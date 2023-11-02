Rehearsals for Metro Boomin’s Red Bull Symphonic highlight music’s power

As dozens of classically trained musicians tore through a rendition of Future’s “Wicked,” Anthony Parnther heard something he didn’t like. The Los Angeles-based conductor raised his hand, bringing an abrupt halt to rehearsals at Center Staging at Burbank, California, about 15 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

“A little more aggressive,” Parnther instructed the string section imploring them to bring more energy to their presentation of Metro Boomin’s composition.

It was near the beginning of the first of two three-hour rehearsals Parnther was overseeing for Red Bull Symphonic featuring Metro Boomin, which was set to debut in two days, Thursday, October 26, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Metro Boomin at Red Bull Symphonic © Greg Orihabor

With Parnther’s instruction in mind, the 43-piece orchestra restarted “Wicked,” picking up where they’d left off.

Parnther, a world-renown conductor who has led orchestras at the New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, and Royal Albert Hall in London, among many others, was pleased.

“Really nice job everybody,” Parnther said while studiously reviewing the sheet music resting in front of him on a black table. But everything wasn’t perfect. “There’s a couple things,” he continued. “Do not play the cue unless requested.”

Parnther also wanted the note accented on bar 11 and for the quarter notes to be a little longer. For the strings, he was looking for a little more grit on bar 19.

Over the course of the next two-plus hours, Parnther listened, took meticulous notes, interacted with his charges, and refined his game plan for the Red Bull Symphonic performance.

Anthony Parnther conducts at Red Bull Symphonic in Los Angeles © Natalie Somekh / Red Bull Content Pool

“In rehearsal, we really want to refine the music as quickly and as efficiently as possible and unify 43 people who normally don’t play together and get them on the exact same page – the exact same note lengths, the exact same style – as soon as possible,” Parnther said during an interview after rehearsal wrapped. “We want to make sure that the intonation locks in from left to right. That’s a lot of the task of the first rehearsal, setting the technical tone and then letting the rest unfold as it comes.”

One thing Parnther and music director Laura Escudé (who has programmed shows for Kayne West, JAY-Z, and others) wanted to do was be faithful to Metro Boomin’s work. They were in charge of delivering a rousing 90-minute set that included performing 29 Metro Boomin-produced songs, incorporating a handful of surprise guests, and keeping more than 3,400 fans captivated throughout.

“The original tracks themselves are very in-the-pocket, hard-hitting, beautiful,” Escudé said moments after the first rehearsal concluded. “They already take you on a journey. Adding the orchestra on top of that has been really beautiful, to see how Anthony and his team have orchestrated Metro’s already amazing productions and just filled them out.”

Parnther examined each of the songs the orchestra would be performing – from Young Thug’s “Metro Spider” and Travis Scott’s “Skyfall” to Big Sean’s “Bounce Back” and Offset and 21 Savage’s “Ric Flair Drip” – and determined a way to make them sound both authentic to Metro Boomin’s original compositions and distinctive for the live orchestral performance.

Anthony Parnther at Red Bull Symphonic in Los Angeles © Kirby Gladstein / Red Bull Content Pool

“When we were producing all of these arrangements, we added slight variations when things would repeat,” Parnther said. “We would add a system of building so only half the orchestra would start off. Then we’d add in some trombones, then add another layer of woodwinds, add another layer of violins. It was a lot of taking the same material and trying to make it fresh each time that we came back to it. That added an interesting and fun challenge to keep it fresh.”

One of the best examples of Parnther and Escudé’s nuanced work came during the Red Bull Symphonic performance of “Am I Dreaming,” a song Metro Boomin composed for the blockbuster 2023 film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

The original track contains a lead string section, making it a prime choice for the Red Bull Symphonic treatment. When singer Roisee (pronounced Royce) arrived on stage and delivered her impassioned vocals for the song, the strings soared as her words – “I’m still fighting” – brought an additional layer of passion and potency to the live presentation.

“We’ve been trying to create moments that are very soft and tender, and then very hard-hitting, very bombastic, very large,” Escudé said at the rehearsal. “We’re trying to have the dichotomy between those two, having the ranges between that softness and that bigness, and to really take people on a journey during the show.”

Roisee at Red Bull Symphonic on Los Angeles, CA, USA on October 26, 2023 © Greg Noire / Red Bull Content Pool

Throughout the rehearsal, Parnther alternated between championing the orchestra – “beautifully done” he said once they wrapped “Creepin’” – and finding things to improve upon – “A little more electricity in the bows,” he implored for “Calling.”

Parnther’s attention to detail and the orchestra’s quick adjustments to his notes resulted in a successful evening.

“A really marvelous, marvelous rehearsal,” Parnther said two days before the big show.

The hard work paid off when Metro Boomin, Parnther, Escudé, and the orchestra took the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and delivered a sterling performance.

Missed the event? You’re in luck. The full event will be streamed on the Red Bull 1520 YouTube on November 7.