Mike LaBelle works hard so he can play hard

If there were one phrase to describe Mike LaBelle’s approach to thriving in the world of esports , specifically FIFA, it would be “work hard, play hard.” Although the world of professional esports was just beginning to blossom in 2007, then-18-year-old Mike LaBelle had already excelled so quickly at the game that when the opportunity to compete professionally arose, he was a shoo-in. Now a seasoned veteran of professional FIFA, LaBelle has a mental and physical regime dialed in to ensure he stays at the top of his game.

Originally from Houston, Texas, LaBelle made his way into the sports world playing soccer and basketball in high school before playing soccer for Texas A&M. But after a few seasons at A&M, he became burnt out on the strict training regime and turned to gaming for an outlet. Gaming allowed him to be competitive in the same way as soccer but more on his own schedule. The further he dove into the gaming world, the more he discovered how much he enjoyed the mental aspect of it. “It’s like playing chess or something along those lines, where you’re trying to out-think your opponent,” he said. LaBelle soon realized he had a knack for FIFA in a way he didn’t for traditional soccer and decided it was worth pursuing as a career.

Mike LaBelle gaming at Red Bull AdrenaLAN in Toronto, Canada © Dale Tidy

Fifteen years later, LaBelle has found success as a professional FIFA player and tapped into the most effective ways to train his mind and body for competition. LaBelle can be found playing FIFA five to six days a week as training throughout his season, which typically runs from September to July. When the game is re-released each September, players like LaBelle are training much harder to figure out all the nuances in each new edition of the game to give themselves a competitive leg up. Once he’s figured out the new game, the time LaBelle spends playing is only as important as the quality of the opponent. The more skilled his opponent, the more he gets out of a game. “You're trying to figure out what angle, what improvement can I make to make myself a little bit better than the next guy. I feel like when we're looking at longevity, it's really important to build productive habits,” said LaBelle.

The intensity of the mental component in FIFA has driven LaBelle to find ways to even out his headspace and decompress. The game alone is one thing, but the pressure of a competition takes it to a whole new level. Multi-million-dollar productions and bright lights, coupled with the intensity of brands watching and fans yelling during the game has great possibility to throw a player off. But throughout the years, LaBelle has learned to compose himself well during his matches as well as in interviews and within his social media presence.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and Mike LaBelle at Red Bull Arena © Benjamin Solomon

LaBelle never let go of his love for traditional soccer and basketball and now uses them as a tool to keep his headspace in check. Although his career in FIFA ultimately comes first, LaBelle is sure to play a few games of pickup soccer or basketball each week to help him find balance. “If you sit at home for a whole entire day, then you’re going to feel like you didn’t accomplish enough, even if you were crushing it online,” he said of working to find equilibrium between his physical and mental sides. Living in New York City also provides LaBelle a unique opportunity to stay active in his day-to-day life. The city is just about the last place anyone wants to drive which means walking and biking can be the most efficient ways to get around. Something as simple as his mode of transport is one of the key ways LaBelle stays active and motivated when he’s not gaming.

LaBelle poses for a portrait at New York Red Bulls' Stadium in New Jersey © Ben Solomon

A background in traditional sports not only provided a baseline for training, but also gave LaBelle a sense of the ‘feel good, play good,’ mentality. As much as physical training is important to LaBelle, so is how he treats his body as whole. Eating right before sitting down to play for six to eight hours is an integral part of LaBelle’s performance and success. Heavy, indulgent meals are reserved for downtime whereas foods like fruit, granola bars, sandwiches, and plenty of water give LaBelle the energy he needs to play his best. Especially for longer matches, LaBelle is also sure to energize throughout the day with a Red Bull Energy Drink.

For a sport that demands longevity both on a day-to-day basis and throughout an athlete’s career, motivation is an important part of LaBelle staying on top of his game. In an age of constant content creation, social media, and live streaming, FIFA is thriving in the sports media space. When LaBelle first started, this wasn’t the case. He had to have a solid belief in himself that his talent would ultimately create a career for him even in the face of doubt from the people around him. But as with anything, stepping away can also provide some of the greatest motivation. “It's really important to walk away and take time sometimes. I've had some of the biggest breakthroughs in my career taking a week or taking a few days or going even just leaving to go for a walk sometimes,” said LaBelle, “I think the number one reason that you see people burnout from content, even burnout as pros, is they're losing motivation and desire and a big part of that is maybe overdoing and not taking any breaks. There has to be some sort of balance.”

Following the FIFA World Cup in July and leading up to the release of the game in September, LaBelle takes advantage of the time off for a mental reset. Taking time to visit family and friends, and spend some time in the sunshine are integral for preparing LaBelle for his upcoming season. A harmony between a healthy and active lifestyle and the many years of cultivating a headspace have allowed LaBelle to set himself up for a long, successful career.