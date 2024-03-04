Miles Chamley-Watson: Top career moments

How does an athlete change the game in a sport that’s been around for centuries? Fencer Miles Chamley-Watson is living proof that simply being authentic makes a big impact. The Olympic medalist explains why being genuine is what counts.

“What is important in every sport,” Chamley-Watson says , “is being yourself and sticking out in whichever way you want to.”

For more than a decade, Chamley-Watson’s unique personal style and cutting-edge fencing technique have put fencing into the modern spotlight. From winning titles on the world stage to creating his own signature fencing move, Chamley-Watson has jolted the sport of fencing wide awake.

Miles Chamley-Watson in New York City © Keith E Morrison / Red Bull Content Pool

Early life and career start

Today, Chamley-Watson is known as a highly disciplined athlete. It’s no secret that he’s dedicated to training like a pro and improving his fencing game every single day. It wasn’t always this way, though. Chamley-Watson describes his childhood in an interview with Red Bull .

“As a kid I was a nightmare—very ADHD, super crazy, couldn’t sit still,” he says. “You couldn’t tell me anything.”

Miles Chamley-Watson © Ryan Kelly / Red Bull Content Pool

Although he now fences for Team USA , Chamley-Watson originally hails from London, where he was known as a troublemaker during his early education. That reputation followed him when he moved to New York at age 9 with his mother and stepfather. After being kicked out of a public school classroom and struggling with bullies, his parents decided it was time for a change of environment.

Chamley-Watson was enrolled in a school for students with ADHD and other learning differences, where he was required to participate in a sport. That’s when Chamley-Watson was introduced to the age-old art that would change his life. He took to the fencing discipline of foil immediately. According to his mother, Elizabeth Chamley-Oerton, it was love at first sword fight.

“He loved it from day one,” Chamley-Oerton told Red Bull.

First fencing victories

Miles Chamley-Watson © Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull Content Pool

Chamley-Watson entered the professional fencing world in early adolescence, claiming his first official medal at age 13. After high school, he was awarded a full fencing scholarship to Penn State. By the time he graduated with a degree in sports management, Chamley-Watson was a four-time All-American and two-time NCAA fencing champion. And that was just the beginning.

01 Career highlights

Chamley-Watson has said that his goal is to take fencing “from niche to mainstream.” If his objective was to give audiences something exciting to watch, it’s fair to say: mission accomplished. Here are some of the top moments of Chamley-Watson’s sword-fighting career.

Teams and titles

As Chamley-Watson said at the 2022 Red Bull En Garde competition , his purpose has always been to shake things up.

“My goal has always been to push the boundaries, change my sport forever, and inspire kids and let them know you can be anything you want even when society deems it 'weird or different,’” he told Red Bull at the event. “I'm living proof of that.”

Chamley-Watson’s record is certainly a testament to this sentiment, as he’s made history more than once during his fencing tenure. In 2013, he became the first man from Team USA to win the individual Senior World Championship title. That wouldn’t be his last Senior World Championship victory, though. He’s won multiple Senior World medals, most recently as a member of the U.S. Men’s Foil Team in 2019.

Miles Chamley-Watson at the 2019 World Fencing Championships in Budapest © Spencer Gordon-Sand / Red Bull Content Pool

As an alumni of the Pan American Games and Championship teams, all signs indicate Chamley-Watson still has lots to show on the world fencing stage. Although he continues to conquer international fencing strips all over the globe, he hasn’t entirely abandoned his mischievous school days. Among the four longest-standing members of the U.S. Men’s Foil Team, Chamley-Watson is known to often assume the role of class clown.

The birth of the “Chamley-Watson” fencing move

Miles has coined his own fencing move, called the Chamley-Watson © Parableworks/Red Bull Content Pool

International titles are great, but how does one really leave a lasting impression on their sport? For Chamley-Watson, the answer was inventing his own move at his World Championships debut. With his arm wrapped around the back of his head, the fencing maverick landed a hit on his opponent’s chest. After a tense few minutes of the referee determining whether the move was permitted, the hit was deemed valid. Chamley-Watson earned a point and cemented his legacy as a revolutionary force in fencing: This move is now called “the Chamley-Watson.”

02 Personal achievements

Miles Chamley-Watson getting ready for a night of fencing & fashion in NYC © Cameron Moon

Chamley-Watson is also known for making a splash with his unique flair for fashion, both on and off the fencing strip. He’s worked with designers such as CourtneyMC to craft custom uniforms, reimagining the traditional fully white ensemble with colorful masks fit for a true warrior.

When not fencing, Chamley-Watson is also a model on the IMG Agency roster which has led to his appearance on billboards in Times Square and runways for brands such as Tommy Hilfiger. Whether competing at the World Championships or hitting the red carpet at the Met Gala, Chamley-Watson is happy to stand out from the crowd.

Building a legacy made of iconic moments

Chamley-Watson started his career as a pioneer, and he hasn’t stopped blazing the trail since. He’s found a comfortable place in and outside the fencing world, already achieving enough to warrant legendary status. Chances are, though, there are still plenty more exciting moments ahead in Chamley-Watson’s future.