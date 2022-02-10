Finding Fury in the North Cascades

Michelle Parker was just six miles into a multi-day slog when she started questioning the mission. She was hauling a 71-pound backpack—loaded with food for a week, ski and climbing gear, and glacial camping equipment—and they still had a long way to go. The goal? Climb and ski the northeast face of 8,280-foot Mount Fury, a steep, remote peak in the Picket Range, known as the most rugged part of Washington’s North Cascades. To get there, she and her ski partner Sam Cohen had to hike 25 miles into the base of the peak, then climb some 5,000 vertical feet to the summit.

Michelle Parker Mt Fury Equipment © Jay Dash

“You start painting your pain cave. My shoulders hurt so bad, my backpack was digging in,” Parker says. “We’re marching toward this peak, and I’m in the zone. There’s no method to the madness. You just try to distract yourself from the pain, and think, I can do this.”

The northeast face of Mount Fury has been skied just a handful of times in the past. Famed Pacific Northwest mountaineer Fred Beckey, who became one of the first to summit Mount Fury back in 1940, once said, “More than any other peak, Mount Fury epitomizes the grand alpine wilderness of the amazing Picket Range.”

Michelle Parker Mt Fury Setting Out © Jay Dash

Cohen, a pro skier out of Utah, had been eyeing the peak as a ski descent for years. About nine years ago, Cohen, then 20, found a trip report to Mount Fury and began researching the peak. “Back then, I was so far from ready, so it was hard to truly imagine what it would take to ski something of that stature,” Cohen says. “Over the years, you develop the skills and drive to take on a challenge like Mount Fury.” He says he was drawn to the peak’s natural fall-line descent and the indescribable beauty of that line. “The abstract and difficult nature of Mount Fury was a major draw for me, not to mention how unbelievably gorgeous the peak is,” says Cohen. “Mount Fury has all the qualities I love about pursuing the mountains.”

Last year, when he and Parker were on a Matchstick Productions film shoot camping on a glacier in Alaska, Cohen started telling Parker about his dream line. “He kept pestering me about Mount Fury,” Parker recalls. “He’d be like, ‘Look at this photo. This is the route we’d take.’ He was so into it. It’s hard not to get down with that energy, and that range had already piqued my interest from a trip there the year prior.”

Michelle Parker Mt Fury Trail © Jay Dash

So, Parker, a Tahoe-based pro skier who’s known for tackling challenging human-powered expeditions in the mountains, agreed to join him. They planned to climb the peak in May 2021, hopefully nailing a weather window with decent snow conditions. Before departing, Parker started eyeing the weather. “The forecast said it was going to be raining for the next three days,” she says. “I was like, so I’m going to pack up and walk in the rain for three days to ski this mystery line? Sometimes I say yes and I’m like, what did I get myself into?” But when she landed in Seattle, the rain was more of a manageable drizzle. She’s suffered far worse.

Michelle Parker Mt Fury Hike © Jay Dash Michelle Parker Mt Fury Fire pit © Jay Dash Michelle Parker Mt Fury Background © Jay Dash

Parker, Cohen, and their film crew spent three days hiking into the hard-to-reach Picket Range, cross rivers and bushwhacking through Devil’s club, a spiky plant native to the northwest. “My feet were so wet,” Parker says. “I was just postholing through marshes, sinking up to my waist and falling over with this 70-pound pack.” Eventually, they reached the snow and set up camp near the base of their line. Snow conditions seemed promising, but the weather on day four of their journey wasn’t ideal for summiting, so they took a down day at camp and waited for a clearing in the clouds.

Michelle Parker Mt Fury Base Camp © Jay Dash

On day five, the break came. Parker and Cohen left camp around 5 a.m. and set off for the summit of Mount Fury. They started by ascending the looker's left side of their potential ski line, a less exposed route that would give them a chance to feel out the snow conditions. Eventually, they dropped over a ridge and skied a short pitch to access the route they planned to ski, then continued their push to the top. “Once we were on the face, we were laughing, thinking, how did we get so lucky? We had this beautiful, well-protected route up. The snow was so grippy,” Parker says. “We got so incredibly lucky to have the conditions we got. When you go after these big lines, you never know what you’re going to get.”

Michelle Parker Mt Fury base camp tent © Jay Dash

At the summit of Mount Fury, Parker and Cohen snapped into what Parker calls “athlete mode.” They didn’t take a single photo or pause to look at the view. “It was so cool to reach the top of this mountain that your friend has been dreaming about for six years, but you’re so focused on what you’re about to do,” Parker says. “There’s so much energy and attention that goes into route planning, getting to the top safely, choosing how you’re going to ski down. We were both pretty fired up to ski down the thing.”

Michelle Parker Mt Fury Wide © Jay Dash

And ski down they did. At first, they took it slow and cautiously. The second pitch was frozen and in the shadows, topping out at a sheer 55 degrees. “That was the pitch we were both nervous about,” Parker says. “I dropped in, took it slow. But when we got out onto the main face, the snow was good and we were able to open it up and make super G turns. We were celebrating the whole way down, just loving it.”

They packed up camp and set off for their three-day hike out, rationing food toward the end in order to make it back. Safely back at the trailhead eight days after they’d left, the crew loaded up their gear and drove to a roadside diner for a much-deserved celebratory meal. In the end, Parker says she’s so glad she said yes to Mount Fury.

“You don’t know until you go, but this was such an epic time,” she says. “Why do I do these types of long, hard trips? It’s absolutely for the connection to the people, the experience. Going out there with your friends, that community and family you build when you’re out there, that’s why I do it. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing or how hard it is when you’re there, if you’re with a good group of people, you get that connection, that focus on the present moment.”

