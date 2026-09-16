Max vs 100 explained: how the race works and how to watch

Max Verstappen is swapping Formula One for karts as he takes on 100 drivers in a unique racing challenge at Silverstone on September 16, 2026. Here’s how the format works, who he’ll be racing and how to watch.

The premise is simple. Max must start last and work his way through the field. Every driver he overtakes is eliminated, with the field shrinking as the race unfolds. For the 100 challengers, the goal is simple: stay ahead of one of the world’s best drivers for as long as possible.

01 This is how Max vs 100 works

Max vs 100 saw Verstappen overtake 100 drivers in 14 laps © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Max vs 100 is an invitation-only karting event featuring 100 challengers from around the world, with Verstappen joining them for the main feature race. The 100 drivers will each complete one fast lap in qualifying to determine their positions on the grid. Verstappen won’t take part in qualifying and will start behind the entire field in P101.

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The race runs for up to 30 laps from a standing start, with an F1-style red-light sequence getting the 101 karts underway. Verstappen’s goal is to catch and overtake every driver ahead of him before the end of the race. Every challenger he passes is eliminated from the challenge.

Every driver, Verstappen included, will race an identical kart, with sealed ballast added for anyone under the minimum weight.

There is also a tactical element. Each of the 100 challengers can use the Fast Lap, a one-time shortcut built into the circuit, once during the first half of the race. Verstappen also gets one Fast Lap, but can only use his during the second half.

The circuit itself has been created specifically for the event by Race Director David Terrien. It combines part of the Silverstone karting circuit with a custom extension onto the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit.

“Creating a track for 101 drivers at the same time has never been done, never been seen,” says Terrien. “So, it's very exciting.”

02 The drivers challenging Max

Verstappen returned to his karting roots at Silverstone © Marcel van Hoorn/Red Bull Content Pool

The 100-driver field brings together competitors from a wide range of backgrounds, including racing drivers, athletes, creators, personalities and fans from around the world.

Among those taking on Verstappen are ultrarunner Arda Saatçi, basketball shooting specialist Chris "Lethal Shooter" Matthews and freestyle mountain biker Matt Jones . Streamers TheGrefg , Caedrel and TheDonato will also get behind the wheel, alongside content creators, personalities and everyday fans from around the world.

See the full list of drivers confirmed for Max vs 100 here .

03 When and where can I watch Max vs 100?

Max vs 100 takes place at Silverstone Circuit in England on September 16, 2026. Live coverage begins at 5pm UK time (12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT), with the race starting at 6pm UK time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT).

The event will be broadcast live globally on Disney+. In the US, it will also be available live on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited subscribers, followed by a delayed ESPN2 broadcast later that day.

Comedian Mo Gilligan will lead the live broadcast, with game-inspired graphics, cinematic drone footage and live commentary bringing fans closer to the action.

Location Live coverage Race start UK 5:00 pm 6:00 pm Central Europe 6:00 pm 7:00 pm US Eastern 12:00 pm 1:00 pm US Pacific 9:00 am 10:00 am