Miles Chamley-Watson and VFILES add modern elements to traditional fencing

The combination of fashion and sports isn’t something new, but Red Bull En Garde is.

A unique event manifested by Miles Chamley-Watson , Red Bull En Garde puts a contemporary spin on one of the oldest sports in the world — fencing. “I have always had this vision of taking my sport from niche to mainstream ,” Miles told us, “so this was such a beautiful collaboration.” Hosted on September 6th at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City, En Garde was a curated competition using the traditional environment and format of fencing, while bringing a new element and audience to the sport.

Miles Chamley-Watson prepares for Red Bull En Garde © Rob Tringali

Taking fencing from niche to mainstream is no easy task. The event had 6 athletes competing: two professionals players, Miles and Alex Choupenitch , two next generation players, Maia Weintraub and Zander Rhodes, and two local heroes, Adam Mathieu and Lauren Scruggs. While the fencing demo was significant to the night, there was another thing that had people talking — the fencing uniforms. “I have always had a love for fashion,” Miles shared. Some of his favorite brands include Rick Owens, Issy Miyake and Prada. “Fashion gives you the ability to express yourself however you want.” And one way to drive progression in a traditional sport was figuring out how to step up and modernize the classic all-white look.

I always want to push boundaries and VFILES does just that. Miles Chamley-Watson

With a goal to break new ground, Miles wanted to work with someone he could trust. Enter VFILES , a digital creator platform that connects and empowers the creative community. “JAQ ( Julie Anne Quay ) was one of the first people in fashion to embrace me,” Miles said. “I always want to push boundaries and VFILES does just that.”

Fencers competing at Red Bull En Garde © Anthony Geathers

VFILES launched in 2012 with the mission to democratize creativity. “When people say ‘Who is it for?’,” Julie Anne Quay, founder and CEO of VFILES said, “It’s for the kids in the line.” She remembers how life was before social media. “Pre-Instagram, if you didn’t have a golden ticket or a friend of friend - how’d you get in? You were always lined up outside of a party. The only people in the party were the sponsors or friends of the designer. How did you get the chance?” VFILES’ original mission was to bridge the opportunity gap within the creative landscape.

She first met Miles, who is also a model, at an open casting call for VFILES. “This was maybe 2013 or 2014,” Quay reminisced, “I remember he came in and he was so tall. We were like ‘Oh my god.’ He’s so handsome, but wow, he’s so tall.” And just as luck would have it, that casting call was a men’s brand that was very voluminous. “So, everyone needed to be very tall to carry it off. It was perfect for Miles.”

Miles Chamley-Watson at Red Bull En Garde © Anthony Geathers

While Quay had just met Miles, “I remember someone saying to me ‘Wow, that guy Miles in your show, he’s a really good fencer.’” And I remember being like ‘What do you mean? Like sword fighting?’ I remember thinking that’s such an interesting thing for someone like Miles to have been doing. So then I started getting interested in it and asked him when he came by the store. He got to the Olympic team. And then you know, he won! We were just so proud of him. This is how I became involved with Red Bull En Garde, because I really believe in Miles.”

How does one tap into the cultural barriers of a sport? Quay, who is from Australia remembers, “There was this whole thing where cricket players only wore white. And they started wearing colors and the event started getting shorter.” So she thought and asked Miles, “How can we do that to fencing?”

Alex Choupenitch (right) fencing an opponent at Red Bull En Garde © Anthony Geathers

During the pandemic, the two had discussed an idea. “I had reached out to Miles to talk about the VFILES Foundation,” said Quay, “Because during the pandemic I realized, this whole concept that I had of democratizing creativity, the need for it is further exacerbated by the fact that creators are fucked through the pandemic.”

The creative struggle is in fact real. “When you’re a creative, you always have a second job. I realized, instead of having VFILES set up to make money, if I set it up to give away money, then it would be able to deliver on its mission better. Plus, sitting through the pandemic I realized, you know what? That’s the actual legacy I want to have. I don’t want to have this legacy of ‘Wow, she knows what’s cool.’ I never started VFILES like ‘Okay, we’re going to be a cool brand.’ What’s cool is being passionate about something, believing in it and then being able to share it. That’s what cool is. I realized this is it. This is what VFILES was meant to be from day one. So, we turned it into a foundation.”

