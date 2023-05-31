1. Monaco in exactly 74 words*

Max Verstappen won the Monaco Grand Prix for the second time, Oracle Red Bull Racing's world champion comfortably converting his first pole position in the principality for his fourth victory of 2023 to extend his Formula One championship lead. Fernando Alonso took his best result in nine years and his fifth podium of the year with second for Aston Martin, while Alpine's Esteban Ocon fended off Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton for the final podium place.

*2023 is the 74th season of the F1 world championship.

2. The Monaco GP in six pics

Max and his mechanics were all smiles after a fourth win this year © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Verstappen nailed the crucial run to the first corner © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool The rain raised pulses, but Verstappen stayed calm © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Verstappen's breathtaking final Q3 lap was inch-perfect © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Verstappen and Alonso debriefed after their thrilling fight for pole © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Pérez's dream of a second Monaco win ended after his qualifying crash © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

3. Max a man for all seasons

The history books will show a Verstappen win by over 27 seconds over Alonso from pole position, which – in the context of a magical 2023 for the team that has seen it win all six races so far this season – looks like par for the course. But Monaco has a way of throwing up curveballs when you least expect them, and what looked like a serene stroll to success turned tenuous when the heavens opened two-thirds of the way through the 78-lap race.

After edging Alonso by 0.084 seconds for pole in one of Monaco's most thrilling qualifying sessions in years – and comfortably heading the Spanish veteran into the first corner on race day – Verstappen gradually built his margin over the Aston Martin on medium tires, Alonso electing to start on hard Pirellis in an attempt to play his strategic hand later in the race.

As the skies darkened, the field tiptoed around on fading rubber in an attempt to time their pit stops for when the rain came – and when it did, Alonso pitted first for dry tires, but then had to make another stop for intermediates as the rain intensified. Verstappen's sole stop for inters came on Lap 55, which left him to battle the conditions until the end.

While there were some fraught moments – Verstappen locked his rear tires at Portier (Turn 8) and clouted the barriers, fortunately avoiding major damage – the Dutchman mostly mastered everything Monaco could throw at him, and won at the famous street circuit for the second time. It was also his 39th win, setting a record for the team by surpassing four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Pérez endured a race to forget one year after his first Monaco success; the Mexican looked set to fight from the front until he made a mistake in the first phase of qualifying and hit the wall hard at Turn 1, meaning he started last on the grid at a circuit where passing is close to impossible.

Pérez tried his best and never got to show his true pace while being caught up in traffic, and scrapes with Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and George Russell (Mercedes) – not to mention a lairy moment at the Swimming Pool section where he hit the barriers – saw him finish a lap down in 16th place, falling 39 points behind Verstappen in the championship standings.

4. De Vries makes progress, Tsunoda slithers back

De Vries responded to the pressure with his best weekend of the year © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Nyck De Vries is the first to admit that his 2023 season for Scuderia AlphaTauri has been a struggle – he sits 20th and last in the drivers' standings after six rounds – but the Dutchman had his strongest weekend of the season at a track where he won twice in Formula 2 (2017, 2019) with 12th place, which came from a season-best 12th on the grid.

On the other side of the AlphaTauri garage, Yuki Tsunoda started in ninth place and looked set for his first Monaco points at his third attempt for much of the 78 laps, but late-race brake issues in the wet poured cold water on his chances as he faded to 15th, scant reward for his consistent pace in dry conditions all weekend.

5. The number you need to know

2: Verstappen's second Monaco victory was the seventh overall for Oracle Red Bull Racing in Monaco, and he became the second driver for the team to become a multiple Monte Carlo winner after Mark Webber won twice in 2010 and 2012.

6. The word from the paddock

It was very tricky to drive, it was incredibly slippery. I clipped the walls a few times, it was super difficult out there … that's Monaco! Max Verstappen

7. The stats that matter

Drivers' championship Top 5

Position Driver Team Points Gap 1 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 144 - 2 Sergio Pérez Oracle Red Bull Racing 105 -39 3 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 93 -51 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 69 -75 5 George Russell Mercedes 50 -94

Constructors' championship Top 5

Position Team Points Gap 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing 249 - 2 Aston Martin 120 -129 3 Mercedes 119 -130 4 Ferrari 90 -159 5 Alpine 35 -214

8. Away from the track

9. Where to next, and what do I need to know?

Round 7 (Spain), June 2-4

Circuit name/location: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmelo

Length/laps: 4.675km, 66 laps

Grands Prix held/debut: 32, 1991

Most successful driver: Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton (six wins apiece)

Most successful team: Ferrari (eight wins)

2022 podium: 1st: Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing), 2nd: Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing), 3rd: George Russell (Mercedes)

