Meagan Ethell is on a mission to get more women on the water

Imagine feeling completely free.

That’s the sensation Meagan Ethell experiences when she’s on the water—strong, fearless, free. Like she owns the water.

But her power did not emerge overnight. The world champion wakeboarder invested 16 years of trial, error and determination. Through her experiences, Meagan, 24, gained the confidence to reach the pinnacle of her sport.

And now she wants to pay it forward by encouraging other females to find their courage on and off the water.

Meagan Ethell is a six time world champion wakeboarder © Bryan Soderlind

“When I was younger, growing up in my sport, it was easy to compare myself to the pros—but that level of skill was so far from where I was at,” Ethell said. "I really didn’t have the confidence (at that time), but as I developed throughout the years and going through all these different experiences, it grew."

“I feel like a lot of girls and women sometimes don’t feel the most confident when they’re learning something new—or even behind a boat. That’s kind of how the initiative evolved for ‘Let Her Rip.’”

Ethell’s ascent to the top of the World Wake Association rankings provides the perfect narrative for MasterCraft’s ‘Let Her Rip’ campaign. The program hopes to encourage women to reach their own goals by hosting clinics for riding and driving on the water, along with inspirational testimonies from accomplished athletes. MasterCraft will host the first clinic in May at The Boarding School in Orlando.

While some women may be intimidated by driving a boat or taking that first ride on a wave, Meagan insists it’s easy to learn, and repetition builds confidence.

“It’s so easy for people to compare and conclude that women aren’t good enough because they can’t do certain tricks,” Ethell said. “But our style, the way that we flow, is different. Comparing men and women (in wake boarding) is unfair because we do it so differently.”

Meagan Ethell joined fellow riders in 2019 for the annual Florida Loop trip © Bryan Soderlind

Ethell realized there were some physical limitations that differentiated tricks women and men were able to execute on the board. So she found her flow and simply perfected it.

“Growing up, I was a very technical rider,” Ethell said. “I could do flips and stuff. When I was about 17, I would ride with my friends and got motivation from them and put emphasis on grabbing every trick.”

And this process took time to develop consistency. Meagan said how being on the water, watching wake videos and getting inspired by others in the sport helped her.

Her dedication paid off. Ethell finished first in the 2014 Masters Women’s Division and was the Overall Champion in the Nautique Wake Series. For the next two seasons, she led the WWA rankings while gathering acclaim as Best Female Wakeboarder in 2015 and scoring the Best Trick during the Masters.

And when she was around the age of 19 she felt the confidence grow.

“I had a couple of years of riding pro, and during those years I started to ride well, win a lot of contests, and I was having more opportunities presented to me.

“After kind of making a name for myself, then I had that confidence and I thought, ‘Dang, I can do anything I want in this sport and any trick I want to.’ After that, I had full control of it from there on.”

Sure, Ethell has endured challenges along the way. Injuries are commonplace in water sports. But she used the setbacks to spark her ambition.

“Going through big injuries, that was something that tested my confidence as well,” Ethell said. “Overcoming those made me really feel like I could do anything that I want to do in my sport. It’s been a lot of practice.

“The people that I’ve been surrounded by in my sport, I feel like when I was younger, I felt so intimidated by it all. But now, I’ve really developed, and I want to inspire. I want other girls to feel that confidence as well.”

Meagan Ethell performs at the 2019 Wakefest in Tennessee © Robert Snow

What would Ethell tell her eight-year-old self, who spent as much time trying get on top of the board as staying out of the water?

“I would tell myself to have confidence and believe in myself, because every time I believed in myself, I’ve been able to do what I want to do,” Ethell said. “I feel like that’s something that so many people struggle with is having that confidence and it really goes a long way.”

Every time I believed in myself, I've been able to do what I want to do. Meagan Ethell And Ethell’s confidence has carried her beyond her wildest dreams. “I would definitely say that I’m a trailblazer for the sport,” Ethell said. “There have been a lot of women before me that have kind of started the path and have done so many things. But I feel like where I am in my sport—with being at the top—and I have already achieved so many of my goals that I have set for myself that now one of my goals is empowering other women and to really try to grow that side of the sport. I really feel like it’s a responsibility that I’ve taken on to try and do that part of it.” Ethell is a staunch advocate for women. The eldest of three sisters, she grew up outside of Chicago and spent summers on the water in Michigan before moving to Orlando to train for her profession. Over the last few years, her philanthropy has evolved by inviting breast cancer survivors out for an afternoon on the water. Last fall in Philadelphia, Ethell highlighted breast cancer awareness while boarding on the Schuylkill River with a fuchsia-lit Boathouse Row as a backdrop.

Meagan Ethell rides an overturned boat for Breast Cancer Awareness Month © Robert Snow

Ethell wants to use her voice to push equality for women in and out of her sport. ' Let Her Rip ' is her latest opportunity to give back.