Everything you need to know about surfing superstar Molly Picklum

When the biography of Molly Picklum is finally written, 2024 will be a pivotal chapter. After making the Rip Curl WSL Finals the year before, it seemed Picklum had finally made the leap from wanting to win a world title to believing she could. This was on full display when the 24-year-old Australian stormed to a first and second in the season-opening Hawaiian leg to round the first bend in the leader's yellow jersey.

While Picklum's results were spectacular, what you see isn't always what you get with natural footer from the Central Coast of New South Wales who dedicates as much time to her thoughts and processes as she does to her craft.

Molly Picklum: all smiles in the South Pacific © Beatriz Ryder/WSL

"The constant battle with my mind is always a work in progress," says Picklum, matter-of-factly. With the brain now regarded as a muscle like any other, its training is seen more as a necessity than the witch doctory of a bygone era. Picklum, who's athletic prowess has never been questioned, is relishing the challenge of this modern surfing life as she continues on her quest for success.

With the biggest year of Picklum's career unfolding frenetically and the WSL Finals and Paris looming ever larger, read on to find out more about the ever-smiling face of Australian surfing's future.

01 Humble beginnings

"I was born 15 minutes inland from the beach in Berkeley Vale, Central Coast, New South Wales," says Picklum. "I grew up around the football ovals and then, in high school, I moved towards the coast at Shelly Beach." From that point on, Picklum's weekends were synonymous with sandy shores and rolling waves.

"I think from the memories I have of first standing on a surfboard, I would have been three or four years old on a camping trip to Scott's Head with my Dad," says Picklum. "He hasn't always been a surfer. He started a bit later, so I don't come from a surfing family, but I do feel like I've always been around it."

Picklum's introduction to the sport took a turn when her mother dated a surf school coach and she started spending weekends in the water, paddling around and helping others: "I was super involved in his lessons and I loved that".

This early exposure was more than just fun and games – it was the beginning of a deep-rooted passion that would shape Picklum's future.

02 The why of it all

For Picklum, surfing is more than a sport, it's a source of freedom and a form of art, and she revels in the endless lines and possibilities the ocean offers.

"There’s no right or wrong way to do our sport," she says. "That's pretty cool. It allows a lot of space for you and your path, and whatever you want to do. Surfing is just something that's consistently there for you, no matter what. There's always a wave to be ridden."

Molly Picklum always has her head in the game © Domenic Mosqueira/Red Bull Content Pool

Although Picklum grew up playing a multitude of sports, including touch football at a high level, eventually the time came to narrow her focus. While surfing seemed the obvious call, her decision, as always, was made on her own terms.

"I think surfing was the only thing that was consistently changing enough to not make me bored," she laughs. "It kept me curious, it was engaging. And then, purely on the surfing side of things, that first dive in the water is such an incredible feeling. The refreshing part of our sport is amazing and so is connecting with something bigger than yourself, like Mother Nature.

"Surfing was a lot harder for me than touch, so it intrigued me more," she explains. "I'm so proud of myself for not giving up and not losing hope or confidence in myself."

Although Picklum knew she was a good surfer, it wasn't until she won the Layne Beachley Rising Star Award on a Surfing Australia Talent ID camp at age 14 that she felt there might be more to her favorite past time than spending time at the beach and in the ocean with friends.

"That was a turning point for sure," says Picklum. "Until then I was surfing purely for fun and had no idea of competitions or the pathways for the getting to the tour, or anything like that. It was definitely a key moment."

03 From surfer to sportswoman

Once Picklum decided to hone in on surfing she took her cues from world champions like Layne Beachley, while paying close attention to the surfers a generation or two ahead of her. "I didn't really have heroes growing up, but I looked up to Steph Gilmore, Tyler Wright and Mick Fanning ," says Picklum,

Molly Picklum © Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool A teenage Molly Picklum and her childhood inspiration Mick Fanning © Mickey Edwards/Red Bull Content Pool

With the support of her parents and the mentorship of former Championship Tour surfer turned coach Glenn 'Micro' Hall, the perfect foundation was laid for Picklum to begin constructing her professional surfing career.

The micro master and the apprentice – Hall and Picklum © Tony Heff/WSL

"I'm so lucky having Glenn, says Picklum. "He's always given me incredible guidance to navigate so much more than just surfing, because his morals and values are more about the person we become. He has a really good way of looking at life, which is great to be around."

