5 mental training tips for soccer

There is a reason soccer players have calluses on their feet– it’s to protect the skin that’s constantly being irritated. Just like their feet, players need to protect their emotions, deflect trash talk and keep their cool to avoid drawing red and

. How do you do it in a high-stress situation? Some players rely on selective listening. To do this, they train themselves not to listen when another player is attacking them. Try singing or talking to drown the other person out. Another great technique is to use criticism as fuel. Instead of getting angry, use the negative energy to make you play harder.