Duplantis beats Warholm: Rewatch the unique 100m showdown!

It all started ahead of a track and field competition in 2023 when 400m hurdles world record-holder Warholm made a comment about Duplantis's fitness during a training session when both met on the track - and then one thing led to another. "He was saying that I looked fast, and I was like, 'Let's race'," pole vault world record-holder Duplantis recalls. Warholm accepted the challenge after Duplantis claimed he could win. "With my ego and how highly I think of myself, I needed to accept," the Norwegian said.

The 100m sprint is neither of their specialties, but a feat they had equally believed they'd win. And as Duplantis put it: "I would never have challenged Warholm to a race if I didn’t think I could win."

Not to be outdone, Warholm said, "Mondo, you’ll have to watch out for me because I'm going to be fast."

The two faced off in their 100m battle on September 4, 2024, in Zurich, Switzerland, with the loser wearing the winner's vest at the Zurich Diamond League Meeting starting the next day. Both athletes took to the field, determined to win. Neither of them willing to lose.

Mondo is victorious!

It was tight, and both fought hard, but Duplantis was fast off the blocks and first to cross the 100m mark at 10.37s. Duplantis even gave a look over to Warholm as he crossed the finish line. While he didn't win, Warholm set a personal best for himself at 10.47s.

The Swede, visibly elated after the race, expressed his joy, saying, "I'm pretty fired up! How can I not be? Just stop playing! Stop playing with me," savoring the moment of victory.

Warholm, renowned for his blistering pace in the 400m hurdles, was gracious in defeat, praising his rival and friend. “You know what? I’ve got to give it to Mondo. He beat me today fair and square,” Warholm remarked. “It was a great race, and he was out of the blocks fast."

This feels really good today, and it's going to feel even better tomorrow! Armand Duplantis

For Warholm, the defeat comes with a twist of humor: he will don the Swedish national colors during the upcoming Diamond League event in Zurich on 5 September, as part of the penalty for losing the friendly challenge. "This feels really good today, and it's going to feel even better tomorrow," Mondo said before handing Warholm the Swedish kit and adding, "This is all yours, brother."

While this playful consequence underscores the friendly nature of their competition and further fuels the ongoing Scandinavian rivalry, it may also offer Warholm an unexpected advantage. He could find surprising support from Sweden during the event, where he will sport the blue and yellow colors of the neighboring nation.

As the dust settles on this historic race, all eyes turn to Duplantis and Warholm's next moves. With Duplantis aiming for new pole vault records and Warholm honing his focus on the 400m hurdles, their pursuit of excellence is poised to inspire and captivate fans, further shaping the field and track landscape.

Karsten vs Mondo: The data says it all

Athlete Distance Time Steps Distance per stride Speed Mondo Duplantis 100m 10.37s 46 2.17m 34.71kph Karsten Warholm 100m 10.47s 44 2.27m 34.38kph