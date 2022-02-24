Mindset tricks for the everyday workplace from top athletes

From hard work and mountains of emails to the feeling of being burnt out, the trials and tribulations of professional athletes might not be as far-fetched as one might believe.

In a recent conversation led by commentator, musician, producer, and man of many talents, Selema Masekela , with Street Dancer and Choreographer Dassy Lee , Cross Country Mountain biker Kate Courtney , and Criterium Cyclist Justin Williams , the high performing panel got into the details of what their day to day looks like, uncovering some interesting parallels between the two worlds.

01 Pushing vs. Replenishing

As with any profession, finding the balance between when to push yourself and when to pull back to avoid 'burning out' is a common theme between athletes and the everyday workforce. For Courtney, it's all about listening to feedback from her body on those days when you wake up and lack motivation.

"For me when I feel that way, it's because I am smoked," Courtney explains. "I have trained so hard, I put everything into it and my body is like, 'we need a moment.' And that doesn't mean that I just throw up my hands at the sight of a little bit of exhaustion and don't do it. That's obviously a huge part of my job. But it's about understanding what the feedback is that you're getting, and then making that useful."

Kate Courtney © Paris Gore / Red Bull Content Pool Somedays you have that 'A[+] energy' and that focus, and others are about replenishing that and doing what you need to knock it out of the park the next day. Kate Courtney

"So for me that might mean adjusting a bit, and saying 'okay this is a day where I'm a little more tired, I'm not going to do the hardest workout possible,' or 'I'm not going to use today to catch up on everything.' It's [about identifying] a day where you need to respect that feedback and still get the best you can out of the day and get some type of win."

While she admits the flexibility in her schedule allows for downtime some might not have in the workplace, she feels this logic can still be applied.

"I think it exists in the workplace as well. Somedays you have that 'A[+] energy' and that focus, and others are about replenishing that and doing what you need to knock it out of the park the next day."

02 Mental Health

A big portion of the above mindset is linked to mental health and having the awareness to check in with yourself. Taking the time to be present in the moment and understand how to direct your focus throughout your day to honor and respect your mental health. One of the tools for staying positive that Williams uses is his approach to change so that when things don't go to plan, he's prepared to pivot.

Justin Williams made it official with Red Bull on January 17, 2021. © Aaron Blatt It's inevitable, change is inevitable, and I have grown this resilience to take that on the chin. If something changes you just pivot and try to do what you can to make the best of the situation. Justin Williams

"For me, it's just about rolling with the punches and taking things as they come," Williams said. "Not being reactionary but having the mindset that everything will change. It's inevitable, change is inevitable, and I have grown this resilience to take that on the chin. If something changes you just pivot and try to do what you can to make the best of the situation.

"I think mentally that's been great for me, because if you're constantly thinking that things are going to change, even if you have a plan, when they do change it's not the end of the world. I think that's been so important [for me]."

For Dassy Lee it's been about taking space to pause and find peace amid the fast-paced life of a professional dancer. Like all of us, forced to adapt to a different lifestyle in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lee took time to reflect and ultimately refocus her energy into creative outlets outside of the dance world that have led her to new ways of approaching her work.

"I was going, going, going and I got to the point where I burnt myself out, and then covid happened," Lee recalls. "So, it was actually the first time I took time to reflect on myself and ask what I wanted to do. In the beginning, I was really depressed, because as dancers we really need to interact with each other, but I couldn't really do anything other than just train by myself.

Dassy © Vladimir Lorinc / Red Bull Content Pool I was using my time to do other things to mentally make myself happy, which [turned out to be] painting. I was painting a lot and eventually that led to a more creative world within my dance style, so it was really good for me. Dassy

"I did some dance battles on Instagram and it was funny because whoever had the best Wi-Fi gets the win [laughs]. It wasn't really moving me, so I stopped battling over the phone and I was using my time to do other things to mentally make myself happy, which [turned out to be] painting. I was painting a lot and eventually that led to a more creative world within my dance style, so it was really good for me."

Expanding on that, Courtney explained that she sees moments of sowing and reaping, and how moments of downtime, or focused time away from work, sometimes allow you to reap greater rewards in your career.

"I've been thinking a lot about this idea, where it's not just mental and it's not just physical, but when you see someone do something at the highest level, there's this extra characteristic." Courtney continued. "I've been referring to it as alchemy, this blending and presence all coming together that you can't quite explain."

"But what I love, and what I think people don't see often, is those moments of sowing and reaping, especially in creative careers. There was a moment of sowing, where [Dassy] was doing less, [she was] painting, kind of retreating and taking time for herself. And then later, she had these amazing experiences where it all came together and perhaps she didn't know she was going to find that alchemy."

"But I think in our society, we don't often give space for the sowing, and for the moments that allow you to find that center, presence and direction, and eventually have those performances where the alchemy is there."

03 Action Words vs. Goals

When the tires hit the road both in sport and at the desk, there are methods to the madness to reap what you've sown. For Williams, his approach is similar to Masekela, in that they use action words that carry through to their day-to-day life, aside from specific goals, so that the journey of life leads to them tackling goals, not just one specific area, but across everything they do.

One of the things that I admire about people like yourselves," Masekela explains to the group, "Is that when you have to go out there and perform, the only things people are going to critique, is what they see, is that moment, and you are judged totally on that moment. And I admire the fact that you're able to have that faith and trust in yourselves that what they don't see is what's actually going to enable me to be able to go out and give on those days."

"It's about the journey right," Williams questions. "It's thinking about the journey and enjoying it, because once you get to that destination, you should have already put in the work."

This year I got to that point, and I was like man, I just need to buckle down when things get hard and still take the time for myself and have patience and understanding. I've got to be flexible and roll with the punches because we live in a world where things are always changing. So that's been a huge step for me, those action words are important, just focus in and pay attention to what you're feeling."

04 Pre-work Ritual

So, what makes it all come together to bring that alchemy when the time comes? It seems the common thread is routine. A ritual that locks you into the moment, which has been proven over and over to be used by some of the world's highest performers when it's time to focus. Some call it superstition, but for Courtney, she explains that flexibility in that routine is also a must.

"For me, it's not as much superstition," Courtney says. "I think the mark of a good routine or ritual is that sometimes you don't do it and it's still fine. It has to be flexible, especially when we're on the road, we don't know where we're going to be, how much time we'll have before a race. But for me, having a good ritual that gets you into the mindset to perform, and reminds you of all the hard work.

"The pre-bike race you're eating the same breakfast that you've had before every hard workout, you're drinking the same Red Bull, you're getting to the race at the same time. And yes, it's not that breakfast that made the difference, it's not the 20 minutes or 30 minutes you spend on the rollers, but it reminds you that you spent all year developing these things so you can go from thinking to trusting and be ready to reap the fruits of your labor."

The beauty in the routine, however, is the mental space it allows for you to focus on the task at hand, best explained in conclusion by Williams.

"There's also freedom in routine. If you know what you're going to do, you don't have to think about it and if you don't have to think about it you can focus on the race."