Molly in the company of champions: Steph Gilmore and Ash Barty. © Aaron Hughes/WSL

"As I've grown older, I've been lucky to spend time with (tennis champion) Ash Barty as well. I've learned a lot from the way she approaches her sporting career. We've had lots of contact and I've definitely picked her brain. We both travelled at a young age and have similar personalities, so I see us having a lot in common – and she’s an Aussie. She's a classic and we get along pretty well."

04 Next stop... the world

Picklum's triumphs since she started competing tell you all you need to know about her dedication and talent, and mixing it up at the highest level seemed her destiny from a long way out. In 2019, she dominated the Australian Pro Junior Series and by 2020 she was crowned Female Rising Star at the Australian Surfing Awards. In 2021 she finished eighth in the World Surf League's Challenger Series, one place short of making the Championship Tour. Picklum's near miss turned to glory however when fellow qualifier Caitlin Simmers declined her position – and just like that Molly Picklum was off to surfing's major leagues .

10 min Molly Picklum – Highly Qualified Australian rookie Molly Picklum is all set to take on the World Surf League World Tour.

"I'm taking it like I deserve it," said Picklum of her good fortune at the time. "I had a good enough year to be in the mix, so I'm going to seize the opportunity and give it everything I've got. It doesn’t scare me to be a part of the tour, it excites me, which I’m pretty fired up about."

05 A rough rookie run is an opportunity to learn

"Hi everyone, I'm Molly!" began Picklum, in the diary she wrote for Red Bull about her rookie season . "I'm 19, I'm from the Central Coast of New South Wales and this is my first year on the WSL Championship Tour. I qualified last year and though it wasn't smooth sailing I learned a lot. We're four events into the 2022 season and I thought I'd give you a quick update on how rookie life is going."

She goes on to detail surfing in the very first heat of the first-ever women's Championship Tour event to be held at Pipeline, and the ensuing highs and lows of life as a first year surfer finding their way amongst the icons of the sport.

Picklum's picture perfect Backdoor Pipeline positioning © Tony Heff/WSL

Unfortunately for Picklum, the introduction of the WSL's controversial mid-year cut ended her 2022 CT season before she found her stride and it was back to the Challenger Series once again, in surfing's endless game of Snakes 'n' Ladders.

This year has been a good confidence booster for me regardless of results, and I feel like I can trust my plan. I’ve surfed plenty of heats against the best in the world and feel good about my performances, but have definitely been reminded that Mother Ocean always has the final say. Molly Picklum

Being the bigger picture thinker that she is, Picklum saw being bumped off the Championship Tour as a crisis too good to waste and tore into the Challenger Series with a full head of steam.

" I had to hit rock bottom to learn to take it easy, and I wouldn’t change it for the world," she said at the time . Picklum surfed her brains out, competed hard and six months later had re-qualified at a canter.

15 min Molly Picklum: What it Takes Follow surfer Molly Picklum's tumultuous rookie year at the elite level of surfing on the WSL World Tour.

06 Navigating life, in and out of the jersey

Picklum is dedicated to finding the sweet spot for her mental and physical health in surfing and in life, and will put in whatever work is needed to make that happen.

Molly Picklum © Brian Nevins/Red Bull Content Pool

"I think I'm an active person," she says. "So, if people are going fishing, if people are going hiking, if people are going for run, I just join in. I play pickleball, tennis, whatever.

"I regularly stretch. Stretching is a massive part of what I do and strength is huge. I like feeling strong and really activated before I hit the water, and I feel like the gym does that for me, especially strength training. Conditioning? I don't do a whole lot, I just try and surf a lot.

"I seek out a lot of mental help or ideas, in a sense. I listen to a lot of podcasts, read books about it. Meditation. I have crazy awareness, so I just sit there and watch, learn and read the patterns in my brain. I try and keep the ones that are good, and fix and help the ones that are not."

Molly and Micro manage Margaret River © Matt Dunbar/WSL

"Most of all I just like having good people around, like my coach Glenn. I’ve worked with Surfing Australia Sports Psychologist Jason Patchell for a bit and, more recently, (Australian mindset coach to the stars) Ben Crowe. I just have really good people to talk to about that sort of stuff. I just talk a lot, really.

