Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦

Emily Xuechun Zhang (ExtraEmily)

United States 🇺🇸

Enis Kirazoğlu

Türkiye 🇹🇷

Fresia Aria

Netherlands 🇳🇱

Gabs Djay (Gabs Djanogly)

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Germán Rodezel

Costa Rica 🇨🇷

GoKartGod

United States 🇺🇸

Greg Gevojanyan (MrCarSounds)

United States 🇺🇸

Helydia (Tansel Celia)

France 🇫🇷

Jakidale (Jacopo D'Alesio)

Italy 🇮🇹

James Doyle

Ireland 🇮🇪

Janja Garnbret

Slovenia 🇸🇮

Joe Tasker

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

John-Marc van Wyk

South Africa 🇿🇦

Jonathan Gaming (Jonathan Amaral)

India 🇮🇳

Joseph Eunbo Sim (Jojo Sim)

United States 🇺🇸

Josh Richards

United States 🇺🇸

Juank Pérez

Mexico 🇲🇽

Julia Haller

Switzerland 🇨🇭

Kalia Lai

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Karol Zdęba

Poland 🇵🇱

Larry Chen

United States 🇺🇸

Leo Neugebauer

Germany 🇩🇪

Lethal Shooter (Chris Matthews)

United States 🇺🇸

Leticia Bufoni

Brazil 🇧🇷

Manny (Emmanuel David Brown)

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Mars (Zhang Jing)

China 🇨🇳

Matt Jones

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Melanie Buffetaud

France 🇫🇷

Mike Dokas

Greece 🇬🇷

Molly Carlson

Canada 🇨🇦

Molly Marsh

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Nate Saunders

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Nathan Lust

Australia 🇦🇺

Neo Yau (Yau Hawk Sau)

Hong Kong 🇭🇰

nnnurdaylet

Kazakhstan 🇰🇿

Nugato (Ilija Ravlic)

Croatia 🇭🇷

Nuri Amiraslan

Pableke (Pablo Jiménez)

Chile 🇨🇱

Paky TWC (Patrick Tremolada)

Italy 🇮🇹

Pamkutya Béla (Norbert Osbáth)

Hungary 🇭🇺

Pieface23 (Jack McDermott)

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Pol Tarres

Spain 🇪🇸

Qucee

Netherlands 🇳🇱

QueenB (Rebecca Evans)

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

RDJavi (Steven Javier Santos del Rosario)

Dominican Republic 🇩🇴

Roberts Vītols

Latvia 🇱🇻

Sarah Lezito

France 🇫🇷

Shredded Fox (Jan Liška)

Czech Republic 🇨🇿

Shreeman Legend (Siddhant Praveen Joshi)

India 🇮🇳

Si Hyun Park

South Korea 🇰🇷

Simon de Montfort Walker

Sporttouchen (Timothé Rangström)

Sweden 🇸🇪

Stuntpegg (Nieve Petruzziello)

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Supercar Blondie (Niklaus Manuel Hirschi)

talkSPORT (Joseph Brophy)

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Taylor Serage

New Zealand 🇳🇿

TechnoGamerz (Ujjwal Chaurasia)

India 🇮🇳

Tettrem (Mateus dos Santos Machado Almeida)

Brazil 🇧🇷

TGFBro (Romell Henry)

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

TheDonato (Donato Jose Muñoz Calabrese)

Venezuela 🇻🇪

TheGrefg (David Canovas)

Spain 🇪🇸

Timothy Kwang Suk An (IitzTimmy)

United States 🇺🇸

Tommo McCluskey

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Tyrique Hyde

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Vale Sulca

Uruguay 🇺🇾

Wirtual (Øyvind Ludwig Iversen)

Norway 🇳🇴

Zac Alsop

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Part of this story

Max Verstappen

Already considered one of the greatest drivers in the sport's history, Dutch ace Max Verstappen is now a four-time Formula One world champion.

NetherlandsNetherlands
View Profile
F1
Red Bull Motorsports
Karting
Formula Racing