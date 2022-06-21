Meet the Dynamic Crews Competing in Red Bull Culture Clash LA

Red Bull is bringing Culture Clash back to Los Angeles. Inspired by the Jamaican soundsystem culture , it’s a night full of community building and dancing it out, where DJ party crews go into head-to-head battle. The goal? To create the best possible party with their heaviest sounds, best tunes, most effective MC tactics, and craziest stage design and presentation they can dream up. This is just as much of a contest as it is a concert, where over four rounds , crews will spin their favorite tracks, introduce dubplate specials (aka a song recorded by a crew that only they can play), slide in some custom dubs, and bring out secret special guests to perform.

The first round (and the only unjudged round) is about warming up and introducing their sound to the audience. But round two will be purely judged on song choice and smack talk—so things will get spicy. During round three, crews will swap styles, and attempt to beat each other at their own game. And while special guests and dubplates are welcome at any time (seriously—bring it) on round four, they’ll be required.

But—plot twist—there’s more. Spinning a song that your competitor already used means being disqualified from winning that round. Winners are determined by crowd reaction via a decibel meter, and the fourth-round counts for double—so no crew is down for the count until the very end. There’ll also be special hosts for the night we can’t wait to introduce, and who will be in charge of enforcing the rules, breaking ties, and ultimately, crowning a winner.

Excited? So are we. Read on to meet the crews vying to become Red Bull Culture Clash champions.

01 Gasolina

Gasolina © Gasolina

As Sal Moreno recalls, Gasolina was first formed simply to fill a void in the Los Angeles music scene. They wanted to spin exactly what they like. But then again—who doesn’t?

“Traditional ‘Latino’ clubs required fans to dress up and that wasn’t our vibe,” he explains. “We decided to create a space where our friends can come and dance, while being themselves. Our passion to make people dance, sing, and enjoy life brought us together.”

They weren’t alone. Fans flocked to their buoyant blend of Reggaeton, Dembow, Guaracha, Tropical, and Cumbia, and responded to the down and dirty way they mixed it all together. (An intoxicating blend they promise to bring to Red Bull Culture Clash.)

“Our community has supported us in many ways,” says Moreno. “One moment we’ll never forget is when the pandemic hit our industry. We we’re sad we couldn’t put our events together for our friends. We decided to put together streaming events on Twitch, we also created outdoor dining events at Academy in Hollywood. We would be getting together on Wednesday for dinner, and we would play music for them. It was a lot of fun and helped us stay together.”

02 Recreo

Recreo © Alvaro Diaz

While “Latin Music” has come to include very few mainstream genres, Recreo (featuring Milkman, Alváro Diaz, and Sky Rompiendo), see it as much larger—an idea they share with their audiences through their joyful set.

“This just means that we have to keep pushing the culture and the movement together,” they say. “That's why it is so important for us that Recreo is a place where music is just music, and culture can be shared and accepted.”

It’s a mindset that they’re also bringing to their Red Bull Culture Clash game. Make no mistake—they’re coming to win. But why sweat the competition when music brings us together?

“We have our own thing going, and the people know every time they step into Recreo it’s going to be lit,” they say. “We are excited to be with our friends and have fun. We have a lot of surprises for Los Angeles.”

03 Subsuelo

Subsuelo © Subsuelo

Subsuelo can trace back their roots to house parties in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. As member Sebastian Castelazo recalls, it also gave the crew plenty of room to dream while building community.

“We all came from different worlds within our community which gave us the opportunity to connect the dots and create a space where we can all have a good time with a natural flow of energy and talent,” he says. “I’ll never forget standing in the middle of one of our summer BBQ parties in Boyle Heights with members or Ozo and Buye jamming while talking about how artists like Maceo from De La Soul and cast members of the Fela Kuti show would grace our living room as it was the place to be in LA. It was always a surprise to me. Not to mention how the neighbors would come and join us as well.”

Specializing in a potent blend of hip-hop, turntableism, Panamanian dance hall and cumbia, expect the crew to pull out all the stops during their Red Bull Culture Clash sets. They’re not ready to spill any details, but no matter what happens—it won’t be boring.

“I’m looking forward to the experience and also to the fact that we are decorating that day in our musical journey with a unique and special curation that only Subsuelo can create which will go up in history as one of the most fun and entertaining gigs of our careers,” he says. “The stage is a safe space for me. I feel a purpose being served. My mind can relax and be in the present moment more than any other place. It seems to be vital to my mental health. “

04 The Do Over

The Do Over © The Do Over

It was shortly after meeting at Firecracker Night party in Los Angeles’ Chinatown district, playing together for the first few times, and drawing crowds willing to line up around the block, that The Do Over realized that they had something special. As Christopher Haycock explains, it’s like each member has their own superpower.

“Tony [Toca] brings an authentic hip- hop flavor from both the traditional and Latin perspectives,” he says. “On the turntables, he knows what to give the crowd when they need it. Azul [Amaral] interacts with the audience and the music in a way that connects everything. Aloe [Blacc] blends his vocal abilities and hosting skills to enhance any song the deejay plays. Chris is the ultimate party vibe master curating everything artistic on the scene and behind the scenes. And Jamie [Strong] keeps the whole ship running smoothly in a way that makes everyone feel welcomed and looked after.”

Expect a blend of house, hip-hop, funk and Latin vibes when the crew takes the stage at Red Bull Culture Clash. But while The Do Over are here to win, they promise that they’ll be enjoying their competitors sets as much as you do.

“We have nothing but respect for everyone who brings positive energy to the LA party scene,” says Haycock. “That said, we definitely know we have a great team and that LA rocks with The Do Over.”