"My ultimate goals as a surfer? I think it's just to see how good I can get at this sport, which I believe will then transition over to winning gold medals and world titles in the World Surf League."

Caity Simmers and Molly Picklum give back to the next gen © Aaron Hughes/WSL

"My ultimate goals as a human? I would really love to learn the balance of just being able to live life as well as trying to be a professional athlete. It's really hard, because every single day you try and be better as an athlete, which sometimes is tiring. So, I just want to try and find the balance between living life and also being the best athlete I can be."

07 Here to stay and playing for keeps

After earning her way back onto the Championship Tour it only took two events before Picklum claimed her first victory at the highest level, taking the 2023 Hurley Pro Sunset Beach . This came hot on the heels of winning the Vans Pipe Masters in a Hawaiian season that not only vindicated the time and effort Picklum had dedicated to surfing's ultimate proving grounds, but served as a warning shot to the rest of the Top 17. Picklum was back and in her second season on the CT was not mucking around.

All smiles as Molly Picklum wins the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach © Tony Heff/World Surf League

"I feel like the belief is real now, more than a fake-it-till-you-make-it kind of a deal," she said after the win. "I've done a lot of growing, so rapidly, that now I'm just holding on for the ride. In all honesty, I feel way more mature from a competitive and athlete standpoint, and so much more comfortable in my own skin."

Before the season was through Picklum would make two more finals, at Bells Beach and Jeffreys Bay, and qualify for the Rip Curl WSL Finals at Lower Trestles in California, where she eventually secured a fifth place finish for the year. All the hard work was paying off, the disappointment of her maiden outing proving to be nothing more than a minor speedbump on Picklum's pathway to enduring success.

08 Two weeks on the North Shore that changed everything

It was the wave that was seen around the world and although Picklum's perfect 10 at Pipeline wasn't enough to win the Lexus Pipe Pro in February 2024, her runner-up finish seemed an afterthought in the context of the day.

Molly Picklum and Caity Simmers: sisters in arms © Brent Bielmann/World Surf League

History will show that Caity Simmers took the event and gave us surfing's greatest mic drop, but Simmers, Picklum and Bettylou Sakura Johnson can all hold their heads high knowing that they rewrote the rules for women in waves of consequence on that one crazy day on the North Shore.

Molly Picklum slides into the first-ever female 10-point ride at Pipeline © Tony Heff/World Surf League Molly Picklum's perfect 10 is no less spectacular from Pipe's hallowed sand © Tony Heff/World Surf League Molly Picklum, behind the curtain, over the foamball and onto glory © Jesse Jennings/World Surf League Molly Picklum gets shot out of the wave that was heard around the world © Brent Bielmann/World Surf League

Picklum's 10 at Pipe was a female first and as the video of her meaty tube went viral, it was all that any surfers were talking about that week. Picklum didn't let the runner-up finish slow her roll and carried her blistering form to the next event, where she not only claimed victory, but threw down arguably the biggest turn women's surfing has ever seen in the semi-finals.

In winning the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach for the second time , Picklum also became the first woman to go back-to-back at Sunset since Layne Beachley, who achieved the rare feat back in 1999 and 2000. If Picklum thought her previous Hawaiian season had been solid, her 2024 run was one for the ages and she flew out of Honolulu firmly cloaked in the yellow jersey.

09 Big things on the horizon...

With her sights set on the challenging waves of Teahupo'o in Tahiti , Picklum's future is as thrilling as the sport she adores. "I'm at the peak of my life so far, but not for where I want to be," she states confidently. Surfing for Picklum represents an endless quest for the perfect moment.

Molly Picklum laying it all on the line at heaving Teahupo'o © Matt Dunbar/WSL

Her story isn't just about surfing – it's about embracing life's ups and downs with the same courage and grace she shows on the biggest of waves. "I'll never stop trying," she vows. To the young dreamers, she advises: "Trust that your natural personality will take you to the lengths you need to go and enjoy it. Time flies by, soak in the moments and enjoy each step.

"I really believe that I was given this light in life from a young age. I've been so lucky that it's led me to just being a good person and living a healthy life."

With her fearless approach and love for the sport Picklum isn't just riding waves, she's inspiring a generation to chase their own goals. Will Picklum's path to success be paved with gold? Let's see what Tahiti brings, and Lower Trestles beyond that, but one thing we do know is that it's going to be a heck of a show. Stay tuned.