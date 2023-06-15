Learn how Matthias Walkner built the self-efficacy that drove his Dakar win

On Stage 10 of the 2018 Dakar Rally Matthias Walkner found himself with a challenging decision to make. It was a split-second call that would not only alter the course of his race, but if he got it right, change his life.

Deep in a huge riverbed, the Austrian had five tire tracks in front of him all heading in one direction. Should he follow the leading contenders or trust his instincts and join the next riverbed before exiting a different way?

Figuring he had more to win than to lose, Walkner raced his own path and finished the stage in first place with a 39-minute advantage, which was the springboard to his overall triumph at the most iconic rally raid race in the world.

Walkner’s belief in his ability to succeed at that particular moment in time is called self-efficacy and it’s this powerful asset which allowed him to be at 100 percent and believe he was capable of controlling the tricky situation.

As host Cédric Dumont explains in this episode of Mind Set Win , self-efficacy is different to self-confidence, which is more a general belief in your abilities. Even people with the highest self-confidence might doubt their own ability to master an unknown and unexpected task.

Dumont also outlines how a key determining factor in helping develop self-efficacy is by building a circle of influence that you trust and rely on. For Walkner, this comes in the form of his current and former team-mates like Sam Sunderland , Toby Price and Daniel Sanders .

I'm never angry if someone's faster or better than me. I always look and ask myself why, and try to keep on learning Matthias Walkner

“Sam is one of the greatest in our sport and he teaches me a lot. I saw how professional and prepared he always is. My lifestyle was different and super-chaotic. He explained how at a race like the Dakar you need every minute to rest," says Walkner.

“On the technical side, you have Toby and Daniel, they're more or less the fastest in our sport. I try to look at how they go into a corner and how they go on a straight. Over the years, you can always find more small details to gain the last percent.”

Walkner has a close relationship with fellow riders Sunderland and Price © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Episode 23 exercise

Dumont outlined in the episode a fun and effortless way for you to build a circle of influence that can help increase your levels of self-efficacy. It may seem incredibly simple, but creating a dedicated space to share ideas, problems, and solutions with people you trust can be a great technique to add to your daily life. Let’s recap the exercise.

Firstly, think of a goal that challenges you. It could be attempting an ambitious new recipe, covering for someone at work or raising the difficulty level on FIFA.

Next, scroll through your contacts on your phone and ask yourself these questions. Who has experience with the challenge in front of you? Whose opinion do you really value? Who can you relate to?

Once you’ve identified someone, or multiple people, I want you to create a dedicated group chat on whichever messaging platform you use, and title it with the subject of the challenge.

Here are some potential questions to ask your circle of influence. What did they learn from the experience? What advice can they offer? If they were to do it again, how would they approach it? What should you watch out for?

Walkner tries to learn from Daniel Sanders' speed and technical ability © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Walkner also reveals in the episode that it’s his mindset that enables him to regularly challenge for victories at one of the longest and toughest stage races in motorsport.

In a race where your “hardest competitor is the open desert,” it’s not always the fastest who are winning, as kilometer-after-kilometer there are things outside of your control that need overcoming.

Matthias Walkner celebrates at the 2018 Dakar © PhotosDakar.com I know that my 100 percent is enough to win Matthias Walkner

And for Walkner, he can only do this effectively when he’s able to lock in and focus when it matters the most – something he calls being at his 100 percent.

He explains: "For me, it's super-important to reach my 100 percent and if my 100 percent is not good enough for the first position that's okay for me.

"I know that I am not the biggest talent in our sport. I don't have the strongest body conditions or corner speed, but I know that my 100 percent is enough to win.”

Find out more – including simple exercises to do at home – in Mind Set Win .