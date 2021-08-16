Who are the Finalists for the Red Bull Batalla USA National Final?

On Thursday, August 12, 36 MCs took to a virtual stage in their respective hometowns for the long-awaited culmination of local qualifier battles: the Red Bull Batalla USA Qualifier Day stream ahead of the National Final on September 18. Seasoned and ripe freestylers alike were paired up for a memorable 18 battles of which only 13 MCs were selected to join Yartzi, Dilema, and Jordi in the National Final.

“I wouldn’t want to be one of those judges right now,” Tito Yang uttered to the crowd towards the end of the night. “Oh! Wait,” he then exclaimed, jokingly, “I am one of those judges!”

Yang, perhaps the most vocal judge of the night, was joined by the legendary Kim MC (thus far the only woman who has won a Red Bull Batalla National Final) and El B, who’s also an OG with a shared eye for one thing this year: mastery of the skill.

13 finalists would be selected following the stream on Twitch in what was a wide-ranging array of pre-recorded battles the judges, and viewers at home, would be watching for the first time.

The format of each battle will feel familiar to those who have watched Batalla in years prior. Each MC had three rounds to prove themselves and show everyone at home what they’re about. The first round was a theme-based freestyle in which the MCs each got a random single word and 60 seconds to rap about it; a second round in which the MCs freestyle for 60 seconds (aka the ultimate chance to exhibit personal style); and a final round in which the pairs go back and forth four times (4x4) for 120 seconds—a chance to sport their best sides of spontaneity and savagery. As alluded to by the hosts several times throughout the night, the first couple of rounds function as an icebreaker of sorts with the third being their decisive moment to both playfully bounce off each other’s bars, while trying to get their opponent to the chopping block.

At the end of the night, only 36% of MCs would make the cut and find themselves in Los Angeles for National Final next month. Muphasa, energetic host of the night, guided viewers and judges through each battle and reminded us that not all rounds need to produce a finalist and, on the contrary, some rounds would produce two. An artful layer that allowed for high-spirited rounds and jesting between familiar competitors.

KLAZE battles Freites during Batalla US Qualifier in Miami, Florida. © Ian Witlen / Red Bull Content Pool

In the first group we saw:

1. Boss vs. Chester – Los Angeles, California

2. Klaze vs. Freites – Miami, Florida

3. Mau vs. Adonys – Brooklyn, New York

4. Pazy vs. McBetho – Miami, Florida

5. Piwie vs. Heavy Bars – Miami, Florida

6. Cuban vs. Zazo Wan – Austin, Texas

As a means of ringing in a consistent theme of OGs vs. young blood, Boss and Chester led the way with a medium-leveled heat of back and forth. Chester held his ground, but ultimately, it was Boss who leveled up and shone in terms of fluidity and ease in terms of delivery. Next, 18-year-old Venezuelan rapper Klaze exhibited confidence that stood out to Yang and delivered a couple of great punchlines—a decision Kim MC later noted is key to winning. Adonys solidified that assessment with freestyles in which he deemed himself “the best in New York” and shook the judges with a jab at the OGs (or “original gangsters,” which El B later noted was likely even more layered, serving as a direct, playful jab at OG Frases as well).

Several rounds followed, with the only other highlight of this batch being Cuban (a freestyler who is, in fact, Cuban), who made the cut thanks to great execution and fluidity (despite crediting “telepatía” to Rosalía rather than Kali Uchis). Another nice touch was when J Luna, who ultimately did not qualify for the National Final, incorporated a nice bilingual touch to his freestyles.

Fabian "MC FABY" Martinez and Jesus "JLUNA" Luna. © Roger Ho / Red Bull Content Pool

Next up were:

7. Stu Delirio vs. Maluque – Los Angeles, California

8. Faby vs. J Luna – Austin, Texas

9. G.I.O vs. Magimbri – Austin, Texas

10. Zeu vs. Jayco – Brooklyn, New York

11. Reverse vs. Pich1to – Miami, Florida

12. Snow vs. Pharaon – Los Angeles, California

This group of battles produced three finalists: G.I.O, Jayco and Reverse—who will all contend for the title. Magimbri, Mexican MC residing in San Antonio, Texas, was the standout of his battle, which Muphasa called one of the most fun of the night (to which Kim MC agreed). Jayco, a Dominican rapper from Yonkers, brought that New York hip-hop energy with unparalleled confident delivery. Zeu held his ground as well, at one point spitting “Looks like the old cars can’t compete with the Ferraris of this generation.” Jayco responded with a sharp chopped sequence and proved that they, in fact, can.

A particularly tight battle in my eyes was the one between Reverse and Pichi1to, both of whom proved to have excellent fluidity skills that felt almost rehearsed, with off-the-cuff lines that were undoubtedly spontaneous.

“We’ll play Russian roulette with a machine gun so calm down before I do it [like in the] movies,” Reverse, the emerging finalist of the two, spit, “I’m Eminem and you’re Machine Gun Kelly.” Both he and Pich1to delivered judge-approved punchy lines, but only one made the cut.

Eckonn in Miami © Ian Witlen / Red Bull Content Pool

The next and final group featured several greats who we’ll see again come September:

13. Luis Alenó vs. Levi Kun – Miami, Florida

14. Eckonn vs. Jahn Alenó – Miami, Florida

15. Animal vs. Kcique – Miami, Florida

16. RuRa vs. El Poeta – Los Angeles, California

17. Nico B vs. OneR – Miami, Florida

18. OG Frases vs LinkOne – Miami, Florida

This batch of battles was one in which “team dinosaurs” as the judges jokingly called themselves in reference to a recurring jab of the night, showed up and showed out. In fact, the freestyle round between OG Frases and LinkOne—a pairing that proved Adonys wrong—was so good that El B deemed it one of the best in Batalla history. It was also a reminder that winners can join forces – both seasoned freestylers, with LinkOne being the International winner in 2007 and OG Frases being a local favorite with several freestyle championships in Miami and a 3rd place Red Bull Batalla USA win in 2019. A treat to close out the night.

Prior to that, RuRa and El Poeta also reminded us that two finalists can in fact be birthed from a single battle— they both exhibited excellent rhyming skills—with a standout moment being when El Poeta incorporated “The Ketchup Song (Aserejé)” into his bars, making a relatively soft family song prime for the unforgiving chopping block.

“The idea,” El B advised, “is for there to be flow, style and bars.” And that there was.

The list of 16 Red Bull Batalla USA National Finalists are:

• Yartzi

• Dilema

• Jordi

• OG Frases

• LinkOne

• Reverse

• El Poeta

• RuRa

• Adonys

• Cuban

• Eckonn

• JAYCO

• Boss

• G.I.O

• Klaze

• McBetho

Didn’t get to watch the USA Qualifier Day stream live? You can watch the replay now on Twitch.

Mark your calendars for the Red Bull Batalla USA National Final on September 18.

Batalla © Red Bull