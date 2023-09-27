Mike Mac honors the 20th anniversary of his SCI with 20 mile challenge

I'll tell you something, a huge part of me, my mentality and why I'm the way that I am is because one of my best friends in college, who was diagnosed with brain cancer his junior and senior year; his name was Will Razarifi. When he was diagnosed with brain cancer, he still went to USC, he still took all of his tests, he actually ended up being the valedictorian, even though he passed away his senior year. We had bracelets made for him that said willpower, and so I tattooed that on the inside of my left foot so I walk with him every day. And one of his last essays that he wrote, was titled “Why Not Me?” Because when he went to chemotherapy at UCLA Children's Hospital, he at first was like, you know, why me? Why me? Why me? Like, why was I the person that has to go through this? But then he was looking around and he saw all these other kids, younger kids. And he was like, “Man, if I could take cancer away from one kid, then I can die happy.” And he thought, why not me? Why not it be me to be the one who goes through this and not somebody else. And that's honestly the same way that I've thought about my spinal cord injury and my type-one diabetes and everything. I'm built for this shit. I know I can handle it. I definitely have some moments of frustration and what may feel to me as weakness, but that's when I'm really at my strongest. I allow myself to feel everything and I f**king strap up and I get ready to fight. That's what I do.