From that discussion, an idea sparked in Miles’ mind. “‘How can we support young designers?’ Because Miles’ whole thing is ‘Create a legacy, not a moment.’ He was straight up with me, ‘How can we support young creatives?’”

Alex Choupenitch at Red Bull En Garde © Anthony Geathers

This made Quay think of VFILES’ very first runway show. “It was with this brand called Sam MC in London. It was Courtney McWilliams, her brother Sam, and her husband. They had been working with Kanye [West], Courtney went on to do all the graphics at Givenchy. She works closely with Riccardo Tisci.”

“At this point, we can’t redesign what they wear — we can only amplify what they wear.” Julie Anne Quay

“At this point, we can’t redesign what they wear — we can only amplify what they wear. So, we need graphics, embroideries, maybe something to wear to the piste and off. There’s no one better to do this than Courtney,” Quay shared. “This is such a foreign thing for them,” said Quay about the athletes designing their uniforms, “so she just did a set.”

Miles Chamley-Watson competes during Red Bull En Garde © Rob Tringali

Courtney is a designer, but she’s also an artist. “My inspiration for the designs were based on my obsession with historical and cartoon warriors,” Courtney told us, “from Samurais to Gundam, as well as the dynamic graphics often used in motorsport.” But fashion still comes first. “And in the spirit of the original fashion craft of Haute couture, all the uniforms are hand painted. The masks are particularly important, as throughout history, masks have been used for both protection and intimidation in battle, as well as a way of creating characters in performance. The masks I have hand painted to give a face to the fencer who is usually faceless.”

“I hope the designs add a dynamic graphic highlight to a very beautiful and sophisticated sport.” Courtney McWilliams

And how long did each design take? “The athletes will also be wearing upcycled vintage kimonos and military jackets, which each take over 50 hours to embroider, and are a small nod to the importance of sustainability that is needed in the fashion industry. I hope the designs add a dynamic graphic highlight to a very beautiful and sophisticated sport.”

Miles Chamley-Watson and Alex Choupenitch © Rob Tringali

“Fencing is about defending your family, it’s like jousting. It's defending your honor. So we said ‘how can we do something that keeps credence to the important history of that and doesn’t blend into the character in Shrek — but also elevate the sport?' Number one thing is what you wear. What can we do? It’s what you fight with. That’s what En Garde is.”

While amplifying the uniforms was a challenge in itself, there was another obstacle. “The challenging part is the institution,” said Quay. “All these kinds of sports are like ‘I want to reach more people and I want to diversify the sport’ because fencing isn’t a very diverse sport, you know?”

Maia Weintraub and Zander Rhodes competing at Red Bull En Garde © Anthony Geathers

“In order to do that, you have to blur the lines a little. You can have your traditional meets, but I think you do have to create more ability for other people to participate. These fencing uniforms are expensive, so there’s a financial limit around it.”

After all is said and done, “For VFILES, the status quo is not acceptable in anything,” Quay said. “I think that’s the same thing for Miles, I think he feels the same for fencing. When you think about Red Bull, it’s like ‘What status quo?’ So the three of us together, how far can we push this?”

Adam Mathieu at Red Bull En Garde © Anthony Geathers

This is the first year for Red Bull En Garde, but hopefully not the last. “What I want people to take away from this is ‘Shit, I want to try that.'" said Quay. "'That was epic. Where can I watch that? When are they doing this again?’ That’s what I would love for people to take away.”

And as for Miles, “I wish people knew how bloody hard it is and how much mental and physical capacity it takes. I hope people take away that fencing is the most pure form of combat that mixes elegance, power and history. I want people to learn that fencing is such a beautiful sport and an amazing way to learn life lessons as well. It’s as if chess and boxing had a baby.”